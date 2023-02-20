My menopause was so catastrophic, I wanted to throw myself into the Thames

Elizabeth Carr-Ellis is the creator and co-founder of Pausitivity and writes about menopause at 50Sense.net

OPINION: It’s October 2017, lunchtime, and I’m standing by the Thames wondering how much the impact of falling into the London river would hurt.

This isn’t the first time I’ve thought about throwing myself in, and it isn’t the last. I begin leaving projects open at work when I take my break so I have a reason to go back – I don’t want my colleagues thinking I was too lazy not to finish a job before taking my life.

I struggle on for more months, when suddenly I begin having hot flushes and my husband does some online research to help. It is then I learn that this is menopause.

All these years on, my behaviour seems incredible to me, but the recent news reports about the disappearance of Nicola Bulley have brought the memories to the fore.

This week, we learnt that the mother-of-two, who vanished taking her dog for a walk by the River Wyre in Lancashire, had also been suffering with the menopause, which, police said, had led to “significant issues with alcohol”. It later transpired that she had other symptoms, too, including brain fog and restless sleep, and had stopped taking hormone replacement therapy (HRT) because it was causing intense headaches.

There has rightly been criticism of the police for the way they have detailed Bulley’s situation. Their initial statement talked about the “real challenges” her issues had caused her family with no mention of the impact her struggles had on her. It made her sound like a mess, rather than a woman struggling with hormone problems.

If anything good comes from this – apart from the safe finding of Nicola Bulley – I hope it will be an opening up of conversation around menopause. Because this is not the first time I’ve heard of a woman suffering so much, both with menopause and HRT.

Milada Vigerova/Unsplash With such a limited understanding of perimenopause it is no wonder women are more than twice as likely to be prescribed antidepressants as men. (Stock image)

While menopause is a day in time – 12 months after your last period, with the average age for this in the UK being 51 – the side effects of the fluctuating hormones can begin up to 10 years before, a period known as perimenopause. In those 10 years, women can experience a host of symptoms ranging from hot flushes and irregular periods to insomnia, deep depressions and suicidal ideation. It’s estimated that around 75% of women will have some symptoms, while one in four women will have their lives seriously impacted.

As well as feeling my life wasn’t worth living, I used to fly off the handle at the slightest thing, screaming abuse and curses. I’d fire off angry emails, only to repent an hour later and, crying, write another begging forgiveness. I joke about it now, but I thank God we never had mallets or anything dangerous in our house when I deemed my husband had done something wrong – and that could be simply breathing too noisily.

Work became a nightmare. Any errors would leave me shaking and I became convinced I was going to be sacked each week. After gaining promotion after promotion in my early career, I turned down roles because I knew I would be awake every night, replaying decisions I’d made and wondering if they were right.

Because of the lack of education on perimenopause, most women are like me and are at a loss when they’re first hit and have no idea what is happening. After my own experience, I launched the Pausitivity KnowYourMenopause campaign to get menopause posters in GPs offices and I constantly have women writing to thank me for helping them understand they weren’t “going mad” or suffering from early dementia. I’ve had women saying they were hit by intense rages that ended relationships and others tell me they suffered brain fog so badly that their boss had started holding them back after meetings “to explain everything to you again”.

Stuff Elizabeth Carr-Ellis says hormone replacement therapy is a lifesaver for some but not a one-size-fits-all solution. Pictured here is hormone replacement therapy product Estradot estrogen patches.

The most heart-breaking was an email in early 2021 from a woman who had spent Christmas Day searching “best ways to suicide”. She had spent the week “wondering how I can best just die without actually having to kill myself or leave a mess”.

Pausitivity launched an online survey at the end of 2019, asking almost 1000 women, the majority in the 45-55 age group, about their experiences with the GP and how aware they were of symptoms before they began menopause. The majority knew the classics: hot flushes, night sweats and irregular periods.

But when we asked what symptoms first took them to the GP, we received a totally different response: lack of sleep, depression and mood swings. However, the symptoms they said that eventually led to a diagnosis were the old favourites of hot flushes and the like, suggesting their GPs also missed the psychological impact menopause can have. No wonder women are more than twice as likely to be prescribed antidepressants as men.

The tide is changing – slowly – thanks to campaigns such as Pausitivity and Make Menopause Matter, as well as a host of celebrities starting to speak out. However, there is also concern at how quickly the narrative is changing from a call for education and understanding to, “All they need is HRT!” For many women, HRT is a lifesaver and I have friends who will never live without it. But it is not a one-size-fits-all solution, as the statement on Nicola Bulley shows. Through HRT, I discovered I have a progesterone sensitivity, which means at one point, the treatments I was given worsened my symptoms. Again, I’m not alone and women contact me to say they have felt the same way.

123RF Hot flushes, night sweats, irregular periods, and depression are some of the symptoms of menopause.

Nor is it instant: as with antidepressants, it can take months for your body to settle into the hormones and the side effects to begin with can be just as bad, with women bleeding every few days or feeling worn out.

Then there are the women who either can’t take HRT because of pre-existing conditions, such as breast cancer, or simply don’t want to take medication every day. In addition, there are those for whom an antidepressant is actually the best solution. That’s why I’m glad to see a drive to focus on how lifestyle can help, from what you eat to the exercise you do. Added to that are campaigns calling out the “old and dried-up” stereotypes around menopause – after all, around one in every 100 women will go through it before the age of 40.

We also have to look at the pressures on women at the average menopause age, from caring for elderly relatives and teenage (or even younger) children to the demands of their job and coming to terms with the end of their fertility – the virtue society most rates us for. But most of all, we need to have honest and open conversations.

