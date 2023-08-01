Big win for Dunedin's 'dicks guy'

Sam Sharpe continues to hold a counter protest over anti abortion protesters who gather outside Dunedin Hospital on Fridays.

Dunedin’s famous ‘Dicks guy’, will soon be a dicks guy no longer.

Sam Sharpe has famously led a counter-protest against abortion protesters near an abortion clinic at Dunedin Hospital every Friday for nearly ten years.

That more than decade-long counter-protest involved Sharpe, known locally as the ‘Dicks guy’ due to his infamous sign, standing next to anti-abortion protesters.

The hospital’s abortion service was one of six locations that will become the country’s first designated safe areas from August 25 this year.

That law covers up to 150m around an abortion service. It prohibits certain behaviours that “could be considered distressing to a person accessing or providing abortion services,” according to the Ministry of Health.

Sharpe was delighted about the confirmation of the safe areas, which effectively meant his days of counter-protesting were over.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Sam Sharpe, a Dunedin artist/chef who has led a counterprotest against anti-abortion protesters outside Dunedin Hospital for over a decade.

The anti-abortion group that regularly appeared outside Dunedin Hospital could often number up to a dozen, but it was mainly Sharpe who received support from passersby, including medical students.

People regularly bought him coffee and chocolate, while some road workers recently gave him gloves to keep out the Dunedin chill.

He also received many toots from those in vehicles, and words of support from pedestrians.

‘’People are great,” Sharpe told Stuff.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Anti-abortion protesters were a regular presence outside Dunedin Hospital on Friday mornings.

Sharpe’s reason for protesting was personal – his grandmother lost her mother as a result of a botched abortion in England.

He wasn’t sure what he would do with his spare few hours, given he had only three more weeks of protesting left.

‘’Maybe I’ll volunteer in a nursing home, or something.’’

‘’Or I might find where their church is, and go and protest down there.’’

Hamish McNeilly / Stuff Sam Sharpe debates with abortion protester Ray McKendry outside Dunedin Hospital on Friday afternoon.

Dunedin is one of six safe areas. Others include:

Auckland Medical Aid Centre (AMAC)

Epsom Day Unit, Greenlane Clinical Centre

Te Mahoe Unit, Wellington Regional Hospital

Te Nīkau, Grey Hospital and Health Centre, Greymouth Hospital

Gynaecology Procedure Unit (GPU) and Christchurch Women’s Hospital, Christchurch Hospital (to come into effect from August 25).

To be considered a designated safe area, abortion services providers had to apply to have one created at their premises, with the process taking up to nine months.

Supplied Women's Health Dunedin Hospital Safe Area, with the hospital in red.

Supplied Christchurch Hospital now has a 'safe area' in place, prohibiting certain behaviours that may be distressing to a person accessing or providing abortion services.

The third round of applications will open on August 8.

The behaviours prohibited in a safe area included blocking entrances, photographing or videoing people accessing services, approaching a person to attempt to dissuade them from accessing services, and engaging in protest about the provision of abortion services.

A person convicted of engaging in prohibited behaviour within a designated safe area could be liable for a fine of up to $1000.

Sharpe said he was unsure what he would do with his sign, but would keep it handy – just in case, he said.