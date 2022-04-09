The couple who've been married 20 years and never fight

“Fran was dark and brooding and very different to Kiwi guys. Even when I was with my previous boyfriend, we messaged each other a lot.”

Lucy Wildman, 45, co-owns children’s merino clothing company Little Flock of Horrors with her American husband Fran Frost, 43.

The couple have two children, son Iggy, 12, and 11-year-old daughter Frankie, and three griffon dogs. They currently live in a tiny house while they build a home on 2 hectares (4.9 acres) near Ramarama.

Fran: I was born in Massachusetts, but my parents were desperate to get out of the city so we moved as far north in Vermont as you can go before you hit Canada.

I was a skateboard rat in the city but as soon as I got to Vermont I took up snowboarding which became my life for the next 20 years.

I was 20 when I met Lucy and wasn’t looking for a relationship - all I wanted to do was snowboard and travel. We worked at the same ski resort and met at a bar where the international staff drank.

I saw Lucy and thought, she’s someone I’d like to get to know. She was definitely my type - small and dark-haired.

Lucy had a boyfriend at the time, so we were just friends. I wanted to be respectful but thought I’d be better for her than the other guy! I’d organise things such as weekends away and she’d always bail because of her boyfriend.

On New Year’s Eve 1999 we talked about how good we’d be together and how great our lives would be. I think we always knew we’d end up together.

Luckily Lucy realised the other guy wasn’t right for her and she came back to Vermont with me. At the start, it was easy because she just went to Canada every three months to renew her visa.

But then 9/11 happened and it stopped being so easy. Lucy was an over-stayer, so we decided to get married which we did with just us, a celebrant and lots of snow.

We wanted a wedding with our friends though so four years later I proposed while we were visiting family in Florida.

I got down on one knee, which Lucy laughed at because that’s well outside our personalities. But I knew that if I didn’t I would get told off and if I did I would get laughed at because it’s so cheesy.

We moved to Auckland in 2008, and I said I’d live in the suburbs for five years, but it ended up being 12 years. I really want to live in the country so had to push Lucy out of her comfort zone to do so. She gets comfortable and is a lot more traditional than what you’d expect a fashion designer would be.

But I push her out and she reels me back in – I’m the kind of guy who goes to a party and wakes up four days later in Mexico with no idea how I got there! We’re a good balance for each other.

Lucy is a phenomenal partner, a brilliant mother and I really don’t have a lot to complain about.

Lucy: I’m originally from Palmerston North, but finished my business degree in Auckland. I also did a year of an MBA, but went to Vermont to work for summer and never came back to study.

I was 22 when I met my previous boyfriend. He was 25 and I wanted someone older than me, which is laughable now!

Fran, however, is younger than me and the joke was he couldn’t legally go to bars because he was underage.

But Fran was dark and brooding and very different to Kiwi guys. Even when I was with my previous boyfriend, we messaged each other a lot.

I got a three-year visa for a job at a hotel in Boston but two months into it, I asked myself what I was doing. I knew it wasn’t right with the other guy, so I left my job and the boyfriend and moved in with Fran.

We didn’t tell anyone we were getting married, but the marriage celebrant came into the childcare centre where I was working and said, “Where’s Lucy because I’m supposed to be marrying her today?” We’re coming up to our 20th wedding anniversary in April.

Fran is far more adventurous than me and is always up for a challenge. I weigh things up more carefully whereas he’ll be like, just roll with it.

We’re dog people and were never going to have kids. The plan was always to be the fun couple who flew around the world having adventures. But then I hit 30 and the biological clock kicked in.

We started the company in 2010 when our son Iggy started having reactions to the clothes he was wearing, but merino wool helped.

Living together and working together is easy because we both do different things – I look after the design side and Fran does the boring stuff such as strategic planning and finance.

I drive him a bit crazy with my work style because he’s pragmatic and I’m a bit more easy breezy and messy.

Fran is very kind, thoughtful and powers our whole family. He’s the one saying, let’s buy a bach, let’s go on holiday, let’s build our own home.

He’s also laid-back and that has rubbed off on me because I used to be a lot more highly strung than I am now.

We never fight. We’re pretty good at understanding each other’s limits and what we’re good and bad at. And we talk about everything, usually when we’re walking the dogs each morning.

Fran’s not very romantic but then who is after 20 years of marriage?

But he reminds me not to take things too seriously, to take risks and to always say yes to whatever comes along.