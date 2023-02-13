Tanja had her husband's photo in her office for 20 years before their first date

Tanja Lee had a pamphlet with her husband's face on it stashed in her filing cabinet for over 20 years before they ever went on a first date.

She was cleaning out her office before Christmas 2022 when she started rifling through an old health file, looking for anything she could chuck out. That's when she saw him.

"I get to the very back of the health file and there's a flyer and I turn it over and sure enough, there's Matt," she tells 9Honey.

"I just came out with it, going, 'You're not going to believe this. You've been sitting in my filing cabinet for 25 years.'"

READ MORE:

* Brooks Laich and Katrín Tanja Davíðsdóttir make their romance Instagram official

* 10-year-old girl was afraid to wear glasses. Until her mum wore her own on TV

* Neighbours rat out 'ugly' tiny homes



Her husband Matt couldn't believe it when she handed him the pamphlet he designed for a health practice he used to run with his ex-wife in the 2000s.

It was also the place he and Tanja first crossed paths, though their romance wouldn't begin for more than two decades.

"When I first met Tanja, she was at a workshop with my ex-partner," Matt tells 9Honey.

Nine This photo of Matt was stashed away in Tanja's office for about 20 years.

"She came in and I must admit I was a little starstruck, but it was not appropriate because I was in a relationship. It was just a fleeting thing."

They only met briefly and as the years passed he thought of her from time to time but never reached out, even after he and his ex divorced.

More than 20 years had passed when he stumbled upon Tanja's Bumble profile in 2020 and couldn't believe what he was seeing.

"I knew exactly who she was instantaneously, and I thought one of two things. She's either available or she's cheating on her husband," he laughs.

Either way, she was open to meeting someone new and Matt swiped right, hoping it might be him. Tanja matched with him soon after but was shocked by his first message.

"Lovely to hear from you," Matt texted. "I must admit, I was surprised to see you on here."

Tanja had no memory of Matt and was baffled by his text. She fired back a message asking if they knew each other, which caught Matt totally off-guard.

"He writes back with his tail between his legs, 'Oh my god, my bad! I thought you remembered me and that's why you swiped,'" Tanja says with a laugh.

"'We met 20 something years ago and I've had a flame for you this whole time'. I felt really rude."

Thankfully they cleared up the awkwardness quickly and began catching up. Matt explained they'd met more than two decades ago, albeit briefly, and Tanja revealed she was divorced.

Stuck in lockdown in Melbourne, the two began chatting and calling each other regularly, essentially courting one another through their phones.

"It was amazing because we got to connect emotionally, mentally, and spiritually before physically," Tanja says.

"We went from having little texts on Bumble, to scheduling our first phone call, which lasted two and a half hours. Then we scheduled our first video date and it went for five hours."

When they finally had their first chance to meet in person, Matt invited her to his place for a stay-at-home date, complete with a perfectly cooked dinner and A$80 bottle of wine.

He also prepared 200 questions to ask on a first date, just to make sure the conversation kept flowing. They only got through three that night in August 2020.

"I was so electric and magical," Tanja says. "I stayed that weekend and we both had an agreement that there would be no sex. We really wanted to honour that as sacred."

Before Tanja left on Sunday afternoon, Matt asked to make their romance official. Still fresh from her divorce, she asked for time to think but couldn't deny the inevitable.

Within a week they were serious and they moved in together the following year, along with Tanja's two children, who are 19 and 21.

In 2022, Matt and Tanja finally tied the knot almost a quarter of a century after their paths first crossed.

Now they even work together and though both have been hurt in the past and know nothing is ever certain, fate brought them back together and they plan to stay that way.

"We each have the opportunity to actively choose each other every day," Matt says. "The grass is greener where you water it, it's not greener on the other side."

As for Tanja, she believes she manifested Matt into her life when she wrote down a list of qualities she wanted in a partner and sealed it in an envelope shortly before he came along.

The pamphlet might have helped too, though Tanja didn't even realise she still had it until after she and Matt got married.

Now they're making the most of every day and urge other divorcees not to give up on love just because of one bad experience.

Tanja urges other women who have endured heartbreak to remember that you don't need a partner to complete you and working on yourself is the best way to attract someone good.

"You cannot attract what you are not, you must become what you desire. And you cannot do that unless you love yourself first," she says.

"A man won't complete you. Hopefully, if you choose well, he'll amplify you."

This story was originally published on Nine Honey and is republished with permission.