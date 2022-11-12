Meet the couple who spend half the year apart

Jillea and husband Joshua Nolan have got used to spending six months of the year apart, when Joshua goes to work on superyachts in Europe.

Jillea Nolan, 29, is a private chef in Hawke’s Bay. She’s married to Joshua Nolan, 32, a marine engineer, who spends six months of every year working on superyachts in Europe and the US. They have a daughter Freya, 1, and live in Waipukurau.

Jillea: I’m from Hawke’s Bay but after completing a business degree at Otago, a friend asked me to come over to Spain to work on superyachts.

I spent six months as a stewardess, which wasn’t for me but luckily they asked if I wanted to help in the kitchen. I didn’t have much experience with food but I loved it. So when a guest left me a $7500 tip, I flew to the UK to do a cooking course. Five years later, I ended up as the head chef on a yacht owned by a wealthy Russian family.

I met Josh on the first yacht I worked on. He had a girlfriend at the time and there’s an unwritten rule that crew don’t date each other, so we were just really good friends. In 2016 we were in Italy when the rest of the crew were off doing their own thing so Josh said, why don’t we go to Florence for the weekend? We booked an Airbnb with separate rooms.

The second night, we’d gone out for dinner and strangers kept saying, what a lovely couple you are. We kept saying, we’re not a couple. But it felt right and that night we kissed, although we both say the other person made the first move. We didn’t need the Airbnb’s second bedroom that night.

There was a definite physical attraction to Josh – he’s got the muscular, rugby player physique I like. He’s also funny and doesn’t care what anyone thinks of him – he is who he is. Plus Josh gets on with everyone – he can be on his own in the middle of nowhere and he’ll make friends.

Freya was a wonderful surprise. We came back to New Zealand in mid-2021 and bought a house at the end of the year.

Supplied The couple have one daughter together, Freya.

It is hard with Josh being away for two months at a time, but we’ve had long absences throughout our relationship when we were both on different yachts so we’re used to it. I’m lucky my parents live down the road so they help with Freya and Josh calls twice a day so he can see Freya.

It can be a bit of an adjustment when Josh gets home and disrupts our routine. But at least we get two months where his focus is fully on us. He always has to adjust to the fact that, unlike on the boat, all his cooking and laundry isn’t automatically done for him!

The secret to our relationship is going back to basics and doing the things we loved doing when we first started dating, like having picnics or sitting down with a wine on a Sunday night and talking about everything. It really helps.

Supplied Being apart often “means we’re more independent and not the “clingy” kind of couple who lives in each other’s pockets.”

Joshua: I was born in Mudgee, in rural Australia, and left school at 15 to become a mechanic. But in 2014, my brother who was living in the South of France encouraged me to come over to work on superyachts. I eventually did a marine engineering degree over there.

I was in a relationship with a girl from Barcelona when I met Jillea but she didn’t want to do the long-distance thing so that ended.

When you’re crewing on superyachts you become this strange family – you live onboard and everyone goes drinking together. I like a bit of banter and a laugh and Jillea understood that and got my jokes. Our relationship happened naturally and it felt right.

We’re used to going for long periods without seeing each other. I think the longest we’ve been apart is four months. We both saturate ourselves in our work to take our minds off it. But it also means we’re more independent and not the “clingy” kind of couple who lives in each other’s pockets.

Supplied “We get along really well and don’t take life too seriously,” says Joshua.

We were back in New Zealand in 2019 and while fishing with Jillea’s father, I asked him for her hand. We didn’t tell Jillea and when I was in Cannes I bought her an engagement ring from Cartier, which was a mission.

I turned up straight after work looking a bit grubby and they wouldn’t let me into this posh shop. I showed them my wodge of cash and they eventually let me in.

I booked a trip to Florence and dinner at a Michelin star restaurant. I also arranged with the manager to take us to the museum on the roof, which has a view over Florence.

After dinner he did that and Jillea was wondering why we were the only ones there. She was admiring the view and then turned around and I was on one knee with the ring. I said: “Will you put up with me for the rest of your life?”

We had to cancel our first two wedding dates because of Covid but we finally got married last year.

Jillea is super intelligent and is one of those people who is good at whatever she does. In three years she went from being a stewardess to the head chef for one of Russia’s wealthiest families.

She’s also never played squash before and we recently started playing and Jillea is beating everyone. I’m a little jealous of how good she is at everything, to be honest.

She’s also what I call too clean – you know, worrying about dust at the top of the windowsill. And she’s always doing stuff, she doesn’t ever chill out. But we get along really well and don’t take life too seriously.