Lucky Girl Syndrome: Could TikTok’s latest trend actually help make your life better or is it simply delusional & dangerous?

Lucky Girl Syndrome has taken over TikTok – but does it really work, and should you pay attention to the social media platform’s most on-trend phenomenon? Kelly Bertrand looks into it.

When I say the term ‘Lucky Girl’, I bet there’s someone who instantly pops into your brain.

She’s the one for whom life always seems just that little easier – she’ll always look so put-together when you look like you’ve been dragged through a bush backwards; she’ll always seem to get the job or the house or the partner; and she wins far more Instant Kiwi scratchies that should be her right.

“Ah,” you sigh. “You’re so lucky”.

But what if anyone could be that girl?

Welcome to the world of Lucky Girl Syndrome, the idea that if you believe it, you’ll make it happen.

Barbara Taeger Photography/Getty Images Lucky Girl Syndrome – the idea that if you believe it, you’ll make it happen.

What is Lucky Girl Syndrome?

At first glance, Lucky Girl Syndrome is Gen Z’s take on the millennial’s manifestation – thinking, visualising and practising gratitude. But of course this is TikTok we’re talking about here, so one must have a new, cute little hashtag to sum up what is essentially a very old idea (also why does everything have to be a core or an era?!)

It’s a trend that blew TikTok up in the New Year (100 million views on #luckygirlsyndrome videos and counting) that pretty much promises the ‘sufferer’ that luck is simply a state of mind, and by thinking you’re lucky, you make yourself lucky.

As TikTok user @tamkaur rhapsodises, “Lucky girl syndrome is the way forward… this is the best trend to ever exist on TikTok because it’s finally making manifestation easy to understand and accessible for so many people. Lucky Girl Syndrome is believing that you’re the luckiest girl in the world. Everything you want is already on its way to you, and the universe is literally rigged in your favour.”

She then goes on to explain how she implements these things in her life – namely vision boards and gratitude journals, so nothing new there – but it’s how those searching for that Lucky Girl Life phrase their affirmations.

Instead of I want to earn more money, it’s money just flows to me. Rather than I want to change my life, it’s opportunities are already on their way to me.

I always get what I want.

Everything always works out for me.

Does Lucky Girl Syndrome work?

On the surface, it seems a little more than a harmless, slightly more self-centred and perhaps lazier way of goal setting, casting aside the notion of making your own luck and hard work for sitting back and waiting for the universe to realise that it works for you, not you it.

But do the benefits outweigh the risks? Experts have been singing the praises of manifestation for years – as psychologist Dr Carolynne Keene told the BBC, while positive thinking is beneficial, there are risks for those whom believe that Lucky Girl Syndrome is all powerful.

“There are going to be, unfortunately, some situations in life that we are not able to manifest and think our way out if,” she tells.

“I would be concerned about people being in situations where maybe that’s not going to be an effective strategy.”

Lucky Girl Syndrome has its roots in both the Law of Assumption – that what we believe or imagine is true becomes our reality, and the Law of Attraction – the old ‘if you build it, they will come’ approach.

Thinking you’re lucky could have a positive impact on your life, says Roxie Nafousi, manifesting expert and author of Manifest: 7 Steps to Living Your Best Life.

“Affirmations like this, when repeated regularly, could encourage the subconscious parts of your brain to seek out more opportunities and see things in a more positive light, create a better mindset, and therefore alter your behaviours and perceptions of your experiences to align with that statement…

“[But] to me, manifesting is a self-development practice that is rooted in self-worth and requires you to work on your inner healing journey, re-programme your subconscious beliefs, be proactive in reaching your goals, be willing to step outside your comfort zone, put in the work, and persist through challenges.

“But I don’t believe it is ‘luck’ or about crossing your fingers and hoping, and I think the association can be misleading.”

A perk of privilege?

Lucky Girl Syndrome has its fair share of detractors, ranging from the light right to the dark.

The trend is gently, widely mocked on TikTok by users who take the mickey out of believers’ assumption that good things (and slightly unbelievable things) are on their way simply because people wish them too.

But genuine concerns have arisen through the lens of privilege because, of course, the odds are always in the favour of those more blessed in the lottery of life.

Are you a ‘Lucky Girl’ because you manifested your dream flat into your life? Or are you a white middle class woman with an Anglo name?

Of course, you can’t control how shitty the world can be sometimes. But discounting any other factor in the blind pursuit of being a ‘Lucky Girl’ is narrow and ignorant.

So, do you think you’re lucky?

It seems that as long as you take Lucky Girl Syndrome with a grain of salt and appreciate it for its best, most helpful qualities (with a dash of realism and pragmatism) it can be a powerful tool in helping you achieve your dreams.

You lucky, lucky thing.