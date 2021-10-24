Chris Parker: Why is planning my wedding so unromantic?

Chris Parker’s engagement was quickly followed by the realisation that wedding planning is as unromantic as it gets.

OPINION: It’s a tale as old as time. We were walking through Britomart celebrating our six-year anniversary. We had just finished a fancy multi course dining experience, which included the drinks match. He was stone-cold sober because he doesn’t drink. I was absolutely plastered.

I was admiring the pretty dresses in the Maggie Marilyn window, when I turned around he was on one knee holding a ring and asked me to marry him.

Beyond that single moment, the entire night was a complete blur, which I can’t really remember with any detail, except the extent of the hangover the following morning (which was significant).

The joy of telling people you’re engaged is not as thrilling and congratulatory as I had first dreamed it to be. I had visions of my house filled with orchids from Countdown and gift vouchers for couple massages. Isn’t that why we all get engaged in the first place, for the gifts? While the phone calls and odd bunch of flowers from family were deeply appreciated, they were almost always followed up by a question so unromantic, so panic-inducing, so tediously boring, that any chance of me and my partner bathing in the glow of our new engagement status was immediately quashed.

That question: “have you set a date?”

And so, the stress of organising our unique, one-of-a-kind, boutique wedding experience began. Let’s be real for a second, most weddings in Aotearoa are the same.

We are usually looking at a 45-minute to an hour-long drive into the country, spending the evening in an overpriced winery shed. Everyone will get drunk over the three hours the newlyweds are AWOL, getting their “boho” inspired wedding shots in a field. Then we’ll wrap things up with a three-course meal, a few tear-inducing speeches and an hour or so of dancing to the Grease Megamix before being booted out of the venue at midnight on the dot.

Abigail Dougherty Chris Parker is already feeling the pressure of organising his own wedding.

I’ve experienced this, time and time again as an emcee, and I had grown incredibly judgmental of it.

Laughing to myself as the bride mentioned she has a unique idea of having a polaroid camera set up for the guests to take photos of themselves with so they could stick them in a little book and write all over it in a gold gel pen. How original, I thought. If I ever got married, my wedding would be so much more personalised than this. How naive I was.

I’ve watched enough of Four Weddings and Bridezillas to understand how the pressures of organising the perfect wedding can destroy the romance before the knot even gets the chance to be tied. But nobody prepared me for the pressures of putting on a gay wedding. Now, before you head over to Instagram to slide into my DMs and remind me that “there is no difference between a straight wedding and a gay wedding” and that “love is love” I’m here to inform you, from my lived experience as a gay man getting married, that yes, there is.

The sheer number of people who have gleefully responded to my relationship status update by saying “Oh a gay wedding, how exciting!” is so frightening it could scare me back into the closet.

I’ll admit I’m making a sweeping assumption about straight people here, but after the decades of assumptions my straight friends have made about gay people, please just give me this one. Straight people assume gay people are more fun to be around. Even when we just attend a wedding, there’s an expectation we will be the most charismatic guests, and deliver the most tasteful and expensive gift. While you’re right – me and my partner, sorry fiancé (I still cringe using that word) will always deliver as guests on the night – it’s still a pressure not placed on heterosexual guests.

Since announcing my engagement and facing the daily pressure from family and friends to send out the “save the date” cards, I have found myself sucked into the middle of a wedding planning vortex, and I’ve learnt that planning any wedding – of any sexuality – is incredibly difficult.

So, to all the straight weddings I have judged, consider this my formal apology. You can see why people run to what has worked in the past, because searching for any alternative feels impossible. If you’re not the Church-going types, then good luck finding any other venue that’s not a winery. Wanting to feed your guests a special meal? Well it’s either a buffet or food trucks. And when it comes to decor and styling, your options are rustic country or expensive rustic country, which, for this inner-city gay – whose closest involvement with sheep is buying an overpriced merino sweater – feels very disingenuous.

So maybe the hottest wedding trend for 2021 is eloping? Save yourself the cost and the stress. The only catch is with the way this pandemic is rolling out, your only option for a safe location to elope to is your backyard… in which case you might need to hire a marquee in case it rains – and here we go again, more costs!