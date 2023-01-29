Untying the knot: Why professional divorce coaches are in high demand

Divorce coaching is in demand. When it comes to untying the knot there’s a new breed of professional to help navigate the emotional and financial tangle.

Bridgette Jackson always wanted a white picket fence, four beautiful children and happy ever after.

What she got was a difficult marriage that cost her $500,000 and five years to get out of.

While the details of Jackson’s acrimonious divorce are off the conversational table, what the 50-year-old will say is that she and her former husband met at Otago University, were married for 14 of the 22 years they were together and had four children (now aged 13-20).

Ironically it was the couple’s career success that ended their relationship. “We moved to Australia and started a business that was hugely successful,” says the former lawyer. “We went from a $200 car to 200 staff in three years. Having that rapid growth in our late 20s was a big part of our breakup.”

Although Jackson initiated the divorce she wasn’t prepared for her husband’s “high conflict” approach. Or the slow unravelling of her finances and sanity.

“I didn’t have a clue how to negotiate my way through the divorce process,” she admits.

“Things like how to tell my husband I wanted to separate, how to tell the kids or develop a co-parenting plan. Or separate our assets – I didn’t even know what our mortgage was because he looked after all that stuff!”

It was, says Jackson with a sharp intake of breath, the worst five years of her life.

“When I got to the other side I thought, there has to be a better, cheaper and emotionally fairer way to do this.”

In late 2019 Jackson set up Equal Exes, a divorce coaching business that helps couples to “divorce well with dignity”.

If it all sounds a bit New York that’s because it started there in the 1990s when Dr Kim Lurie, an attorney, started calling herself that.

As the name suggests, a divorce coach helps shepherd clients through what Jackson calls the five pillars of divorce - legal, parenting, financial and career and wellbeing. That translates into working with married and de facto clients to determine if a separation/divorce is right for them – should they stay or should they go – as well as mediation services and financial advice to help untangle complex financial arrangements, split assets and establish child custody arrangements.

Supplied “I didn’t have a clue how to negotiate my way through the divorce process,” Bridgette Jackson says.

“It’s really about preparing clients before they go into a lawyer’s office because lawyers can cost $500 an hour so if you go in prepared with things like assets and childcare arrangements sorted, then that will save you a lot of time, money and emotional distress.”

A client ringing at 3am to cry is also part of the service. “It’s about holding their hand and being a sounding board through the process the way I wish someone had done for me.”

Clients range from their early 30s through to late 60s, around 65% are women and more than half are married. “Usually they will come to me as a couple but if one comes alone’, nine times out of 10 their partner will then join in.”

Such is the demand for Jackson’s services that she now has 10 staff, based in Auckland, Wellington and Queenstown, including former Shortland Street actor-turned-lawyer-turned-divorce coach, Blair Strang. So far, she estimates they’ve helped 400 clients across Aotearoa and Australia via Zoom.

RNZ Today on The Detail, Emile Donovan discusses what the divorce laws are, as they stand and how sensibilities around marriage have changed in the past 40 years.

Separations on the up

It will surprise no-one that separations are expected to rise post Covid. Across the ditch, one in five couples blame the pandemic for ruining their relationship, while one in 12 said they were considering separating. A record 49,625 couples in Australia filed for divorce during 2020/21 – an 8% rise in just 12 months. Go even further and in the US it’s estimated around 50% of marriages end in divorce.

Last year, however, Jackson says figures from Statistics New Zealand released in May show a drop in the number of divorces granted in the family court – 6372, the lowest number since 1979.

But don’t start buying silver wedding anniversary presents yet: Jackson believes the decline is due to post pandemic backlogs in the court system. She predicts we’ll soon see those figures head skywards.

“From 2023 I believe the number of divorces granted will dramatically increase, not just because the delays in hearing cases will have been worked through but also because of increasing financial pressures. Inflation and the skyrocketing cost of living is putting increasing pressure on households across all socioeconomic groups and that puts a strain on what, in many households, may already be fragile relationships around money.”

It wasn’t a lack of money that helped torpedo Felicity White’s (name has been changed for privacy reasons) 30-year marriage but rather too much of it. The Auckland teacher, who married her high school sweetheart, says her ex husband’s business was so successful it changed him.

“It went to his head, turning him into a narcissist who wanted to show off his watches and cars,” says White. “But that wasn’t me.”

