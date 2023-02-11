Coupled up: Honest relationship conversations with a journalist

Dr Henry Liu and wife Dr Katherine Hulme have gone from living apart, to raising their daughter, Thea, together.

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, Sharon Stephenson caught up with four families who have featured in Stuff’s weekly Couples series to see how life has changed since.

DR HENRY LIU AND DR KATHERINE HULME

Motivated is one way to describe Dr Henry Liu and his wife Dr Katherine Hulme. Busy is another. The couple featured in Your Weekend in November 2019, when they were five years into what was to be a six-year-long distance relationship.

“I was working as radiologist in Palmerston North and Katherine was studying in Christchurch,” says Liu, 49. “We’d fly back and forth most weekends.”

Three months after the story ran, Hulme moved to Sydney for a job as a pathologist.

“We knew flying across the Tasman every few weeks would be difficult but manageable,” says Hulme, 36. “But then Covid hit and it became very difficult and very unmanageable.”

After a year of not seeing each other, as soon as the first Trans-Tasman bubble opened, Liu took a six-month sabbatical at the Royal Prince Alfred Hospital in Sydney, the same hospital where Hulme worked.

They were married at their apartment a few months later, with only 12 guests in attendance.

“Our families weren’t able to come because of the closed borders, but I’m old-fashioned and wanted to be married before we tried for a baby,” says Hulme.

LAWRENCE SMITH/STUFF Emotional reunions take place at Auckland international Airport following the arrival of the first non-MIQ international flight.

The couple managed to get home before the bubble closed in August 2021, moving into Liu’s Palmerston North home.

“I’ve always wanted to live rurally, so while I was in Sydney we bought a rural 2ha lifestyle block. I didn’t see it in person but Henry went to check it out.” That property has since been rented out but they’re hoping to start renovations and move in later this year.

It’s not the only change: the couple last year acquired a dog, Newton, and in August welcomed their first child, daughter Thea.

Since then, Hulme has been on parental leave from her forensic pathologist job at Palmerston North Hospital, but plans to return to full-time work in June. “I have exams coming up next year, so I need to knuckle down. We’ll probably get a nanny for Thea.”

Once they move to their rural property, a horse is on their wish list. “I grew up with horses and competed at quite a high level, so it would be great to have a horse, or maybe a pony for Thea when she’s older,” says Hulme.

And another child could also be on the cards. “We’re both one of two children so would love to have another child, but probably not yet!”

CAYLEE WILKIE

Supplied Caylee and Matt Wilkie, pictured before his death in 2022.

When I spoke to Caylee and Matt Wilkie last June, the couple were dealing with Matt’s bowel cancer diagnosis.

Despite chemotherapy and infusion treatment, the helicopter maintenance planner passed away on September 10.

The Feilding couple were hopeful the unfunded infusion treatment, which cost them around $70,000, would work for longer than it did.

“It got to the stage where doctors admitted there were no more viable treatment options,” says Caylee, a food technology teacher. “So we made the decision to enjoy the time we had left.”

After being hospitalised in August, Matt came home to Caylee and their sons Harrison, 4, and Ben, 2. “He was able to hold a conversation, even though he had trouble breathing.”

Matt was at home for three and half weeks. “But it got to the point where the morphine wasn’t working and he needed access to a doctor so three days before he passed, Matt went into Arohanui Hospice, where the staff were fantastic.”

In a twist of fate, at the exact moment her husband of four years died, the Westpac Rescue Helicopter took off from its base next door. “It was like a sign, because Matt worked with helicopters for much of his career.”

After a private cremation in Feilding, the family held a memorial service in Gisborne, where both Caylee and Matt are from.

“We held it at the Eastwoodhill Arboretum, where we got married. Staff told me they’d never seen so many people there and that they’d run out of car parks.”

Caylee and Matt’s Couples story was a special reminder of their love.

“I feel like it may have been one of the things we had on display at the service but if I’m being honest, I can’t entirely remember. That day was a blur. I’ve put copies in a memory box for the kids though.”

Life, since then, has been a busy time of adjustment for Caylee. “I took the kids to Central Otago for a short stay with Matt’s sister and in November we went to Australia to see family and friends.”

Caylee also got two tattoos, a love heart on her right wrist and, more recently, an arrow on her forearm.

