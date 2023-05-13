Me, Mum and the family car; a metaphor for my gender identity crisis

James with their Toyota with mismatched blue wing mirror after the 2019 WOF failure. Photo and makeup by Jasmine Windsor.

James Hilary Penwarden is an actor and comedian from Auckland.

Deciding what to do with my gender is a lot like deciding what to do with my 20-year-old Toyota Corolla.

The old girl is reliable. She has never broken down on me, and she never will if I invest the time and energy she needs to keep running. But she keeps failing her WOF, she’s challenging to maintain, and, quite simply, I don’t want to drive a car anymore.

Like womanhood, this car is a family affair. I inherited my trusty Corolla from my sister in 2010. She was moving across the ditch with her fiancé, escaping the effects of the Great Recession to mine minerals in recessionless Australia.

READ MORE:

* Elliot Page shares topless selfie describing the 'joy' he now feels in his body

* An open letter to the football fans of Aotearoa New Zealand

* 'Awful and targeted': Librarians, teachers fear bitter culture wars reaching NZ



I was still at the beginning of my tertiary studies. I had left Taranaki to pursue my dream of an arts degree in Wellington, stubbornly refusing to do anything practical in reaction to the dwindling career opportunities facing my generation.

My sister gave me the keys to her little red hatchback, confident in the knowledge that while I may not be going anywhere prosperous, I would at least have four wheels to get me somewhere.

I didn’t want the car. She’s a manual, and to my shame as a country kid, I had never learned to drive stick.

The thought of learning to do hill starts on the steep slopes of streets like The Terrace, and Salamanca Road in inner-city Wellington scared the shit out of me. I wanted a nice safe automatic, but I couldn’t turn the gift down.

Eliza Kim/Supplied James Hilary Penwarden is an actor and comedian from Auckland.

I needed a vehicle for a nannying job I had just been offered and my mother told me to be grateful to my sister and get on with it.

Mum was right, as good Taranaki women so often are. No use in holding out for a perfect solution when a good enough one is staring you in the face.

I took the nannying job, was able to support myself through my studies, and there was no better time to learn to drive manual quickly than when I was responsible for someone else's 7-year-old son getting from A to B alive.

Thirteen years later and my Corolla is still a “good enough” car.

I’ve replaced the battery twice. I’ve fixed headlights, tail lights and a wing mirror with my own elbow grease, thanks to online tutorials and some patience for nationwide scrap yard parts hunting.

Some issues with my hatchback, however, are too advanced even for YouTube University. The paint job has completely peeled away, and the underbelly is now completely rusted. The windscreen is cracked and the wheel hubs are buckled.

She failed her last WOF and the cost to get her roadworthy again is roughly three times what it would be worth to sell her once back up to scratch.

Plus, I don’t need a car. I live in Auckland now in the central suburbs with great access to public transport and a bike lane that gets me to work in 15 minutes (yes it is a miracle I found employment with an arts degree).

My Toyota sits on the road rusting and gathering leaves in her crevices, and if I’m lucky I remember to turn her on once every two weeks before the battery dies.

I support greater access to transport choices for everyone and believe it’s people like me with no kids, an easy commute, and no requirement for transporting heavy items across town that really don’t need to clog up our roads with cars.

James Penwarden/Supplied James’ Toyota Corolla, back in Taranaki where it’s destined to see out its days.

I rang Mum after the most recent WOF failure and told her it was time for me to sell my sister’s gift for scraps. I knew my sister wouldn’t care and that it would be Mum who would need her hand held through my decision.

“It’s still a good car,” she says. “You can’t get anything more reliable than a Corolla. What a waste.”

“I agree, I agree, but the numbers don’t add up, and I just don’t need a car anymore,” I tell her.

She doesn’t say it, but I know she’s anxious about a reality where her youngest daughter doesn’t own a vehicle.

To her, a vehicle equals independence, means the ability to escape an abusive relationship, means access to healthcare and employment.

Growing up rurally as a young woman in the 70s, owning a car was essential to having autonomy and control over her life. Without a car she wouldn’t have had safety or security.

