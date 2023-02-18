'I knew straight away she was my future': The couple who found love at a refugee camp

“We’ve both been through a lot of trauma from the war but we can’t hold onto that – we try to focus on the good things because that’s what makes us go on.”

Gatluak Chuol, 52, and his wife Lilian Chuol, 48, met in a Kenyan refugee camp. Originally from Sudan, the couple live in Auckland, and have four children aged 12-27.

Gatluak is a spokesperson for the Refugee Alliance, which is currently advocating for all refugees to receive the same support and access to services when they arrive in Aotearoa.

Gatluak:

I left Sudan when I was 13 because of civil war and spent three months walking to Ethiopia where I spent 11 years in a refugee camp. But then conflict broke out there so I fled to a Kenyan refugee camp where I spent another 11 years.

I was 25 when I met Lilian in Kenya. I got a job with an NGO, helping UN staff. I was sharing a house with Lilian’s cousin and she came to visit from another refugee camp.

Our house was a mess but Lilian came in and cleaned and cooked for us. She made us fried fish and asida, a staple food of semolina.

I thought Lilian was nice but wasn’t sure if she was single or married. I asked her cousin about her and he said Lilian was single. When she came back for another visit I talked to her and we got on well. Lilian is very pretty and I knew straight away she was my future.

In our culture, her parents would talk to my parents about our marriage and her friends would do a background check but because we were in a refugee camp things were different. We were from different tribes so there was no chance we were related.

We got married at the camp in late 2000, a year after we met. I went back to Sudan with the NGO but got stuck there because of the war. There was no communication so I didn’t know that Lilian and our two kids had gone to New Zealand. I knew nothing about New Zealand and actually thought they’d gone to the Netherlands! I knew they’d be safe but worried that they didn’t know where I was. They thought I’d died.

I was accepted as a refugee to the United States, so I went to Nashville in 2005. I managed to track down Lilian and called her. I tried to come to New Zealand but was denied a visa. Once Lilian had her New Zealand passport she visited me in Nashville twice. It was very emotional seeing her after all those years.

In 2010 I got US citizenship and straight away came to New Zealand for three months. I went back to the US to finish my finance and economics degree and in 2015 was finally able to move to Auckland.

Lilian has experienced a lot of trauma but she’s very resilient. She’s always doing something – cooking, cleaning or looking after our youngest child who is autistic – she never stops. She’s the backbone of our family.

For us, marriage is for a lifetime. No-one is perfect but the key to our marriage is to discuss issues as they come up, learn from our mistakes and move on.

Lilian:

I was almost 12 when I left Sudan after war broke out. I walked to Ethiopia, which took weeks. I was in that refugee camp for four years.

But then the Ethiopian government decided they didn't want refugees there so we had to move on. I’ll never forget the fear and chaos of fleeing to Kenya. I saw a lot of people die.

I had my first child when I was 21. Her father and I weren’t together and he later passed away. I was raising her in the camp on my own.

Because I’d had such a bad romantic experience, I wasn’t looking for another relationship. But when I met Gat I was impressed with his kindness. He was a quiet, respectful man, which meant a lot to me.

In our culture, girls were expected to clean and cook so when I saw how messy his house was, I naturally cleaned it.

We got married and had our second child but Gat had to go back to Sudan to work. We lost contact and I heard that he had died.

We were accepted for New Zealand in 2004, which we were grateful for, but it was hard that Gat wasn’t with us. When he finally phoned me it was amazing. It took a long time for it to sink in that he wasn’t dead. I kept thinking, is this real?

I visited Gat in Nashville but didn’t want to live there. We are safe in New Zealand and people are lovely here. Our kids are happy in Auckland and we didn’t want to move them again.

Gat is a good husband, he’s kind and caring, not just to us but to his community, especially the refugees he works with. He’s generous and would help anybody.

I don’t work because our youngest child is non-verbal autistic and can’t be left alone. It is hard and means that Gat and I don’t have time for ourselves or to spend together. But one night a week our son usually goes to respite care so we have dinner together and talk.

Gat works a lot but I respect his work and can’t complain about the long hours because he’s doing important, valuable work. At the same time, Gat respects that I look after our son and run the house.

For a relationship to work you have to realise you’re not right all the time. It’s all about give and take. You also need to let things go. We’ve both been through a lot of trauma from the war but we can’t hold onto that – we try to focus on the good things because that’s what makes us go on.