“An arrow has to be pulled back in order to fly. It’s a reminder that when life is holding you back, it’s because you’re about to soar.”

She recently returned to her teaching job following six months leave (“Being a teacher is a major part of who I am”), and is taking one day at a time.

“There are good days and bad days but I’m learning so much about who I am while still holding onto what Matt and I had. I’m much stronger than I ever thought I was. There is happiness in my future and I plan to embrace it with open arms.”

SUE AND CATE EATON

Supplied Sue and Cate Eaton say being open about how their relationship has weathered storms resonated with a lot of people.

Sue and Cate Eaton have always been open about their mental health struggles. It’s an approach that won them numerous fans after their story ran last May.

“We met at a Tauranga psychiatric facility so we’ve had 20 years of ups and downs, of medication and stays in respite care,” says Cate, 60.

“Being open about that, and how our relationship has weathered those storms, resonated with a lot of people,” adds Sue, 67. “We had so much positive feedback for telling our story.”

The couple, who married in their Petone backyard on Valentine’s Day 2015, have continued to battle their mental health issues. In September, Cate went into respite care for three nights, a side effect of changing her anti-anxiety medication.

“I was having withdrawals from the medication, which affected my mental health so I went into a respite care facility where I was able to be in a safe space with support from mental health workers.”

Sue, who has previously accessed similar care, admits it’s frustrating there aren’t more facilities like this and people can’t stay longer.

Self-confessed fashionista Cate still works part-time at a Wellington pre-loved clothing store and recently finished Breath of a Rose, a 70,000-word book about her life’s journey and dealing with various forms of trauma.

“I’ve now found an editor who is working on the manuscript and I’m probably going to go down the self-publishing route. I’m hoping to access a media grant from the Mental Health Foundation to help with that.”

Cate has also started singing again and is in the process of writing several songs she hopes to perform at her book launch.

“My vocal chords have been affected by my disordered eating, particularly bulimia, over the years. My voice has changed but I’m glad I’m able to sing again.”

Sue also has been busy – getting body art. Inspired by her wife’s three tattoos, the retiree had the words I Love Life inked onto her left arm.

“It’s a visual reminder that no matter how hard it gets, I do love life.” She also added a tree tattoo and is planning a third, of the 90-year-old walnut tree in the couple’s extensive garden.

“We’ve built this garden together and put so much love and commitment into creating a home where we feel safe and happy,” says Cate.

“Now it’s time to stop and literally smell the roses.”

KATIE AND PRISCILLA DUNCAN

Supplied Katie and Priscilla Duncan were the very first couple to feature in the series, back in July 2019.

Katie and Priscilla Duncan were the first ever couple to feature in the Couples column in July 2019. At the time, Priscilla was pregnant with their first child.

You could hardly accuse them of slacking – since then Katie, 35, a Football Fern who represented New Zealand at the 2019 World Cup, has retired from sport and they’ve expanded their whānau to include daughters Nadia, 3, and Florence, 16 months.

“Life is pretty full on,” says Priscilla, 39, who met Katie when both played for the Football Ferns.

“I took maternity leave from my job in the comms and marketing team at Fonterra for a year with both of our daughters,” she says. “But I’ve now gone back and Katie is a stay-at-home-mother, as well as coaching football at club level and doing relief teaching.”

Katie admits it’s unlikely they’ll be adding to their family anytime soon. “We left it a bit late but we have discussed having a third child. It most likely won’t happen but we don’t want to close the door on it.”

Having outgrown their previous home in Onehunga, Auckland, the couple spent much of last year looking for a bigger place. They found one in Mt Albert just before Christmas and move in later this month.

“It’s got four bedrooms and a lot more space for a growing family,” says Katie.

They’re also excited about the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup, which is being held in New Zealand and Australia in July and August.

“We’ve had offers to work at the event, but we thought long and hard about it and made the conscious decision that the time isn’t right now with our family and work commitments,” says Priscilla, who worked as a media liaison with Fifa at three men’s world cups, two women’s world cups and the London Olympics.

“But we will definitely be there as fans to watch as many games as possible.”

Once the family is settled in their new home, the couple plan on resuming their weekly date nights.

“We had a long time as a couple before the kids came along so we’ll be hitting up family to babysit for us on date nights. We like to go out for dinner but with rising mortgage and interest rates, it might just be for a coffee from now on!”