She Is Not Your Rehab, 'She is Tapu': The anti-violence movement that grew an art gallery

What started as men opening up in the barbershop chair has grown into a global anti-violence movement and now a gallery in Ōtautahi/Christchurch. Mataio and Sarah Brown talk to Felicity Monk about the uplifting power of She Is Not Your Rehab.

She is Tapu (Sacred)

She is Ofa (Love)

She is Faamoemoe (Hope)

She is Light

She is Home

These are just some of the responses from thousands of men from Aotearoa New Zealand and around the world to the question: “If she is not your rehab, then who is she?” Part of a campaign around domestic violence prevention, the online global submission process asked men for one affirming word to describe what the woman in their life meant to them. It was a chance for men to acknowledge their women; partners, wives, mothers, daughters.

New Zealand-born Samoan Mataio Faafetai Malietoa Brown and his wife Sarah Brown (Ngāpuhi, Te Rarawa) launched the campaign together, and had to select just 100 submissions from the thousands. The chosen words were then turned into 100 individual artworks in collaboration with Tauranga graffiti artist Mr G (Graham Hoete).

READ MORE:

* Anti-violence advocate comes to Nelson

* She is not your rehab: How Matt and Sarah Brown turned pain into love and healing

* The healing men are experiencing through a Christchurch barbershop



Finally, a large signature piece was digitally created featuring the words: “She is Tapu”. The resulting body of work entitled Who Is She? launched last month on White Ribbon Day and is now on display at the She Is Not Your Rehab Art Gallery for the next year in Ōtautahi.

It's powerful, it’s moving – and for a domestic violence campaign – surprisingly uplifting.

The most common word submitted was “Home”. The youngest person in the campaign is 16 and his word is “Benevolent” for his solo mum. The oldest contributor, a 72-year-old kaumātua, wrote: “Imago Dei”, a Latin phrase meaning image of God, for his wife of more than 50 years. Twin brothers Tāne Māhuta and TēAkaraupo Pakeha, who lost their mother to domestic violence when they were young, chose the word “Tapu” for their mum.

Twenty percent of the selected submissions were from men serving time in New Zealand prisons that the Browns work with (in the exhibition they are referred to as “A brother incarcerated”). “Reading through these submissions, you just think redemption is definitely possible,” says Sarah. A short film released earlier this month documents the entire creative process of the campaign, sharing selected stories behind the submissions and provides context to the exhibition.

Jared Yeoward Mataio continues to host free men’s anti-violence support groups, which are held in his barbershop, construction sites, prisons and on marae.

Mataio knows what it is to grow up in a home with violence and fear. His first memory of Christmas is his father picking up the Christmas tree and beating his mother with it. By the time he was 10, he and his siblings had lived in every women’s refuge home in Ōtautahi. Despite years of repeated violence, his mother never left his father. He also knows what it is to do the mahi, the hard work to disrupt the cycle of intergenerational trauma.

Since the age of 15, Mataio has been sharing his story of surviving family violence and childhood sexual abuse. In 2014 he opened community barber shop My Fathers Barbers in Ōtautahi, which quickly became a space for men to be vulnerable, to connect, to feel seen. Brown would share his story and, in turn, they would begin to share theirs. They were the same stories. He says no-one comes in just for a haircut anymore.

Mataio says when he met Sarah it was the first time he felt seen, because she saw him and still loved him. They now share three children together.

In 2019 Mataio gave a TEDx talk titled: The barbershop where men go to heal. He spoke of his childhood experience and of what My Fathers Barbers had become, a safe place, a refuge for men. Finally, he issued a challenge to those men who had suffered in the ways he had: “Your childhood trauma is not your fault, but your healing now is your responsibility.” At the end of the talk, he and Sarah launched the She Is Not Your Rehab initiative.

Since then, there’s been a social media influencer campaign with slogan T-shirts (they even got Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s attention), a Covid-style press conference and last year the Browns published the bestselling book She Is Not Your Rehab, in which Mataio shares his story and those of his clients and introduces the people and concepts that helped him heal. The Browns donated 9350 copies of the book to every man inside a New Zealand prison, which inadvertently led to a prison book club.

“When one of the prisoners admitted he could not read, the other men in the unit said, ‘Oh, don't worry, brother. We will read it to you’. And so those that could read would spend time reading [the book] out loud to those that couldn't, and they set up a book club called The Literati,” says Sarah.

The Browns continue to receive many letters from prisoners who have been moved by Mataio’s story. “The letters are profound, meaningful, beautiful, poignant,” Sarah says. “They share their story of pain, survival, struggle or trauma. Don’t tell me these men are irredeemable.”

Lance Liufau Christchurch barber Matt Brown held a series of hui around New Zealand aimed at helping men.

Sarah, a writer, producer and co-founder of digital marketing agency Sister Sister, says that for each of their campaigns they try to approach them creatively. “I feel like the typical domestic violence campaigns are sometimes not very palatable. It's the same old stuff. There's nothing really innovative about the campaigns. They tend to be deficit based; don't do this, or men shouldn’t do this. We’ve talked about ‘She Is Not Your Rehab’ for four years now and we thought, well if she’s not your rehab, then who IS she?’ That question is really the heart of this year’s campaign.”

“We want to highlight men who are actually doing the work,” adds Mataio. “In the domestic violence sector a lot of focus is on the victim and also shaming people who do perpetuate violence. Shame never transforms anyone. We wanted to normalise men who are doing their best to show up for their partners and their children and to be the best dads that they never had themselves. Men who don’t use violence on their partners, who know how to regulate their emotions, we really wanted to highlight these men that were out there, I knew they were out there.”

Jared Yeoward Performers at the launch of the She Is Not Your Rehab gallery in Ōtautahi/Christchurch.

Aside from their jobs and raising their kids, the Browns are tireless campaigners. Since 2018, they have partnered with the Ministry of Social Development as ambassadors for the “It’s not OK” campaign for action on family violence. And in March, they are launching an app called Inner Boy, designed to promote men’s healing.

It’s funded by the Ministry of Social Development and the Ministry of Health and users will sign up for a 30-day programme, which is based on Mataio and Sarah’s work, and will include lots of interactive content. “It will probably relate more to indigenous men, but all men are welcome,” says Sarah.

Mataio continues to host free men’s anti-violence support groups, which are held in his barbershop, construction sites, prisons and on marae. marae. And from next year, there will be weekly men’s groups being run from the art gallery space. He has also facilitated barbering programmes inside Christchurch Men’s Prison, Te Puna Wai O Tuhinapo, a Christchurch youth justice facility.

Jared Yeoward She Is Not Your Rehab, the best-selling book based on Matt and Sarah Brown's story, came out in 2021.

Their work has not gone unnoticed. Earlier this year, both Sarah and Mataio became members of the New Zealand Order of Merit and were also recipients of a Commonwealth Points of Light award by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, an award recognising individual volunteers making a difference in their communities.

How did it feel? “To be really honest, it feels kind of horrible to receive awards for something that we have a huge problem with. No-one in the domestic violence sector could say that we've done a great job because our statistics are so appalling. We accept it because it helps highlight our work. We just didn't feel we deserve an award because we've got so much work to do. Truly, our country is in such a bad state around domestic violence,” Sarah says.

“We're always on the go with this work, you know, we're forever keeping our heart and our ears on the pulse of what's happening out in our communities,” says Mataio. “We don't have the time to sit back and take it all in. Because we know that there are children still suffering at the hands of men who don't know how to regulate their emotions. They are witnessing domestic violence, so as long as that's still happening, as long as a child is crying in fear, we can't rest.”