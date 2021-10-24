Kylie Klein-Nixon on … raising a cheer for period undies

OPINION: If you’ve been watching any TVNZ OnDemand lately (I’ve been mainlining Vigil and The Gloaming, kick ass lady cops and their messy lives for the win!) you might have seen an ad for a product called Awwa.

Now, this is a Kiwi-made product that may be helpful to about 50 per cent of the population. Using it twice a day, for a week each month, over about 30 years in some cases, it has the potential to make their lives easier, and more comfortable than they were before this product came on the scene. It’s affordable, reusable, fashionable, and comfortable, if the reviews are anything to go by. And, it’s no exaggeration to say this product is the kind of thing feminism has been asking for, for decades: a real equaliser.

I was so excited by the beautifully shot ad – depicting everyday female bodies and some wistful shots of the Kiwi wilderness (I was going to put “Kiwi bush”, but I didn’t want to be misunderstood) – I had to message my besties about it.

How bittersweet it was, I said, that period knickers, for that’s what is being advertised, were a thing only now, just when we are ageing out of needing them.

How much easier – not to mention cheaper, more convenient and more sustainable – would our lives have been if Gen X folks had had access to them?

How great it is that young women will never have to stuff their vaginas with wads of bleached cotton wool again if they don’t want to, or make non-biodegradable waste with pads, or spend 20 minutes contorting themselves in toilet stalls trying to find the string (IYKYK).

The advert contrasts the days of two people having periods in the same household – one using the knickers and one muddling through her day with tampons, pads, and the Madam’s Monthly Mishap Mate, a rolled up wad of toilet paper – to show how easy the pants are to use by comparison.

The ad’s biggest revelation is that you see some very brief shots of period blood – splodged annoyingly on the bed clothes and the back of knickers, in a used pad, swirling down a shower drain and being rinsed and wrung out of a pair of period pants before they’re chucked in the washing machine.

All very natural, normal things if you’re a person who has periods.

So to read that Facebook is banning the ad from being sponsored limiting it to Awwa’s page alone, because period blood “violates the Shock and Scare policy”, mate... you’d better believe I was ticked off. Facebook’s policy says “ads must not contain shocking, sensational, disrespectful or excessively violent content”, such as violence, mutilation, torture, graphic medical procedures.

Periods are a graphic medical procedure? Cool, cool, cool.

We all know Facebook gets this stuff wrong almost as a matter of course. But I don’t see it as just The Zuck zucking up again. I see it as another nail in society’s giant coffin of period paranoia and panic.

It’s the same paranoia that made my mum berate a shopkeeper for letting me leave a store without wrapping a box of pads in shame-covering newspaper when I was 10. That made me lie to my schoolmates about having my period for almost a year, because I thought I was the only one to get “the curse”. That made me feel stink for not loving the hell out of tampons and choosing to use pads.

It’s the same panic that made my primary school ban us from sharing Judy Blume’s life-saving guide to puberty, Are You There God, It’s Me Margaret unless we had consent from our parents.

It’s the fear that has meant any time you see period products being advertised it’s all blue dyes, cats playing with tampons, butterflies and, no kidding, sharks, rather than reality. Might as well just play that scene from Anchorman where Steve Carell says our periods attract bears and be done with it.

I’ll tell you what watching that advert felt like to me: It was like a set of floodgates I didn’t even know I had opened. My God... that’s my actual life on an un-skippable advert on our national broadcaster’s streaming service. Those are things I’ve experienced once a month since I was 10 years old. Things I’ve always thought were slightly shameful, icky and embarrassing (not the having of a period, but the unwieldy, often only semi-hygienic management of it), just out there for the whole nation to see, but more importantly to understand, acknowledge and accept as perfectly normal!

No-one should feel ashamed about having a period. Because it’s not really about shaming periods, it’s about shaming femaleness. It’s about shaming biology that isn’t male. It’s about protecting the delicate sensibilities of people who want to pretend they don’t exist because ewww, vagina stuff.

Well, tough. Periods have been treated like a blue-dyed curse for long enough. It’s time to paint the town, these period knickers and Facebook blood red.