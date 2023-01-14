How a high speed accident brought this wellness couple together

“We don’t hold onto grudges or spite. I 100% believe that’s because of the mindfulness work we’ve both done for years.”

Natasha Rix, 46, is the co-founder / CEO of Pause Breathe Smile Charitable Trust, which runs mind health programmes in schools. She is married to co-founder/programme director, Grant Rix (44).

The couple have one daughter Amelia (13) and live in Queenstown.

Natasha:

I moved to Queenstown in 1999 for the snowboarding and rock climbing. It’s also where I got involved in the mindfulness community.

That’s how I met Grant – I was organising a 10-day mindfulness retreat on Stewart Island in early 2001. The others were all locals but Grant was the only one I didn’t know. He’d been travelling around the South Island in his van and had received the email about the retreat so decided to come along.

Our first meeting was at the Bluff ferry terminal when I handed him his ferry ticket. Grant was nice looking and friendly but what really attracted me was that he was as connected and committed to mindfulness as I was. A lot of people come and go from mindfulness – they do an eight-week course and that’s it. But Grant had a real passion and drive to train the mind and develop his skills in this area.

We got together on the retreat and Grant ended up moving to Queenstown. We moved to London about nine months later, which wasn’t really us because we’re not big city people. We also travelled to Nepal and Tibet to study and practise mindfulness and taught it when we moved back to Tauranga.

We started the business in 2012 and transitioned it to a charity in 2020 because we wanted others to be able to access the benefits of mindfulness. We’re used to living and working together now and it helps that we both look after separate areas of the organisation. We’ve also become skilled at not talking about work at weekends or evenings unless we have to.

Supplied “We also have a lot of fun and try to enjoy every day,” says Natasha.

Grant is very kind and a lot of fun. He’s also a dedicated meditator and, as a result, is an enormously grounded person with a great perspective of the world. He can, however, be a bit untidy and tells terrible dad jokes, but after 21 years, we’ve learned not to let things like that bother us.

The core of our relationship is respect for each other’s skills and talents and dedication to our work. We also trust each other enormously – we don’t need to show the other person a draft at work, which is a real gift when you’re running a small organisation.

Lots of people come to mindfulness later in life but maybe because we both came to it in our 20s it has given us both a strong grounding for our relationship. We also have a lot of fun and try to enjoy every day.

There’s a real sense of contentment about our lives - whether that’s finding a song for the other to listen to while looking at the view or doing the gardening together.

Supplied Natasha and Grant live in Queenstown with their daughter Amelia, now 13.

Grant:

I’m originally from Waikato but moved to the Gold Coast when I was 18 to surf and work as little as possible.

While there I had a bad accident – I was hit by a speeding van – and woke up in the ICU. After four surgeries, I finally came home. The accident shook my confidence and I ended up doing a mindfulness course to help.

That’s how I met Tash – I was spending the university summer driving around the South Island in a van and someone sent me an email about a mindfulness retreat on Stewart Island.

Probably the first words Tash said to me when I met her at the Bluff ferry terminal were, “can you hold my handbag while I go to the bathroom?” She was very pretty and we hit it off straight away.

It wasn’t a silent retreat so we also got the chance to do things like explore the island, swim and cook together. Even though we hadn’t known each other that long, it felt right to move to Queenstown to be with Tash.

We’d been together about five years when bridal magazines started to appear on the coffee table. We’d talked about marriage and it was probably time to formalise our heart commitment. The proposal was spontaneous so I didn’t have a ring. We were out at dinner and I said, shall we do it? Tash said, are you asking me or not?

Supplied “We’re both driven by a spirit of adventure,” says Grant.

How would I describe Tash? She’s fun-loving, open and chatty – people are drawn to her. She’s also got an amazing brain and is very intelligent. And she has this amazing ability to see what needs to be done – whether at work or at home – and get on with it.

When Tash sets her mind to something it will happen. Which is a great quality but it can also sometimes involve a level of stubbornness, which can be hard to break through. I can also be a bit stubborn, which has led to clashes but we’ve learnt to let it go and move on.

We’ve always been happy taking risks and following our hearts in the interests of the greater good. For example, we sold our house in Tauranga and quit our jobs to spend three years at the Wangapeka Study and Retreat Centre near Murchison. And we moved to Queenstown 18 months ago – we’re both driven by a spirit of adventure.

Another key to our success as a couple is that we don’t hold onto grudges or spite. I 100% believe that’s because of the mindfulness work we’ve both done for years, which has given us a strong foundation and helped as we’ve grown and evolved as people.