'A New Year's kiss turned into something more'

“Cate was engaged to a guy 20 years older than her. I said, you don’t want to marry him – he’s too old and you should be with me!” says Sue Eaton (left).

Sue Eaton, 66, met her wife Cate Eaton, 60, at a Tauranga psychiatric facility. Sue is retired while Cate works part-time in a pre-loved clothing store and is finishing a novel about her life. Between them they have four adult children and seven grandchildren. They live in Wellington with Yoda, a French Bulldog.

Sue: I was married with three kids and running a roofing company with my former husband when I met Cate.

I was extremely broken and Cate became a friend. I wanted more than the help we were getting at the psychiatric facility so when we left, I started a group which met weekly to support each other, a bit like AA meetings. Cate helped with the group and our friendship grew.

When my marriage broke up on the eve of the millennium, my mental illness became worse. Cate was there to support me, which I really valued.

At the time, Cate was engaged to a guy 20 years older than her. I said, you don’t want to marry him – he’s too old and you should be with me! She wasn’t shocked or surprised and said, OK I’ll break it off with him.

She did and very quickly moved in with me. At that stage our relationship was based on making each other happy, rather than on intimacy. But I soon realised I wanted to spend the rest of my life with this person.

What attracted me, and still attracts me, is that Cate is totally herself – she doesn’t change the way she dresses or who she is according to who she meets. There’s no facade with Cate, she’s the most authentic person you'll ever meet.

When you’re with someone like that, you become confident too and extend yourself, instead of fitting into a mould.

Supplied Sue and Cate have been through some tough times, but say it’s helpful having an insight into what the other person might be going through.

My youngest child was 14 when I separated from my children’s father and their lives were a bit up and down, but Cate is such a beautiful soul she managed to form lovely relationships with all three of them. She’s incredibly bubbly and makes friends easily – I’m much more introverted and would never leave home if it was up to me. But Cate helps to take me out of my comfort zone.

Cate is my rock. We know each other so well we can tell if the other person’s mental health is slipping. We’ve both been through a lot in our lives and know how hard mental illness can be. It’s helpful having an insight into what the other person might be going through.

We got married in 2015 because we wanted to celebrate our relationship and the fact that we’re committed to spending the rest of our lives together. It was a couple of years after the same-sex marriage bill was passed and we felt it was the right time to celebrate the freedom to live our lives the way we want, no matter what others think.

I’m so proud of Cate and the way she’s conquered the hard times. And lucky that she chose me.

Supplied “The fact that we share a challenging past brings us together,” says Cate Eaton.

Cate: I was born in Auckland and met my husband there, but we moved to Tauranga because we wanted to start a family. That marriage broke down after my son was born.

I had a few other relationships with men but they were abusive. I was mentally unwell and ended up in hospital a few times.

That’s where I met Sue – it was my second admission to the facility and Sue’s first. I was struck by Sue’s intelligence and passion for helping those with mental illness and advocating for better treatment. Sue actually had everything I wanted – intelligence, she spoke with authority and was married with three kids. I was in awe of her and her amazing energy – I really just wanted to get to know her better.

We became friends and our friendship kept getting stronger. After her marriage broke up on New Year’s Eve 1999, Sue decided she wanted to change her life and be with a woman. My life at the time was shit, I was on a benefit, living in a Housing New Zealand flat and totally broken. Sue’s life wasn’t in a good state either. So we supported each other through that year.

On New Year’s Eve 2000, we were sitting on Sue’s couch watching the movie Braveheart when a New Year’s kiss turned into something more. I realised I wanted to be with Sue forever. She turned my world upside down for the better and I’ve never been loved or treated so well by anyone.

What I also love about Sue is her generosity – she gives me everything and lets me share her kids. I would never have been able to buy a house without her. We came together to heal each other and make the other person whole.

So many people in my life have judged me but Sue would never do that. She strengthens me and brings out the best in me. I do the same for her – I’m a fashionista and encourage Sue to dress up and feel good.

We work so well because we’re very different – Sue is intelligent whereas I’m more creative. I suppose you could say we balance each other out.

If I’m mentally unwell, Sue will help as much as possible, telling me to take a walk on the beach or have time out. I do the same for her. It can get a bit challenging when we’re ill at the same time, but one of us might go to respite services to recover.

The fact that we share a challenging past brings us together. Sue gets me, really gets me, in a way no-one ever has. She literally brings me out of the darkness and into the light.