'I choose to be with him because I want an interesting life, not a comfortable life'

Lauren van Costello, 37, is a learning specialist at TSB Bank. She is married to Jules van Costello, 38, founder/winemaker of Known Unknown Wine and Cult Wine, part-owner of Wellington’s Hillside Kitchen & Cellar and author of two books about beer and one about wine.

The couple live in New Plymouth and have two children, Beatrice, 4, and August, 5 months. Jules has a son Remy, 15, from a previous relationship.

Lauren:

I actually met Jules during our first week at Victoria University – at O Week in 2003. We dated for a month and then drifted out of each other’s lives.

I ended up living in South Korea, teaching English. I intended to be there for a year but met an American guy and ended up staying for three and a half years. I was briefly back in Wellington in 2009 to do a digital media course when I caught up with Jules. But he got drunk and hit on me and my flatmate. Of course we rebuffed him.

Fast-forward to 2012 when I was back in Wellington, single and on dating websites. I saw Jules’ photo and thought, oh it’s that guy! He messaged me to apologise for the last time we met and we started talking. Later, I was at a party and called him – he picked me up and we drove to the Brooklyn Turbine where we drank some wine. It was the kind of date where we were still chatting eight hours later.

I choose to be with Jules because I want an interesting life, not a comfortable life. Jules is never, ever boring and is always moving at a million miles an hour, having all these ideas and wanting to do new things, whether that’s to do with the business, the kids or us. He opened Te Aro Wine, then Cult Wine and Hillside Kitchen. I sometimes have to be a bit of a handbrake on some of his crazier ideas.

I always wanted kids but Jules wasn’t sure as he already had Remy. But we moved back to New Plymouth in 2020 to raise children and to be closer to our families. Jules was in the middle of moving the winery up here when he had a car accident south of Levin. A guy who was high and driving 140km an hour hit Jules’ car head on. That guy died and Jules was in hospital for a week. It’s a miracle he lived. When you go through something like that, it really makes you appreciate what you have.

What I love most about Jules is his integrity. He’s also charming, gregarious, funny and super intelligent. His only negative quality is that he is incredibly disorganised. I can’t look at his office because it drives me mad. I’m not tidy but I’ve developed strategies to organise my crazy. Jules is always losing his keys and wallet – his mother bought him air tags for his birthday to help with that.

The key to our relationship is supporting each other’s dreams. They might not be the same dreams but we each support what the other person wants out of life.

Supplied “The key to our relationship is supporting each other’s dreams,” says Lauren.

Jules:

Not long after I graduated from Vic with a politics and religious studies degree, my son Remy was born. So I needed to get a job and ended up with a career in hospitality, becoming a sommelier. That included working in Craggy Range but in 2016 I opened Cult Wine and started making my own wine.

I’d been single for three years when I got together with Lauren. I saw her on a dating website and thought she was as cute as when we first dated at university. She’s also a really engaging, driven person and was doing interesting things, such as living in Korea, which caught my attention.

Probably my a-ha moment with this relationship came when we had a chat about what we expected from a relationship. Lauren was very clear that she wanted kids – I wasn’t 100% sure as I already had Remy - but I loved her candour.

Actually, that’s one of the best and worst things about Lauren – her directness. She’ll tell you what she wants and will set about making it happen. I’ve previously dated women who were much more chill, which could be fun but didn’t really achieve anything, whereas Lauren is all about getting shit done.

Her directness can also be a negative in that I’m a sensitive flower and if Lauren corrects me or tells me how to do something in a blunt way, I can take it personally. That can be the hardest thing in our relationship.

I have lots of ideas about what we should do next – some are genius and some are stupid. And then I’ll move onto the next idea. Lauren is the one going, you need to finish this thing first if you want to achieve anything. She makes me focus on finishing stuff, whether that’s a book I’m writing or the winery.

Supplied “That’s one of the best and worst things about Lauren – her directness,” says Jules.

At the end of 2021, I was in a car accident while driving from Wellington to New Plymouth, and nearly died. Lauren was amazing throughout – and her father also helped me run the winery.

I still suffer some physical effects from the accident, but it taught me to be thankful every day for what I have. Moving to New Plymouth has helped – we have more time to spend together rather than rushing all the time, as we did when we lived in Wellington.

We do have different dreams, but for the most part, they’re complementary and we always back each other to achieve those dreams.

During the pandemic, a number of our friends broke up because they had to spend so much time together. We are the exact opposite – we find the more time we spend together, the closer we become.