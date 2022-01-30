Why real sex is hard, and equally harder to explain

Angela Barnett hails from Taradale and her tūrangawaewae is Piha. She’s a writer, body image activist, mother, and lover of wigs.

COMMENT: Getting through summer reading, I was knee-deep into On Earth We're Briefly Gorgeous by Ocean Vuong when I came across a scene where two young men were having sex for the first time.

One of them, on all fours, reached behind to feel the torso of the other, to try and imagine how they looked from above when two had become one.

It was devastatingly well written and I’m not doing it justice, but the moment when two bodies unite–when they press so intently into each other they melt together and create something entirely new–is what porn can never recreate.

Supplied Real sex takes more work, writes Angela Barnett.

I tried to explain this to my partner and he was confused. “So, you’re turned on by gay sex?” No.

It’s not about them being two men or their sexual preference or what they were doing, it was the melting. The schmooshing of two bodies together. The I-am-part-of-something-bigger-than-this-body feeling. There’s no other sensation like it. And actually, if I can stand it, it’s better sober as the best natural high on the planet.

It’s not easy to get to this higher level of cosmic sex (not to be confused with comic sex). Real sex is hard. It’s not what we find on one-night stands with strangers. Those are for instant gratification, a quick getting the rocks or rubies off. That’s not intimacy.

READ MORE:

* The importance of consent when giving sex toys as gifts

* Like Bodies, Like Minds: I have to overcome this disappointment that I have with my body

* The Motherhood Diaries: Sex and intimacy after giving birth - a sex therapist's top tips

* Tween esteem: Angela Barnett is on the frontline, fighting body image issues with Pretty Smart



Real sex takes more work. It’s about vulnerability and emotional connection and being prepared to be both exposing and exposed. It’s about knowing what you want and knowing how to get it, and also give it.

It’s freedom from what’s expected and conventions and expectations and ridiculous ideations from porn and really learning what works for the two of you, together.

You know you’re there when you can let go of the fear of losing yourself in front of another because witnessing the letting go is the best part–for both of you. Not the O-face, that’s in the comic sex scenario, but the vulnerability.

Every time I don’t feel like sex but manage to crank up the engine anyway, it’s the feeling afterward that reminds me why I do it.

Every limb is having its own picnic with nothing to do and nowhere to go, puffing away on an imaginary cigarette saying “who cares darhling” about everything.

There’s momentary freedom to forget about normal life. I want to wag work. Wag parenting. Wag breakfast or dinner or lunch and just lie down for as long as I can get away with. Sometimes I’ll do it just to get this after feeling. It’s like volunteering to sort out the linen cupboard only to get the smug feeling afterward.

My friend was saying to me recently that the irony of sex, particularly for women, is that often we feel incredibly unsexy at the thought of taking our clothes off but once we have and actually done the deed, we feel so sexy afterward.

The feeling sexy bit comes after the sex bit. The very thing we think we feel unsexy about is the thing that will make us feel the most sexy. It’s a conundrum. I told her sometimes you just have to shut your eyes and channel Beyoncé.

I’m sick of hearing jokes about how women, after a certain age, or have been with someone for a certain amount of time, don’t want sex as much. We do desire, it’s just different, it changes. What most of us want is connection.

Sometimes we don’t want any specific thing or touch. We just want to feel. We just want to be pressed up against someone else, especially after we’ve been moved emotionally – or freaked out after pandemic or climate change social media doomscrolling. We want to feel the connection of two bodies. We want the schmoosh.

The best sex does not include any thinking, just feeling. And if you’re really in the moment–especially if you’ve ever had children as a result of some pretty galactic sex – the very force of life itself blasts through your body.

What a waste missing this by thinking about anything too much; your body, your performance, their performance. I wish I learned about this in sex ed.

Poet, Rainer Rilke said this of sex: “Sexual pleasure is a sensory experience, no different from pure seeing or pure touch, like the taste of a fruit.

It is a great, endless experience given to us, a natural part of knowing our world, of the fullness and brilliance of every knowing. And nothing we receive is wrong.

What’s wrong is to misuse and spoil this experience and to use it to excite the exhausted aspects of our lives, to dissipate rather than connect.” Thank you, Rilke, that’s said so beautifully there’s nothing left to add.