Paris Hilton, being held hostage in Africa and a filmset romance - this love story has it all

Christchurch-born Sven Pannell, 42, previously lived in Los Angeles, where he shared a house with Paris Hilton, and the United Kingdom where he did a law degree at Cambridge and later made a documentary about being held hostage in Africa. He’s now a partner at KPMG and is married to English expat Lizzie Pannell, 36, a fine artist. The couple have two children, Evelyn, 5, and Jack, 8. They live in Wellington.

Sven: I was living in London and needed extra cash so started tutoring and ended up working for a Greek shipping billionaire. His wife said she’d finance film school if I moved to Los Angeles to look after her son and keep him out of the media.

She kept up her end of the bargain but I didn’t keep mine because her son got engaged to Paris Hilton, who moved into the Beverly Hills house we were living in! For three or four years I got to hang out with actors such as Tom Hanks and stay on luxury yachts in Greece. It was very different from the life I was used to.

Supplied “We had an immediate connection, but I was going to Africa in two weeks, so I had to move quickly!” Sven says.

It was great but eventually I wanted to do something more sensible. When I was 17 I had been backpacking around Africa when 65 of us were taken hostage in Burundi. Only two of us made it out alive. A homeless man helped me get away and I wanted to go back to find him and make a documentary about it.

I stopped in London on the way to direct a music video for some mates from Cambridge. They were in a band and living next door to Lizzie, which is how we met.

I was 27 and had been in full party mode in Beverly Hills so wasn’t looking for love, just my next work and travel adventure. But Lizzie is a showstopper whichever room she walks into. She’s not just stunning looking but also has an amazing energy and vitality.

We had an immediate connection, but I was going to Africa in two weeks, so I had to move quickly! There was no time for a long courtship. Having a deadline really supercharged the getting to know you period.

I asked Lizzie to come to Africa with me, and she said yes. It was really bold of her to throw in her job and flat for someone she barely knew.

I saw her again at Nairobi Airport two months later, when I’d finished the documentary. It could have gone either really badly or really well; luckily it was the latter.

I proposed in the Channel Islands where Lizzie’s parents live. It was her birthday and I told her I’d buried her present in the sand so while she was rummaging around, I got down on one knee. We later discovered we’d been rummaging around near a sewage pipe.

Lizzie is full of life and cares deeply about people. She’s certainly never boring. Lizzie has wanted to paint since she was young, so I’m thrilled she’s finally getting to do it.

We’re very different, but are both passionate about having adventures. I’m really very fortunate.

Supplied The pair met when Sven was making a music video for Lizzie’s neighbours in the UK.

Lizzie: I was 21 when I met Sven. I was working in London’s advertising industry and being a serial dater – everyone from models and rock stars to investment bankers. But I found the whole scene tough, and it was hard to make a meaningful connection, so I was switched off dating when I met Sven.

My flatmates were dating the boys in the band next door and one day I came home from work to find this tall, blonde, tanned guy in my living room. Sven had flown in from LA to direct the video. I’d never really heard a Kiwi accent, so I was intrigued by him.

There was an instant, insane chemistry for both of us. But everyone was so busy working on the video that nothing happened until the second week when Sven asked me out on a date. We went on a picnic in Victoria Park, which lasted all day. Sven was fascinating and more worldly than anyone I’d ever met. He was also honest about his feelings for me, which was refreshing after the game playing of the London dating scene.

Supplied Sven asked Lizzie to come with him to Africa, where he was making a documentary about his kidnapping experience.

He asked me to come to Africa, but I’d never been outside Europe and wasn’t terribly adventurous. But I knew I was in love with him, so I threw in my job and flat, and we travelled around Africa for two months, which was amazing but also a bit hairy. I got sick in Ethiopia and almost died. Sven had to carry me off the mountain on a donkey and stop a passing truck to get me to hospital.

I went back to London for five months, but Sven had used up all his UK visas so he asked me to come to New Zealand for a year and 15 years later I’m still here.

Sven is incredibly stable and calm, he’s my rock. He really pushes me out of my comfort zone – I’ve learned how to sail and ski and we do both now with our kids. He’s also a phenomenal father; education is his passion so he enjoys passing on knowledge to the kids.

We’ve very different personalities – he’s laid back and I’m the firecracker who gets super excited about everything. Sometimes he can be a bit too reserved and I’d like him to be a bit more enthusiastic.

I’ve wanted to be an artist since I was young but got waylaid by the advertising industry. Now I’m finally getting the chance to follow my dream. Sven has been incredibly supportive of me doing this which I’m grateful for.

Our relationship hasn’t always been an easy ride and I’ve been terribly homesick sometimes but having exciting, endless adventures is what makes us tick.