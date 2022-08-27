Dear Dad: Authors reflect on their relationships with their fathers

Becoming a father himself has changed the way author J.P. Pomare sees his own dad.

Ahead of Father’s Day, authors JP Pomare, Sarah Winman, Dominic Hoey and Brad Smeele write moving reflections on their relationships with their dads.

J.P. POMARE

When I saw him hold her, I felt an unfamiliar warmth. It was, I realise now, the last ice of my teenage years finally thawing. Relationships between parents and their children are like geologic periods: cooling, heating always in flux.

When I was a young child, I adored the glow of my father’s gaze, he was a giant, a hero. By 7 or 8 the adoration began to shift toward a sort of indifference. I had my own friends, my own world and he was just a part of it. At 16, motherless and kicked out of home, things were glacial. Then by my early 20s I thought I knew everything I needed to know about my father, I came to view him through the lens of an adult.

Finally, earlier this year I saw my own relationship with Dad refracted through the shared lens of fatherhood.

READ MORE:

* Lynda Hallinan: Here's to the chauvinist old codgers like my dad

* The day I found out my father was a bank robber

* I wish I had asked my alcoholic father, 'Do you have any regrets?'



Blake, my daughter was instantly enamoured with Grandpa Bill and his farm. She was spellbound by the very things I came to resent about my life there: animals filling not only the yards and paddocks but the house too, the isolation, porridge every morning, the crackle of morning frost underfoot. It all delighted her and perhaps it had once delighted me too but a core tenet of growing up is resistance of the customs, values and lifestyle of our parents.

On that trip Dad took her to feed the goldfish in his pond, he watched her chase the cat from room to room. At the stables, the longer she stood staring at the horses, the wider his grin grew.

The first morning at 7 (apparently unaffected by jetlag) she woke me to go look at the sheep, the cows and the ponies. She wanted to see Grandpa Bill and Nana Suzi. Wearing only a nappy and her mini Red Bands, she stomped about by the front door. Dad returned from the horse track around nine.

“Better get your porridge on Blakey.” And she squealed. “Polidge, Daddy, Polidge!” One of so many grandchildren and still the joy, the love electrified the room. On those few days at the farm, he gifted her the sort of pink plastic toys that would make most of our inner-Melbourne parents group cringe. He bent his old knees to play with toy ponies. He softened his voice and cooed her. He snuck her treats out the back of his hand. I realised I was seeing a different man. I saw a younger man again. I saw what she sees: a giant, a hero. It was almost like a do-over of my youth, as though it’s me again that he’s tucking under his arm on the couch.

JP Pomare is a New Zealand crime fiction writer based in Melbourne. He is speaking at Crime after Crime as part of Verb Wellington at Wellington College on September 11, verbwellington.nz and at Tūranga as part of Word Christchurch on September 15, wordchristchurch.co.nz

Supplied Sarah Winman remembers how her dad “could transform a bland event into an uproarious tale”.

SARAH WINMAN

Because of the progression of my father’s cancer, the last year of his life was brutal and, as far as I believe, unnecessary. A year that led him into a profound depression and one that pushed my mother to the physical and emotional limits as a carer. Time needed to pass before the memories of my father, vital and in wellness, were to re-emerge. And they did. Years later in a dream. A simple image: him standing in front of me laughing.

He loved to laugh; loved to tell stories – and he was a very good storyteller – that made people laugh. He could transform a bland event into an uproarious tale.

A colour photograph: Barcelona 2003. We were all there for his 70th birthday. He wears a turquoise polo shirt that accentuates his tanned skin. My mother is next to him, happy. His face is flushed, his smile wide – early evening booze mixed with his banter. So, what was he saying that kept us all enthralled? Pick a subject – rugby tours, South of France in the 1950s, National Service, adventures of a young policeman in the east end of London, or when my tipsy gran went to the bathroom in a pub and emerged commenting about the unusual basins below waist-height with small bars of soap in the bottom. The subjects were endless, his memory was sharp. A compendium of a life lived fully.

Another photograph, black and white this time, taken by my partner. My father and I are holding on to a railing overlooking a beach in Cornwall. He is leaning back roaring with laughter, I am looking at him, smiling. Our profiles match, our similarities at truce.

He was so frightened for me. He thought the world unkind.

He loved Tony Hancock. I chose an excerpt of The Blood Donor to play at his funeral. Unconventional but fitting. Had he been there, he would have thought it was a nice touch.

