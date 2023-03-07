What do you do if you get someone's pronouns wrong?

A tool will help businesses update online forms to include preferred pronouns and more gender options.

When you use the wrong pronouns for someone, or misgender them, it’s important not to make a big deal about your mistake, explains anthropologist and queer youth worker Claire Black.

“It’s a problem that happens to many of us,” says Black, CEO of OutLine Aotearoa, an all-ages mental health organisation that provides support and counselling to members of the rainbow community.

“But it’s about making sure that you’re using the right pronouns going forward, not managing your own feelings about the mistake.”

So what should you do if you make a blunder with pronouns?

“The thing to do is – apologise, don’t make too much of a big deal about it, and really focus that you don’t repeat the mistake.”

When you misgender someone, it can make them feel uncomfortable, and the person won’t want to have to “manage your feelings” in that moment as well.

“What it does is put the burden back on the person to say, ‘Don’t worry, it’s OK, you’re fine’,” Black said. “They’ve just been misgendered, and they’re having to manage the feelings of the person who just used the wrong pronouns.”

Stuff Claire Black, she/her, is the CEO of OutLine Aotearoa, a free telephone counselling service for Kiwis in the rainbow community.

Why using the correct pronoun matters?

The reason is simple, even though gender is complex.

“What I find useful trying to explain it to other cis people, is if someone is constantly calling you, “sir”, or using he/him pronouns when talking about you, but you identify with she/her; then you can kind of start to imagine the discomfort, difficulty, and potentially harassment of trying to live your life as who you are.

“Gender is so naturalised for cisgender people that it can be hard to step outside that enough for people to understand.”

Stuff Using the wrong pronouns can be awkward, but it's best to apologise and move forward.

On a basic level, using the correct pronouns is a matter of politeness and respect.

“It’s about addressing people the way they have asked you to address them – if someone has a nickname you call them by, it’s rude and disrespectful to intentionally, or unintentionally, use the wrong name for that person. So it’s really extrapolating that out, and understanding that it’s important to use the terms people want.

“Making space for pronouns is really important. It’s something that we all have.”

How to ask someone’s preferred pronouns

The most important thing is to not put any pressure on them, said Black.

“Be careful to not overtly ask the person who is gender non-conforming what their pronouns are.

“There are workarounds if you don’t know someone’s pronouns. Just use their name, or default to a gender-neutral pronoun of they/them, but if someone has said their pronouns are she/her, you obviously shouldn't be using they/them.”

What to say if someone gets your pronouns wrong?

“That response is so different from person to person,” Black said, “whether you correct every time, whether you’re too exhausted, or whether you think it’s going to be received well.

“Again, this is why it is so important for allies to show that you’re someone who does care about getting pronouns right, so it’s clear a safe space if they do need to correct you.”

LGBTQI+ community: where to get help