Getty Images It will surprise no-one that separations are expected to rise post Covid.

Her husband also didn’t want White to have financial independence. “He looked after all the money. I didn’t even have my own bank account.”

Although their marriage hadn’t been happy for a while, White admits she “sucked it up” and was a loyal wife who largely raised their two teenage children on her own, because of her husband’s gruelling work schedule.

The couple separated in October 2021 and shortly afterwards White found out her husband had been unfaithful and was now living with his new partner.

“I was so overwhelmed. My whole world turned upside down and I started having panic attacks.”

Unsure where to turn, she recalled a friend mentioning divorce coaches. “I initially thought it sounded a bit silly, that I could sort things out on my own. But it was during lockdown and no-one I knew had been through a divorce so I had an initial session with Bridgette at Equal Exes and it changed everything.

I honestly believe the outcome would have been so different if I hadn’t worked with a divorce coach. I would have gone in cold with lawyers and wasn’t prepared for conflict from my husband. Bridgette has been by my side for a year emotionally supporting me, showing me I had nothing to be embarrassed about and that it wasn’t my fault.”

White is also grateful for the practical support, which included preparing paperwork for lawyers, references for child counsellors, how to deal with conflict, even scripts on what to say to her husband.

“A few months after we separated I ran into my ex with his new partner. The old me would have yelled and sworn at them but because of the work I’d done in dealing with such situations, I was calm and handled it with grace and dignity.”

The role of a divorce coach and a lawyer

White says engaging a divorce coach was also kind to her pocket, costing her around $8000 for a year’s support. “It might sound like a lot but when you think it cost me almost $1000 for my lawyer to call my ex’s lawyer and send a few emails, it’s a pretty good deal. Plus, a divorce coach is interested in you and your mental health, whereas a lawyer just wants you to sign on the dotted line and pay up!”

Michelle Stapleton wouldn’t put it in those words but the Wellington-based director/solicitor of Wakefields Lawyers Ltd admits the role of a lawyer isn’t to emotionally support clients.

Supplied Michelle Stapleton admits the role of a lawyer isn’t to emotionally support clients.

“Of course, we want to be as empathic as possible in what is a tough situation for our clients but our role is to assist from a legal rather than an emotional perspective. Our relationship with clients also often ends when we sign the property relationship agreement whereas your relationship with a divorce coach can go on as long as you need their support.”

Does Stapleton have an issue with divorce coaches taking over some of the work traditionally done by lawyers and potentially eating into their profits? “No, because their role is different to ours and they help to make the process more efficient from our perspective – things such as getting paperwork in order.

I actively encourage clients who I think might benefit from using a divorce coach, particularly those in high conflict separations, where a divorce coach can help give them the tools to make their way out of the situation”.

Stapleton has, though, noticed a degree of reticence by Kiwis to adopt the American model.

“Some New Zealanders have this ‘she’ll be right’ attitude, that they don’t need help. But from what I’ve seen, divorce coaches can make a difficult process so much easier.”

Both Stapleton and Jackson agree that an overhaul of the Property (Relationships) Act 1976 would also make separating easier for all parties. The Law Commission has recommended 140 changes to the legislation, which Stapleton says are long overdue.

“When that Act was developed people generally had one marriage but today they can have two or three significant relationships, not all of them marriages, for the Act to apply. One of the major recommendations I’d like to see adopted is with the family home, which is currently seen as joint property after three years.

That has been problematic because if you decide to split after three years and one day, you’re likely to lose half of that property, even if you bought it before the relationship began or received it via inheritance. I’d like to see the time period for when a relationship ‘qualifies’ under the Act increased at least five years.”

Another Law Commission recommendation is to share family income for up to five years (or 10 years in some circumstances) if the couple has a child or one partner hasn’t worked or was undertaking training or further education. Stapleton isn’t a fan of this recommendation, saying she prefers a “clean break policy”.

“If you’re still tied to each other financially it can be hard for people to move on with the lives. Many people are already financially linked because of child support payments but the stress of separating is hard enough, especially on kids, and it’s often better to have a clean break.”

For Jackson, it’s all about streamlining a process that can sometimes take years and cost thousands to settle. “That takes its toll on everyone, especially if there are kids involved. The only ones who win in that scenario are the lawyers. I’m here to say, there is a better way.”

*Name has been changed for privacy.