'I knew Jane was a keeper when she was pregnant and we camped in the back of my ute'

Couple Jane and Sammo Allan fell pregnant just four months after they hit it off.

Jane Allan, 43, is the founder and managing director of Finery Cocktails, a pre-mixed beverage company.

She is married to Sammo Allan, 48, the founder/ managing director of design agency Onfire Design.

The couple live in Auckland with their children Thomas, 10, and Alex, 7, two dogs and a cat.

Jane:

I was born in Gore but Dad’s work moved us to the Sunshine Coast when I was 5. In my early 20s, I was in a long-term relationship with someone in Brisbane, but I was too young to get stuck in the suburbs with kids. I wanted more so I came back to New Zealand when I was 24.

I’d had a few casual relationships before I met Sammo. A mutual friend tried to set us up but I told my friend I wasn’t dating any more of his mates because I’d previously done so and it didn’t go well. But he said, give Sammo a chance, he’s a nice guy. So we went for a drink and Sammo was great, easy to talk to and attractive. But my head wasn’t in that space so I didn’t think of him in romantic terms.

Sammo asked me out for another drink and because I thought it was a friendship thing I brought my flatmate along, which I later found out Sammo wasn’t happy about.

But we really clicked and things moved quickly after that – I fell pregnant four months later. It was a bit scary being in a new relationship about to have a child, but Sammo was so nice and nothing ever seems too hard for him. He helped me feel less anxious about things.

Sammo has had his own business for years so when I started Finery three years ago I asked his advice on some things. But we don’t work well together and could never work in the same business.

We’re both alpha personalities and strong willed. We also have different skill sets – Sammo is creative and messy whereas I’m analytical and very black-and-white. I did ask him to design my product packaging but he got his senior designer to do it, which probably saved a lot of arguments!

Sammo is passionate about family, work, cycling, boating and fishing. But he’s pretty disorganised and always seems to be rushing. He constantly loses his keys and phone and sometimes I’ll help him find them but sometimes I pretend I can’t hear him!

Although we are quite different we have the same underlying values – family and working hard so that we can be in control of our own destiny. We love trying new things and having adventures. Three years ago we spent four months driving around the Australian Outback with the kids.

Doing small things for each other is important in our relationship. Most mornings Sammo will bring me a cup of tea in bed, which sets me up for the day. In return I give him lots of hugs because Sammo loves a good hug.

Sammo:

I’m from Sydney but we moved to Auckland when I was 13 because Dad came over to set up Mojo Advertising. I get my creative genes from him. I spent five years in the UK and was three months out of a five-year relationship when I met Jane.

My previous partner wasn’t keen on having kids but I was getting older and was keen to find someone who wanted the same things in life as I did.

The first time I met Jane she told me she was into cycling, which was it for me, because cycling is like my religion. Plus she also grew up in Australia so we had a similar sense of humour.

I thought Jane was attractive and fun – and she laughed at my jokes, which is never a bad thing. But she gave me the runaround for a few months. Our mutual friend kept having a word in her ear to give me a chance.

I knew Jane was a keeper when she was pregnant and we did a trip around the South Island, sleeping in the back of my Hilux, which wasn’t at all luxurious. I loved that she was into having adventures and could live simply.

I’m very right brain creative and Jane’s very analytical left brain. But we have a mutual respect and admiration for each other’s skill sets and we’ve been together long enough to know when the other person is struggling and needs help and when to step away.

Jane is very driven and dogged – she’ll keep going until she succeeds. She also impresses me with her intelligence, intuition and the way she can juggle so many balls at once.

My father took four years to propose to my mother so I had that mindset and only proposed after four years with Jane. She had been dropping hints for a while so when we were sailing with the kids in the Bay of Islands, I got down on one knee with the biggest diamond ring I could afford.

Family and friends from Australia were flying in for our engagement party and we didn’t want them to have to spend the money flying back again for the wedding. We only told a few people but when the party bus picked everyone up and drove us to the top of North Head, we announced that we were actually getting married!

Running two businesses and having young kids isn’t easy. We each have to be prepared for the other putting in long hours and sometimes doing late nights. But we know working hard now will allow us to pay off the mortgage so that we can travel and do fun stuff with our lives.