Boomerang babies: Why more adult children are flying back to the nest

It’s no longer the case that once your kids move out, the nest will remain empty.

When my eldest daughter left home for university, I didn’t expect she would shift back under our roof again. Like many parents, we thought she would be home for the university holidays but in the interim, we could turn her bedroom into a spare one.

We had watched couples downsizing in our Wellington suburb, selling up a four-bedroom house with two living rooms and shifting into smaller houses or apartments. With two daughters left at home, we expected we would slowly empty our nest too.

But after she graduated with her design degree and got her first job in Wellington, my 22-year-old daughter turned up with boxes and bags and all the furniture she had acquired over the years, and she moved back home.

This was a surprise to us, but also welcome. When she lived with us for nine months we became part of a trend where young adults often saddled with student debt or saving to buy a house boomerang back to live with their parents to save money.

According to sociologist professor Paul Spoonley, the transition to independence is being seriously delayed as young adults return to the family home for short or long periods. Known as the “boomerang’’ generation, it is increasingly common that young adults will return to the nest in an attempt to get ahead financially.

Consumer NZ research last year found that 25% of first home buyers received assistance from their parents by living at home rent-free; “the bank of Mum and Dad’’ also helps with their tertiary education, phone and car registration bills and even holidays.

“In previous generations, it used to be that you left home between 16-18 years, and it was very unusual to come back to live in the family home, even if your parents lived in the same town,” says Spoonley.

He points to two changes: the rise of student debt, setting young adults back, and the increasing cost of renting and buying a house.

“Young adults are also often staying at university for longer too, and delaying marrying and having children. The 20s have become a time of dependence on your parents in ways we haven’t seen in previous generations, and that includes boomeranging back home.’’

Spoonley concurs that New Zealand is becoming more like parts of Europe, especially in Italy, where 64% of young Italian adults aged 18-34 still live with their parents. A particular trend in southern Italy, where 51% of young adults are unemployed, they are known as “Bamboccioni" or "big babies”.

In Pacific, Asian and Middle Eastern cultures, it is also common for young adults to stay in the family home - what is new is that it is becoming culturally acceptable in Pākehā households.

Lily McDougall, 24, spent 18 months living back in her parents’ Wellington home after she graduated from university. Many of her friends did the same. There is no longer shame in it.

Supplied Lily McDougall with her parents Gretchen Leuthart, left, and Stephen McDougall.

“I know a lot of people in this situation and they don’t even question it. I know there didn’t use to be that expectation but there’s definitely a thing now.’’

Now living in London, McDougall had spent four years at Otago University, living in some “scody’’ Dunedin flats, so the idea of returning to a warm, comfortable house appealed. She moved back home with a hefty student loan, and rather than spending an estimated $500 a week on a flat and living costs, saved most of that towards her OE.

“Everything is so expensive now. Living costs, food and flatting costs. I was offered a job in Auckland but being able to save and live at home was a big part of why I chose to work in Wellington.’’

While at home, she didn’t do as many chores as she should have done. But her stay was only for a finite period, and “overall we all really enjoyed the experience.’’

Her mother, Gretchen Leuthart, communications manager at Hospice New Zealand, hadn’t considered her eldest daughter would return home as a young adult but enjoyed having her there. The deal was that she had to put all the money she saved towards her trip. “It felt like a special time and I definitely miss her more now she is away in London too.’’

Catherine Robertson, a Hawke’s Bay-based author, also had her two adult sons living at home for two years. At the time, her 25-year-old son, Callum, had returned from living overseas, and Finn, then 20, was in his final year of university.

Supplied Catherine Robertson with Finn, left, and Callum.

Robertson had strict rules: they had to do their own washing, they each cooked two nights a week, and Callum paid $50 in weekly board when he was working. “We were fortunate to be able to have the resources that they could live at home but they never took it for granted… Sometimes our standards of cleanliness were poles apart but you had to look past that.’’

My daughter shifted out of the house and into a flat 5km away just before Christmas. There were things I had loved about her months back home with us - regular family dinners, having her around to help with the dog and her younger sister, our walks and chats.

But I also found aspects challenging. Like her peers, she had become independent, and she would say that transitioning back to the family nest when she was used to her own way of living was at times difficult.

I did find my idea of motherhood had been inadvertently extended. I worried about my daughter more when she lived with us, and I felt responsible for her even though she was an adult, working and earning her own money.

Robertson talks about this time of parenting as her “most intense’’.

“Weirdly, it was when my sons were 18-plus and they were adults and having adult problems,’’ she says.

As parents, we have been conditioned to expect our hands-on role will be over by the time our child heads out into the world - to tertiary study, travel or to work.

Sitting in her Mt Eden kitchen, Anna (name has been changed for privacy), a 63-year-old manager, wonders who will be home for dinner. Her 27-year-old son is living back at home. Tonight, his friend has decided to stay for dinner too. She is open about the challenges of having one of her two adult sons back in the family nest. She doesn’t want to be named “because I want to be free and frank, and I don’t want them thinking I’m trashing them’’.

Her 20-something sons moved home during Covid and couldn’t move out after - one had lost his job and the other was at university. Her younger son has since left to go flatting but her 27-year-old son returned when he left his flat late last year.

Anna says: “I thought my sons would go to university and be off. I didn’t imagine that motherhood would be so extended.

“My mother was 40 when I left home. She had so many years of independence before she died. She didn’t have her kids under her snout. That was a shock to me.’’

Anna found it particularly challenging when both her sons were at home. “I felt like a slave. I was thinking: how come I am in my 60s and I’m doing everything at my age? I was the only one working because my husband’s business had been affected by Covid. I was having to get on my knees to ask my sons to do anything. Someone might do the vacuuming. That was a good week.

“I was told many times to take a chill pill and I needed to stop fussing about the house. But if the house wasn’t organised, I felt like things were falling apart.’’

She also felt the emotional wrench of watching her sons go through career dramas and a relationship break-up.

“Our parents never saw us having a broken heart or being worried about career progression. We were watching all of this and it wasn’t enjoyable. All I wanted to do was to make the pain go away. That was me as a boomer, wanting to be friends with my kids.’’

But Anna agrees it is so much tougher for young adults to be financially independent from their parents. One son pays $250 a week in rent, and the other has an $80,000 student loan.

New Zealand Union of Students’ Associations president Ellen Dixon says more students are forced to live at home for economic reasons, at levels never seen before.

Comparably, Anna left home at 18, got a $36 weekly university bursary and her Wellington university flat in the 1980s cost $9 a week.

“It was no question that I would leave home because it was so cheap to live away from my parents. But I do remember going back to my parents to stay once and my bedroom had gone and I slept in the spare bedroom and I was fine with that.’’