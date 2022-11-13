Why artist Ruby Jones wishes she could swap lives with a 101 year old

Wellington artist Ruby Jones wrote and illustrated her second book, In This Body, about self-love and acceptance.,

It was one of the most indelible images following the 2019 Christchurch terrorist attacks: an illustration of two women embracing, one wearing a hijab, with the words, “This is your home and you should have been safe here”.

Drawn by Wellington artist Ruby Jones, the image was published in the Washington Post, the BBC, Buzzfeed and elsewhere and became globally synonymous with compassion and community after the tragedy.

Jones went on to illustrate a Time magazine cover, and her work has also appeared in i-D, Vogue and Marie Claire. Now 29, Jones says drawing “very much runs in the family” - her father is cartoonist Parry Jones, her brother a tattoo artist in Sydney.

Her upcoming second book, In This Body, is about “the journey we take as we go through life, growing and ageing and coming to terms with our bodies constantly changing”.

I WISH, 10 YEARS AGO, I’D KNOWN…

The pandemic was coming, so I could have travelled a lot more. I’d been saving hard and thought 2020 would be my year to finally go overseas. I wanted to visit a couple of friends in America, but kept foolishly putting it off, thinking I’d do it the next year, then suddenly it was no longer an option.

I WISH I COULD SWAP LIVES WITH…

Iris Apfel. She’s a fashion icon, and is 101 years old now. I’ve watched so many documentaries about her and her life looks so fun, plus it would be incredible to have access to her wardrobe. She’s a remarkable woman who really carved her own path. She doesn’t seem concerned with impressing anyone or following trends - she just does her own thing and looks amazing while she’s doing it.

I WISH, EVERY DAY I COULD EAT…

Sushi. It feels reliable. You know it’s going to be delicious, and sushi places are everywhere, so it’s always an option. And you always feel like it’s doing you some good.

I WISH I COULD LIVE IN…

Greece. It looks like a whole other universe of beauty and sun. I think of myself being there and I just imagine being in some sort of dream state the whole time. Even working there might not feel too much like you were working, you know?

THE PERSON I WISH WAS ON A BANKNOTE IS…

John Campbell. I just love him so much. I feel like he’s the prince of the nation, you know? He seems so genuine and approachable, like a very kind and good person. In every interview he does, he seems empathetic and thoughtful, and that’s pretty unusual these days, unfortunately.

THE NOISE I WISH I COULD NEVER HEAR AGAIN IS…

Loud kettles. That’s a sound that’s really started to irritate me lately. We’ve got a really squeaky, whistly kettle here at home that really annoys me, and you hear them in a lot of other places, too. I mean, it’s 2022, and this is an appliance with one simple job. Boiling water should be a pretty silent thing, I would have thought.

Supplied In This Body: A Book About Self-Love and Acceptance by Ruby Jones is out now.

I WISH I COULD SPEND A SUNDAY WITH…

My granddad. I hardly ever get to see him these days because they live down in Central Otago. He’s great! He’s so funny and lovely, and I miss him. When I lived in Dunedin, I could head up there any time, but it’s harder now I’m in Wellington. He’s had a few medical things over the past year, and I’ve been very aware I need to get down there for a visit.

I WISH NEW ZEALAND WAS MORE…

Affordable. It’s just so expensive to live here now. It feels like everyone I know is struggling a bit, even if they have quite decent-paying jobs, so people with lower incomes must be having a really hard time. It feels like we’re turning into some sort of weird island nation for the rich, and I don’t like that idea at all. There’s a lot of regular people living here too who are really disadvantaged by that.

RUBY’S QUICK SHOTS:

PLAYLIST or WHOLE ALBUM

COOK or GARDEN

HOME or TRAVEL

FELT TIPS or COLOURED PENCILS

SPRING or AUTUMN

NOVEL or BIOGRAPHY

HANDSHAKE or HUG

SALAD or SAUSAGE ROLL

TELL A JOKE or HEAR A JOKE

STREAM IT or AT THE MOVIES

MUSEUM or ART GALLERY

SLEEP IN or EARLY NIGHT

ROAD TRIP or CITY HOLIDAY

FASHION WEEK or ARTS FESTIVAL

APPLE or PEACH

NEW DRESS or OLD FAVOURITE

SWIMMING POOL or OCEAN