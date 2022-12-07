Stop talking to men as if they're 'stupid', Jehan Casinader tells media

Masculinity is among the subjects Jehan Casinader discusses on Simon Bridges’ podcast, Generally Famous.

Mental health advocate Jehan Casinader says content for men doesn’t need to connect to them “as if they’re stupid” because the stereotype of the stoic Kiwi man is outdated.

The long-time broadcaster and reporter, who wrote a book in 2020 detailing his struggles with depression, is this week’s guest on Simon Bridges’ Stuff podcast Generally Famous.

Casinader tells Bridges he was reluctant to share his mental health journey because of a concern that people would think he was doing it for publicity or personal gain.

“There is a level of cynicism out there, but the value of those stories far outweighs the negative in my view.”

Casinader says “New Zealanders are not good at telling their stories”.

“That sounds incredibly blunt, but I’ve spent 15 years [as a journalist] trying to help people to articulate themselves.”

Jason Dorday/Stuff Jehan Casinader believes there is a “vacuum in our culture” when it comes to portrayals of healthy masculinity.

Bridges agrees, saying in his view the major cause of that reluctance to open up is still the stereotype of the Kiwi bloke. He quips that that includes “some of my former colleagues” in Parliament.

Casinader, who also writes for Stuff, retorts that it’s an “outdated” stereotype.

“There are ... different kinds of men; men who haven’t come from a farming background, men who don't play rugby.

“It really irritates me that we talk to men as if they’re stupid.”

That approach was a result of the misguided belief “that men are stoic and they don't ask for help, they don’t talk about their emotions”.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Simon Bridges quipped that Casinader needs to meet some of his old political colleagues if he doesn’t believe the stereotype of the typical Kiwi male.

Casinader goes on to say that his issue with conversations about toxic masculinity is the dearth of examples of healthy masculinity portrayed for boys and young men.

“We really have this vacuum in our culture, where we’re saying to young boys and young men, don’t do this, don’t do this.

Society wasn’t “painting a hopeful picture” of a “healthy, functioning man in this current cultural context”, according to Casinader.

“So where do they get that from? Well, they get it from celebrity culture, they get it from Instagram, they get it from porn.”

The episode of Generally Famous refers to suicide and depression and may upset some listeners.

