Milked: The animal-rights activists devoted to each other

Chris Huriwai, 29, (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Porou and Te Ati Awa) is an animal rights activist and plant-based advocate whose documentary Milked, which exposes the whitewash of Aotearoa’s dairy industry, is screening at this year’s New Zealand International Film Festival. He’s also a three-time unicycle world champion. His partner Samah Seger, 29, is an animal rights activist and the couple currently live near Dargaville.

Chris: Like most kids, I grew up eating meat and dairy, first in Palmerston North where my father was in the army and then in the Far North where we moved when I was 8.

Growing up I spent most of my free time in the local river, which started my awareness of nature. We used to kill and eat our own animals, but as I got older that didn’t sit right with me so I became a vegetarian at age 13 and a vegan six years ago.

I got into activism because I wanted to do something for the planet and for the Māori community. In 2019 I was speaking at a Christchurch conference where Samah was also speaking. I was so impressed with her passion and thought she might be a good interview for Milked.

I got her number and a few months later was in Wellington filming and she popped up on my social media. She invited me over for dinner and we talked and talked all night.

I was blown away by how much we had in common and amazed by Samah’s perspective on the world, something I wanted to have in my life. I was in a long-term relationship when we met so nothing happened. But I went back to Auckland and couldn’t get Samah out of my head. I knew I wanted to be with her so decided to leave my former relationship and move to Wellington.

I was a bit nervous about throwing my whole life up in the air for someone I hadn't known that long, but we decided to jump in the deep end and trust the process.

Samah is incredibly beautiful but she’s also the kindest and most compassionate person I know. She cares for everyone and everything and doesn’t mind looking silly doing so, whether that’s helping a moth trapped inside or driving carefully to avoid hitting an animal. I find that really admirable.

As an immigrant, Samah has huge respect for, and a desire to give back to, Aotearoa. She’s particularly committed to working with Māori communities about animal rights and a plant-based approach. We’ve started a group, Aotearoa Liberation League, and the plan is to find a way to fund workshops at marae to inform communities about the damage done by industrial dairy farming.

As soon as we met, we knew we wanted the same things out of life. We’ve always had that absolute trust and the other persons best interests at heart.

Our messages can be controversial and unpopular, but we’re lucky we’ve got each other to lean on. It means we can be brave instead of caving into the pressure to stick with societal norms.

Samah: I was born in Iraq and came to Aotearoa when I was 10. I didn’t speak a word of English so school was terrifying. I learnt English in about six months.

I started a law degree in Auckland and finished it in Wellington. But I never worked as a lawyer as I realised the law wasn’t the best place for me to make a change. I had my animal rights lightbulb moment when I moved into a flat that was vegetarian and when I asked why they didn't eat meat they said, what’s the difference between a cow and a dog? You wouldn't eat a dog so why would you eat a cow? It changed my whole perspective.

When I met Chris, I was in a long-term relationship but it was on the rocks. I was a bit gutted that he was in a relationship because I was immediately attracted to him. The conference focused on a very niche topic – animal justice through a decolonisation lens – so the fact Chris was speaking there meant we were already on the same page.

I was blown away by how humble he is. Chris is the most genuine person and has the purest heart. He radiates goodness and has empathy and compassion for everything. He doesn't want to live in a world where awful injustices happen without doing something about it. Chris is also committed and driven – once he puts his mind to something he will work tirelessly to make it happen.

When he moved to Wellington, we got a place together. I’d lived with partners before but had always had my own bedroom because that’s my sanctuary. But Chris convinced me that I didn’t need to this time, that we were sharing our lives so should give it a go. He was right - I immediately felt at ease doing so and don’t think we’ve spent a night apart since.

We got engaged about six months after getting together. There was no big romantic gesture, we just talked about it. My family is traditional and believes in marriage and we were already committed to each other so we did it. We haven’t got around to getting married – with the documentary and Aotearoa Liberation League, we’ve got a lot going on.

We don’t argue because having a shared passion in something bigger than yourself tends to suppress the ego and those small differences that usually start arguments don’t matter.

Before I met Chris I was feeling overwhelmed and a bit depressed about things. But he empowered me to feel like I can do something about my passion. And that activism isn’t fun, it’s hard work but that’s how we make a change.

Milked is screening at this year’s Whānau Mārama: New Zealand International Film Festival this month and early December. Check nziff.co.nz for venues and sessions near you.