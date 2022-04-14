What it's really like to be a Bachelorette: Lexie Brown speaks candidly about being packaged up for TV

Imagine having to choose the man of your dreams, with the whole world watching.

Now imagine you’ve known him just a few months, and spent only show-cased moments with him, the cameras ever-present.

“I found myself in a situation, and you make decisions with what is available to you at the time,” Lexie Brown, the 2021 Bachelorette, tells Stuff’s Tell Me About It podcast of her experience selecting the wrong man for the rose.

“I was trying something new, even though I maybe wasn't sure about it. I think I really should have trusted my gut. And that is frustrating, but that's how life goes.”

“[But] I’m out the other side now, and I'm much happier for it.”

READ MORE:

* Tell me about it: The new Stuff podcast where women share their own, complicated stories

* Bachelorette NZ Lexie Brown says show is about elimination, not selection

* NZ's 2021 Bachelorette is a Covid returnee who has never tried online dating



For the first time, Brown has spoken candidly about what it was like being packaged up for television and the fact the romance with the Bachelor she chose at the end of the programme, Hamish Boyt, didn’t work out.

Supplied The Bachelorette New Zealand Lexie Brown dishes the dirt on her time on the show to Stuff’s feminist podcast, Tell Me About it. Details on dresses and kisses included.

The pair announced their public split after the final rose ceremony aired in February 2021.

This week, Brown shares stories of behind-the-scenes tears, messages, love missteps and what it was like watching herself kiss on screen with Tell Me About podcast hosts Kirsty Johnston, Noelle McCarthy and Michelle Duff.

Overall she says she loved her experience, saying she felt able to maintain some control over how she was portrayed, and that the version of her that appeared on the telly was true to her character.

Supplied It was reality, only not reality. Brown says she loved her time on the show and found it empowering, regardless of not finding love.

“I was a little concerned that the show might knock me down in confidence, and like public opinion, and dealing with all of that, and just the self-consciousness of being put on display in front of all these men, even though I was kind of the one in power. It's just, I don't know if it's conditioning that makes you worry about what they think of you, and if you're good enough for them,” Brown, who lives in Mount Maunganui and works in marketing, says.

“But actually, the opposite happened, instead of being self-conscious and worried, it was amazing. And I think an empowering part of it was the community of women [who watched] and how I was received, like the messages that I have received on Instagram back then, and still now are so awesome. And that's one of the best parts about it.”

Michelle Duff and Kirsty Johnston/STUFF Tell Me About It is weekly podcast offering an intimate and expert look at the messy complexities of feminism, gender and simply trying to survive as a woman in a world built for men.

But getting to know the men was quite bizarre, she says.

“What I experienced on the show is completely different to what I got to experience after, because on the show, it's very controlled, very minor, minor interactions. So I guess it's accurate for what's happening. But it's not necessarily accurate in portraying the boys for who they are. Because the format just doesn't really allow you to get to know people that well.”

“It’s snippets really isn't it, and it's highlights, and they get massively packaged up.”

When all is said and done she told Tell Me About It she would recommend the Bachelorette as an adventure, but not as a way to find love.

“The basis of it is to find love, right? And I knew the chances were slim, and I didn't find love. I honestly think there's like 0.001% chance, but I recommend it to people who are looking for an adventure. But I also think you need to be very secure and yourself to go on something like this because I think it can go wrong. And you need to be strong. And you need to be able to have fun with it too. Because it's such a cool experience.

“So I do recommend it, it was a hell of a time, actually.”