The foodie couple who didn't have time for a big wedding - so they eloped

After meeting in Hamiton, Hayley and Chris “made a pact that we would put our business first and go from there”.

Chris Scott, 44, is the executive chef of Sherwood restaurant in Queenstown. His wife, Hayley, 40, trained as a lawyer and is the hotel general manager and marketing manager.

Chris worked for Michelin star restaurants in Europe before moving back to Hamilton via Melbourne. The couple both formerly worked for Josh Emett - Chris as the executive chef at Rata, and Hayley as Mercury Group operations manager.

They live in Queenstown with their children, Lola, 12, and Weston, 9.

Hayley:

About 17 years ago, I had just moved back from the United States to Hamilton and I was helping Mum with her food business, The Platter Place. I needed a third chef for the cook school and was told that Chris had just come back from London. He was really direct and straight to the point, and I thought: “Whoa, who is this guy? He’s a bit different.”

I thought he was handsome and my first thought was: “Oh, he might be difficult to manage in the professional sense’’ - and then I’ve ended up working with him all my life.

We became a couple after we went to a restaurant opening together. I’d work in the day and he’d work evenings and then come over to my house, where we’d cook together.

Chris has always been driven and focused. He had wanted to own his own place so we ended up taking over Mum’s business. It was early in our relationship so we made a pact that we would put our business first and go from there.

Working with your partner is always going to be challenging because you’ve got to learn not to take work issues home with you.

Supplied “I noticed her clothes and fashion sense, which really stood out in The Tron,” says Chris.

Chris designed my engagement ring and he proposed at our favourite spot on the Waikato river. We didn’t have time to get married so we had a big engagement party and we eloped to Melbourne.

Our move to Queenstown was tough at the start. I’d never been here and Chris was working 80 hours a week. He’d come home at midnight and go back to Rata at 8am for about two years.

I realised I needed to work for my sanity, so that’s when I joined the Mercury Group, which involved a lot of travel.

Chris is so driven. The detail he sees is at times irritating in a personal sense, but in a work sense it’s what makes him so good. He doesn’t switch off easily.

He goes to the gym and goes skiing or biking. He needs that release, whereas my idea of pleasure is reading a book at home. He definitely pushes me and drives me.

He’s got a wicked sense of humour and he’s really kind. But his professional laser focus can be very intense in the work setting.

I was at Sherwood for two years as the manager when Chris became the chef. We now have a profit share in the restaurant and we run it like it’s our own.

We’re really good at working with each other. Chris has got that focus and search for perfection, and what attracted him here is the Sherwood garden, being able to source seasonal produce. For him, knowing I’m here doing the rest of it makes him feel confident.

Supplied The couple lives in Queenstown with their children, Lola, now 12, and Weston, now 9.

Chris:

I noticed Hayley when I first worked with her in her mother’s business because she was a real go-getter and really confident. She had an intuitive business acumen and seemed really switched on. I noticed her clothes and fashion sense, which really stood out in “The Tron’’.

One of her great mates is Benny from World and she was dressed by him from head to toe. She used to spend ridiculous amounts of money on clothes and her fashion sense is one of the things I was drawn to.

After we got together, I’d work late and then go back to her house in Hamilton and she’d often cook. She’s a real dynamo like her mother. She’s good at so many things.

We ran Zinc Bar and Eatery for eight years. It was clear to me from the start that we do have skills which complement one another. She’s got a great eye and she’s a bubbly person. She was out the front doing what she’s best at, making people spend money, and I was tucked away out the back cooking.

Supplied “Our kids are real hospo kids. They know Mum and Dad have to work weird hours sometimes.”

At Rata, I did the menus, ran the kitchen, and worked 80 hours a week. I was conscious of the pressure on Hayley, but that’s one of the benefits of us both being in hospitality, that she knew what I had to do.

I joined Sherwood just after the first lockdown. It was a really tough time for us. We didn’t know how it would go. We were living on site - we’ve just moved into the house we’ve built - and we had to close when we had lockdowns, and then there were no international tourists. But out of catastrophe comes opportunity.

Hayley is amazing with people. She’s super resilient and patient. She’s definitely the better half on all of that. It takes one special person to run a hospitality business in the last two years because the time has been torturous with Covid. Just to keep the doors open and keep trading has been such a pressure.

Hayley is an incredible mother who can multitask while keeping her cool. She gets our kids organised then gets our second lot of kids organised at the restaurant.

I’ve got better at not being so direct, and that’s probably something I’ve learned from her, to be a bit more diplomatic. We both know how a place like this needs to operate. I like to think we’re a killer combo.

We know our success will be made in this space and it really is demanding and time-consuming. The staffing shortages mean that Hayley will do the dishes if needed. Our kids are real hospo kids. They know Mum and Dad have to work weird hours sometimes.