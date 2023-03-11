From friend-zone to fiancé: The trip that changed our relationship

None of Rupert and Olivia’s friends were surprised when they become a couple – “they could see there were feelings between us before we could.”

Rupert Carlyon, 39, is the founder/managing director of Kōura Wealth,a KiwiSaver provider. His wife Olivia Carlyon, 38, is a project manager at Te Whatu Ora.

The couple have three children Benjamin, 6, Jack, 5, and George, 2, and live in Grey Lynn, Auckland.

Rupert:

I first met Olivia when we lived in the same hostel in Dunedin. I’d moved to Otago to do a business and marketing degree and Olivia was studying PE/nutrition. We had the same friend group so hung around a lot but there was never any romance.

In 2009 Olivia moved to London a few months before I did. I worked in investment banking, doing 80-100 hour weeks, so didn’t have much spare time. But when I socialised with Kiwi friends, Olivia was often there. I had girlfriends in London but had been single for a few months when Olivia and I finally got together. Interestingly, previous girlfriends didn’t like Olivia because they thought I had feelings for her – other people saw it before we did.

We were skiing with a group of friends in France when we finally got together. We moved in together shortly afterwards as Olivia’s flat was breaking up. I was keen to come back to New Zealand, so 10 months later we did. It was good to have a Kiwi partner because Olivia also wanted to come home, whereas my previous girlfriends had been European and there’s always the question of where you’re eventually going to live.

READ MORE:

* Science says our pets shouldn't sleep in our beds. Here's why I disagree

* 'I choose to be with him because I want an interesting life, not a comfortable life'

* How this Royal New Zealand Ballet power couple push each other to be their best



We got engaged in 2014 and married a year later on Olivia’s parents’ farm in Masterton.

Life these days is a whirlwind. Statistics show that people usually start businesses in their 20s and early-30s or late-40s - but not in their mid- to late-30s, which is when I started Kōura. I can see why now, because it’s tough having young children and starting a business. But Olivia knows I’ve always wanted to do this and she’s incredibly supportive of me and the long hours I work.

She’s a kind and generous person and always thinks of others and what she can do to help them. I’m not the easiest person to live with and can get stressed about work, but Olivia rarely gets angry with me. And she picks up the slack with the kids, which I’m grateful for.

She can, however, sometimes be a bit impatient with people. Olivia is so quick and decisive so if others dither, she can lose patience.

Supplied “We were skiing with a group of friends in France when we finally got together,” says Rupert.

We have a lot of common interests, especially being outdoors as much as possible either skiing or tramping. Before the kids came along, we used to eat out and visit the theatre a lot. We get along really well and it helps that we enjoy spending time in each other’s company, whether that’s as a couple or a family.

I think that’s the key to our relationship - we were friends first before anything romantic. It’s been a really good foundation to build a life together.

Olivia:

Rupert was actually my first serious boyfriend. I grew up on a sheep and beef farm in Wairarapa and was too busy enjoying university life to get involved with anyone.

I didn’t have a huge amount to do with Rupert at uni as we were doing different courses but we had the same friend group and always ended up having long conversations whenever we saw each other. We moved to London around the same time and continued that friendship over there, often seeing each other at parties and events. I was very happy being single in London, cruising around doing whatever I wanted, whenever I wanted.

Supplied Theire friendship was “a really good foundation to build a life together.”

To be honest, there was probably always a connection between Rupert and myself but nothing happened until that Christmas we went skiing in France. We were walking home from the pub in the snow when Rupert declared his love. It just felt natural and by that stage I was ready to commit to a relationship. That was pretty much it for us.

None of our friends were surprised we’d become a couple – they could see there were feelings between us before we could.

Why was I attracted to Rupert? Well, he’s good looking and just a really lovely guy. He’s very outdoorsy and active, as I am, and is an interesting person with a huge number of interests that he’s happy to share. For example, Rupert loves mountain biking and recently got me into it. He loves bringing people along with him.

Rupert is very driven, works extremely hard and carries a lot of stress, but he does it well. He’s calm, level-headed and doesn’t sweat the small stuff. There’s a level of intensity around having small kids and starting your own business but Rupert helps to keep things calm. And even though he’s always busy, he pulls his weight at home. He’s an equal partner when it comes to the kids and the house. Rupert does a lot of the cooking and I do the laundry and cleaning.

Supplied “I think that’s the key to our relationship - we were friends first before anything romantic,” says Rupert.

He is also an active relaxer so there’s never a dull moment with Rupert. But that can also be a bad thing because he takes on a lot and really should carve out a bit more space for himself away from work, the kids and me.

When it comes to our relationship, we have a strong connection and understanding of each other. Our many shared interests help us balance work and play and help us function as a family. Our lives are busy and challenging but we understand the other person’s needs, how to react to them and then try to meet them. That’s the secret to what makes us tick.