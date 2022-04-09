First rainbow support organisation launched for people of Indian origin

A first-of-its-kind support organisation has launched for LGBTQIA+ Indians in New Zealand, so they can be “proud” of their identity.

Shay Singh​, founder and chair of Indian Origin Pride New Zealand (IOPNZ), said the organisation was created to raise awareness of the rainbow community within Indian cultures.

Auckland-based Singh said the organisation was birthed from the success of Wellington Indian Pride, “and the response from the community highlighted a need for the rest of Aotearoa.”

123RF The Indian Origin Pride New Zealand was created to raise awareness of the rainbow community within Indian cultures. (File photo)

“This work progressed in 2021 when a small group of Indian Kiwis with lived experience in the rainbow community, got together to develop this nation-wide organisation, which aims to manage issues facing Indian rainbow people through education, engagement, events and utilising support networks.

“It's just a casual get together to start off with, and then in the future, we will start doing structured monthly gatherings.”

He said the end goal was to increase acceptance, because the Indian community was very conservative and this was challenging for community members who identify as LGBTQIA+.

“In my early twenties when I came out, because it is such a conservative community, it was easier for me to stay away. I avoided big Diwali celebrations and stuff happening in the temple, because I was so uncomfortable, and I felt that I would never be accepted.”

INDIAN ORIGIN PRIDE/Supplied Shay Singh founded the Indian Origin Pride New Zealand, which encourages Indian community leaders and organisations to create a safe space for rainbow people and their families.

Singh said he was aware of instances where people of Indian heritage who had “come out” to family, had been sent back to their homeland, and forced into arranged heterosexual marriages.

“If your son comes out and says, ‘I'm gay’, parents will say ‘no you’re not gay, we'll take you back home and find you a wife.’ Arranged marriages are a big part of our culture and there's always that pressure that we'll grow up and get married to the opposite sex.

“IOPNZ works with Indian community leaders and organisations to ensure the community is inclusive of diversity, and is safe for Indians who are part of the rainbow community.”

He said existing rainbow support networks, while very inclusive, were largely Pākehā dominated and there was a need for culturally aligned rainbow support groups.

“There are services available, but they are mainly run by non-Indian people, so it's hard to get that cultural connection and familiarity.

“Indian people who are part of the rainbow community can come to us if they need support because they identify with us on that cultural level too.”

Singh said without that cultural support, “it becomes you either pick your culture or you pick your sexuality.”

Supplied/Stuff President of the Auckland Indian Association Dhansukh Lal said it's good to see people in the Indian community “coming out” and opening the discussion.

Dhansukh Lal​, president of the Auckland Indian Association Incorporated, said the association was fully supportive of IOPNZ and what it was trying to achieve.

“We are pleased be to be able to assist the work IOPNZ is doing. As an association, we want to support the rainbow community. Sometimes, people feel a stigma attached to identifying as LGBTQIA+ that we want to change.

“We want to raise awareness in our Indian community which has been shy in talking about rainbow issues. We are willing to provide support and make life easier for everybody, and that is why we joined hands.”