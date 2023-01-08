Happiness is overrated. This year, I'm going for content

Angela Barnett hails from Taradale and her tūrangawaewae is Piha. She’s a writer, body image activist, mother, and lover of wigs.

OPINION: My friend Rob sat next to me at a dinner recently and said: “How are you? Happy?”

To which I wondered whether I should give the polite answer: Yes. Happy as. Or the real answer. I went for the real one.

“I’ve given up on happy, I’m going for content these days.”

Then we joked about how there’s no industry for content - unlike the happiness industry, which boomed in the 2000s and is still going strong - there are no courses or books or podcasts to listen to when you’re going for content. There are no 12 steps to take. No wellness resorts promising you’ll leave exactly as you turned up. No improvements to see here!

Going for content is easier because happiness seems like one of those ambitions that will let you down. Like thinking you’re permanently going to be head over heels in love for your entire years-long relationship. Or no matter how much you love your new job you’ll skip into the office or inbox every single day.

But we’ve had happiness shoved down our throats for so long it’s another way to feel like a failure if you’re not achieving it. The marketing industry promises so many things can be happy, like skin, shoes and teeth! I saw an ad once that promised to make tyres happy. Rubber is remarkable stuff but no matter how much you drive on it, no tyre is ever going to smile at you.

Being happy is a false god to worship because in reality, it’s only moments. Joy or delight are emotions that fly in just as quickly as they fly out again, just like frustration, compassion, ire, intrigue, disgust, fear, surprise, sadness and contempt.

Plus, dare I say it, happy can be boring. Have you ever watched a film that’s clappy happy all the way through or read a book where only good things happen all the time? As poet and author Mary Karr says: “happy writes blank on the page”.

Stuff “Aiming for a day where I have moments of content is a safer target than happy.”

Striving for happiness does not make humans connect. Remember the two main characters in the kids' movie, Inside Out - Joy and Sadness? At first, Sadness was irritating with her desperately down mood and lack of oomph but after a while Joy was just as annoying, twirling around and refusing to grasp reality.

And then, at the end, we realised that without Sadness the human character Riley, could not create connection. Sad, tender moments and vulnerability are what bring people close.

How are you? Happy. OK cool. But if someone dares be honest and says “I’m terrible,” they have my attention.

And if I haven’t convinced you yet that happiness is not the only truth - as the Pharrell Williams song promised - then I’ll throw in some science: what makes us happy won’t continue to make us happy. Sad but true.

Whether things are good or bad, when they’re permanent, we get used to them. It’s called hedonic adaptation and over time we return to a relatively stationary level, a happy “set point”.

You may think a new car will make you happy so you save up and finally reach the glorious moment when you get it and love it, but no matter how much you polish it every weekend and enjoy the vroom of the (hopefully electric) engine, you get used to it. After the 87th trip is not so special.

Or the first time your child says “mum” you’re over the moon. They know who you are, finally, after all those blasted nappy changes. Mum! But when they’re 4 and you’re at a friend’s kid's birthday and you hear Mum! Mum! Mum! Mum! 25 times from the sandpit and all you want is to sip your mimosa in peace with the other adults you don’t think it’s wonderful. You wish there was a tap to turn it off.

The good stuff doesn’t stay good.

The hard stuff doesn’t stay hard.

We don’t stay happy because happiness, or joy, is an emotion. It’s fluid. And fleeting. Nobody can sell it to us. It’s like trying to sell disgust or contempt (and I’d love to see those ad campaigns). I’m a glass half-full person - nine with a side of seven on the Enneagram - but aiming for a day where I have moments of content is a safer target than happy.

There’s no destination with content. It’s not over there once I’ve saved up for the thing, or done the thing. It’s right here in this moment. As Walt Whitman said, ‘the trick, I find, is to tone your wants and tastes low down enough.’

As marketing co-opts everything, I’m filching a line back from them: Content, I’m happy to say, is King (actually Queen).