British author Sarah Winman is the writer of best-sellling novel Still Life. She is in New Zealand for two events, An Evening with Sarah Winman at Auckland Girls Grammar School on September 14, tickets from womensbookshop.co.nz and in Wellington with Verb Festival at Wellington College on September 15, tickets from verbwellington.nz

Supplied “He was always more of a thinker than a doer,” writes Dominic Hoey, of his dad.

DOMINIC HOEY

We always had a rat problem. Roaches too, but it was the rats that bothered everyone. They mostly lived up in the roof, running from one end to the other.

“Jesus christ” my mother would say looking up at the ceiling “Listen to them bastards”.

My dad was the last of that generation of men where it was still important to do shit such as kill pests and fix cars. But he was always more of a thinker than a doer. Not that he would ever admit as much. Occasionally he’d set a trap. But usually the food would be gone in the morning and there was no dead rat.

Once he decided to put the nervous siamese cat, Simon, into the attic.

“He’ll sort him out,” My mother said. But Simon just screamed until we let him back down.

“What a disappointment you are,” my father said, shaking his head.

So the rats kept doing what rats do. Everything becomes normal after a while.

One day we were eating Irish stew when we heard screaming coming from the garden. It sounded like a baby sucking on a helium balloon. The family all jumped up and ran downstairs. My parents had one of those black compost bins that has the holes in the side. A rat had climbed in through the hole, eaten its fill of rotten vegetables and then got stuck trying to climb back out. We all looked down at the rat who had stopped screaming and was staring at us with its little black eyes.

“What are we going to do?” said my youngest sister

“We’ll have to kill it,” my dad said.

“No, we can’t,” said my other sister who was really into Beatirx Potter books. “Maybe we can just push him back in.”

“Nah, it's the only thing to do,” my dad said, picking up a shovel.

“F… this,” my littlest sister said.

“Yeah, we’re going inside,” my other sister added.

So we all filed back into the house leaving my dad to finish off the rat who had started screaming again. After a few minutes my dad came back upstairs and sat down at the table. But the rat was still screaming.

“What happened?” My mum asked.

“You couldn’t do it could you?” my littlest sister said.

“I lifted up the spade to kill it but it covered its eyes,” he said, eating his plate of stew.

Dominic Hoey is a poet, author and playwright based in Tāmaki Makaurau/Auckland. His new novel Poor People with Money is out now. He will be at Christchurch’s Word festival at Ray Shipley’s Late Night Poetry Hour on September 2 and Inside the Wealth Gap: Stories and Stats with economic commentator Max Rashbrooke on September 3, wordchristchurch.co.nz

Supplied Brad Smeele’s father was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease more than 20 years ago. “Watching him deal with his condition with such strength has been a huge help with overcoming the struggles I’ve faced since my injury,” he writes.

BRAD SMEELE

My father has been a huge inspiration to me throughout my life, but especially on my journey since becoming a quadriplegic.

Growing up, Dad was always active. A builder, he renovated or built the houses I grew up in. But then he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease more than 20 years ago, and watching him deal with his condition with such strength has been a huge help with overcoming the struggles I’ve faced since my injury.

Dad was extremely supportive with my wakeboarding career, especially in my younger years when he would pick me up from school to take me training in the middle of winter.

But I would say the moment that our relationship strengthened was after my accident when he would come and visit me every single day while I was in the spinal unit in Auckland. Our mutual loss of mobility let us connect on a deeper level as I now had a better idea of his struggles.

It was so good to spend time with him, since he couldn’t come and visit me straight after the accident, when I was in the US. Our time together in the spinal unit gave me a much better understanding of what he had been going through for the past 20 years with his Parkinson’s disease. And as I now had my own experience with loss of mobility, I finally understood his frustration at becoming so limited by his body, and his anger over the loss. Dad and I talked a lot about how frustrating it is to feel like a prisoner in our own bodies.

But it was later on that Dad told me something that has really stuck with me with regards to mental health and the meaning we put on things that affect us. He told me: “Nothing has any meaning but the meaning we give it”, and that statement alone helped me to grasp onto the idea that I am in control of how I let things affect me, and what I choose to put my energy and time and emotion toward.

Having a strong role model like my dad along with my wider support network is what helped me find my strength to continue on after my life-changing injury.

Brad Smeele’s memoir, Owning It: The ride that changed my life, Allen & Unwin NZ, is out now