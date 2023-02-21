MAFS Australia sexologist Alessandra Rampolla reveals the signs a partner could be cheating

It's been one hell of a ride on Married At First Sight Season 10 so far, and things have only been ramped up with the arrival of Intimacy Week.

MAFS expert and clinical sexologist Alessandra Rampolla leads the sometimes challenging week, assigning the couples with tasks to help grow their bond and get them feeling closer than ever – whether that be in the bedroom, or away from it.

In an exclusive interview with 9Entertainment, Alessandra spoke about the significance of having an entire week dedicated to intimacy, and handed out a few relationship tips of her own along the way.

"This year, I was really happy to give the couples more focus exercises," she said. "For some couples, the exercises are going to be very fun and light-hearted. For others, they're going to be confronting and weird, because they're just not really feeling it.

"It's difficult to put yourself in that space, but I was very happy to put this Intimacy Week together and see where the couples are – and hopefully, be able to help them."

Over the years, MAFS has been met with a number of unforgettable cheating scandals and Alessandra shared some her own tips on how to spot when someone could potentially be being unfaithful.

"There's so many signs that a partner could be cheating," she said.

"If you just look at gestures – there's so many micro expressions that people will make when they're lying. They tend to look away, they tend to literally sometimes cover their mouths.

"Body language is huge – I cannot stress enough how it's not only about the words. And also behaviour; any type of behaviour that just seems a little fishy and seems a little cloudy... that tends to be reason to take a closer look and see why is it [they] feel like [they] need to hide.

"Either conversations need to take place in order to establish much more trust and openness in the relationship, or perhaps there is something that they are actively trying to hide from you."

She also reiterated how important sex can be in a relationship.

"I think it is the one factor that defines it as romantic, otherwise you can be really good friends. If you're not getting it on, you're just friends. You stay in that zone," she said.

"Having said that, I don't believe it is the most important factor. I think of it as a tripod – it's one of the three legs and you need it in order to be able to define a relationship as romantic. If you don't have the sexual chemistry and the sexual connection, then it's not going to move forward and it won't last."

This story was originally published on 9Entertainment and is republished with permission.