Jasmine Windsor/Supplied James Hilary Penwarden is an actor and comedian from Auckland. Pictured with their old Toyota Corolla.

Her own mother never learned how to drive and was reliant on others to leave the house. In Mum’s mind, me choosing to go car-free is synonymous with her daughter giving up hard-won freedoms fought for by previous generations of women.

There’s something else unspoken going on here too. Something deeper.

The decision around the car is another reminder that my life and choices are different to Mum’s, and that how she sees me doesn’t always match up with the truth.

For one thing, I’m not her daughter. That’s not as dramatic as it sounds. She gave birth to me, with the c-section scar to prove it.

I am not her daughter, because I am not a girl. I am non-binary, an identity Mum desperately tries to understand because she loves me but is so far outside her realm of comfort it can send her spiralling.

She stumbles and pauses over my pronouns, and becomes frustrated and embarrassed when using my new name with her friends.

In private, she will ask me if I’m “ready to give up this whole gender thing”. Mum says this, not because she doesn’t support me, but because she fears for my future. She knows enough about transgender lives to realise our being out and visible is a risk to our safety.

“Yes,” I respond. “Giving up this whole gender thing is precisely what I’m doing, Mum.”

We’re driving on the same road, her and I, just reading different maps.

My car has become an all-too-exhaustible metaphor for my assigned gender at birth. For me, I’m ready to let this damned thing go.

I’m tired of fixing her. I’m tired of using something I don’t like because I’m supposed to. I’m tired of rising petrol costs and insurance fees, the constant admin of regos, WOFs and maintenance for an object that doesn’t suit my life.

James Penwarden/Supplied James Penwarden's friend Peter Chang replacing theCorolla’s suspension bar in return for baked goods after its 2020 WOF failure.

I’m tired of putting up with a gift I never wanted in the first place and going along with an obligation because I don’t want to appear ungrateful for my sister’s hand-me-down.

I don’t want a car at all! I want something different entirely.

I want a future where I can get everywhere I need to go by walking, cycling or taking public transport. I want to shoot for a perfect solution, not a good enough one, to live my life based on the hope of a happier future and not on the fear of being left behind.

I love my mother, and I won’t leave her behind either. She may not know what to call me but I am still hers and she is still mine. We both share a distaste for waste, and are stubborn optimists in the face of obstacles.

We begin a gentle negotiation over the phone.

“Bring the car here and I’ll get my mechanic to look at it,” she says. I decide it’s no use to argue and instead experiment with a boundary.

“Okay, Mum, I will take the car down to you, but I won’t be taking it home again.”

I drive the car to Taranaki and park it in Mum’s front yard. Her mechanic comes over for a cuppa. He doesn’t have any magic words.

Andi Crown/Supplied James Hilary Penwarden, polishing their pronoun badge.

It’s clear the effort and money required to get the Toyota up to WOF standards will be far more than anything we could sell for, and even if we didn’t sell, the Corolla would continue to require expensive maintenance and replacements in the coming years.

I remind Mum, I am happy to organise for a scrap dealer to pick the car up.

“What a waste,” Mum repeats, refusing to accept the fiscal reality. This car is a mini global financial crisis and Mum doesn’t want to give up her dreams.

I want Mum to come to the same realisation I have, that it’s time to let go and move forward. I want us to be going in the same direction, reading from the same map, but she’s still using her copy of the 1991 Road Atlas of New Zealand and can’t figure out why she’s meeting dead-ends.

It is a waste of a good-enough car, I understand why she doesn’t want my Corolla to end up on the scrap heap.

Mum hasn’t worked out what to do yet but she hasn’t given up hope.

The car’s still sitting there in her yard, battery dead, gathering leaves.

Like Mum, I’m also hopeful, just in my own way. I’m back in Auckland now, cramming onto buses, steaming up the windows along with my fellow winter commuters and polishing my pronoun badge on my way to work. It’s not perfect but we’re getting somewhere.

James Hilary Penwarden performs Them Fatale from May 16-20 at Basement Theatre as part of the NZ International Comedy Festival.