We broke up for 4 years, but our parents brought us back together

Dale and Emma Rodel were reunited at a family gathering, and have been together ever since.

Emma Rodel, 37, is a marketing consultant who is married to Dale Rodel, 36, a People and Culture Business Partner. The couple have two daughters, Millie, 3, and Evie, 18 months, and live in Auckland.

Emma:

I’m from Taranaki but met Dale at Massey University in Palmerston North. We were both in our second year of study – I was doing a communications degree and he was studying food technology.

I was enjoying the single student life and had no plans for a boyfriend but Dale came out of nowhere. I was having lunch with a friend and she asked if this guy from her course could come along. That was Dale and we hit it off right away. I even joked that because of his degree he was going to be wealthy so he could marry me and we’d have a nice life.

We ran into each other at The Fitz, a student pub, a few days later. We had some good banter but the fire alarm went off and we got separated. I was a bit disappointed about that. But Dale got my number from our mutual friend and asked me out for coffee.

His degree was a year longer than mine and I got a job in Auckland so we did the long distance thing for a while. When Dale graduated he moved to Auckland but I wanted to travel and he wanted to buy a house so I went to London and we broke up for four years.

It was actually our parents who got us back together. Dale’s parents relocated to Taranaki and were temporarily renting my grandmother’s house. When I was back at Christmas 2014, his mother organised drinks for our family to say thanks.

When Dale turned up it was obvious we both still had feelings for each other and neither of us had re-partnered, so I sent him an email saying I’d be keen to try again. We went to Matakana for the weekend and have been together ever since.

Dale has a great sense of humour and we laugh a lot. Being in the trenches of family life with young kids can test a relationship but making the effort to laugh and have fun can make it easier. We love Kiwi music and pre-kids would go to a lot of gigs, but now we have family adventures.

Dale’s is an under-the-radar love and kindness – he isn’t showy with his attention or into PDAs but knows how to make me feel special and loved. That can also be a bad thing, though, because sometimes I’d like him to be a bit more above-the-radar with his affection and do things like send me flowers.

Dale can also be a bit pedantic about things like vacuuming and cleaning the bathroom whereas I’m a bit more relaxed. I shouldn’t really complain, though, because it means the house is usually tidy.

Dale:

I was born in South Africa but my parents moved us to New Zealand when I was 8, first to Dunedin then Hawke’s Bay.

I suppose I was looking for a girlfriend when I met Emma through a mutual friend who was trying to set us up. I’m quite introverted and reserved but Emma is confident and extroverted – that’s what really attracted me to her. When she joked at our first meeting that we should get married I was a bit taken aback but it eventually became a joke among our friends.

For me, a sense of humour is the most attractive thing about a person and the way I connect with others. Emma got that about me from day one. Plus, she liked my dry sense of humour.

We ended up living together in Auckland but in 2011 Emma broke it off. She wanted to travel and I wanted to buy a house, which I immediately regretted doing because all our friends were travelling and I was stuck in Auckland. I was still very much in love with Emma and it came as a shock when she wanted to end it.

So I threw all my energy into my career and renovating my house. I dated a bit but nothing serious.

After four years when Emma was back in New Zealand, my mother, who always wanted us to get back together, engineered for us to meet at a family party. I was a bit anxious and considered making an excuse. Meeting again was a bit awkward but we both realised we’d matured, had some life experience and were ready to try again.

I proposed in 2016. We’d gone to Rarotonga for a wedding and added a week in the Cook Islands afterwards. I’d previously asked Emma’s parents’ permission and had an engagement ring custom-made in Auckland. Because of the value of the ring, I couldn’t get it insured to travel so I spent the whole time worried I’d lose it. I proposed on the first night we were there, on the beach at sunset. I was relieved the ring then became Emma’s responsibility.

One of Emma’s best qualities is the way she stays connected with people. It’s so easy to let relationships drift but Emma is great at maintaining friendships, which I admire because I’m so bad at it. She also has a great sense of occasion, remembering everyone’s birthdays and anniversaries and making them feel special. That includes finding the perfect gift.

Emma is spontaneous whereas I’m more planned and gravitate towards my comfort zone. But she helps to push me out of that and even though I sometimes resist, she’s usually right.