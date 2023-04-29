'It's our special ritual': Private DJ parties keep our spark alive

“We’ve been together 23 years now, we still have fun and never run out of things to talk about,” says Tamara Tubbs.

Christopher Tubbs, 51, is a DJ and music producer who founded Hivern, a luxury candle company, with his wife Tamara Tubbs, 49 (Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairoa), a key account manager for Oxted, their family’s homeware importing business.

The couple have two sons, Sebastian, 10, and Harvey, 5, and live in Eastbourne, Wellington.

Christopher:

I grew up in Eastbourne, but moved to Christchurch to do broadcast journalism. It’s where I met [fellow DJ] Zane Lowe and we moved to London together where we were BBC broadcasters. I also DJed in superclubs from London to Ibiza.

I first talked to Tamara in the summer of 2000 when I came back to record an album with Fat Freddy’s Drop. Tamara was flatting with DJ Mu from the band and I probably spent more time looking out the window at her walking the dog on the beach than working. But it’s easy to be distracted by Tamara – she’s extremely elegant and glamorous in a way that many Kiwi women weren’t back then. And of course, she’s beautiful.

I’d never had issues talking to women but Tamara made me feel nervous, because she was so incredibly confident. But also so relaxed with everyone. You know that cliche of being at ease with both kings and paupers, well that’s Tamara.

I would pop into Workshop in Wellington where she worked at the time to try on clothes. I love fashion but I really wanted to see her. Three weeks after we met, Tamara headed off on a sailing trip around Asia and even though it hadn't been long, I knew she was the one for me. So when her boat docked in Borneo, I flew over to surprise her. And then I dragged her back to London with me.

Supplied “I knew she was the one for me,” says Christopher.

I spent an amazing 17 years in London, 13 of those with Tamara, but after Sebastian was born, we realised we wanted him to have the kind of upbringings we’d had so in 2014 we moved back to Wellington. We started working for the family business and founded Hivern in 2021. I always say that Tamara is the director and I’m the cinematographer – I have the concept ideas and she’s more operational so she makes it happen.

But Tamara is the commander-in-chief when it comes to our domestic situation. She does most of the cooking but we both do the childcare. We’re lucky that we can be so flexible with our jobs.

We’re very similar in that aesthetic is important to us and we share the same taste in music, fashion and travel. We also trust each other’s taste when it comes to running a luxury brand.

I still DJ and record under a German label, so we’re pretty busy. Because I’m a real vinyl fan I have around 10,000 records in our record room at home where my turntable is set up. Sometimes we’ll shut the door and I’ll play records and Tamara will dance, often for hours. The kids and neighbours can’t hear but it’s our special ritual.

Supplied Christopher and Tamara in Ibiza.

Tamara:

I also grew up in Eastbourne but didn’t know Christopher. My family was really creative – mum is Margaret Hema, the facialist, my father Runga is a musician who played with Billy T James and Fred Dagg and my brother Quentin works for Weta, so I’ve always been drawn to people in creative industries.

I’d come out of a long-term relationship a few years before meeting Christopher and was enjoying the single life. I first met Christopher in 1999 and thought, who does this guy think he is? He seemed so confident whereas a lot of New Zealand men are a lot more low key. Christopher is definitely not low key!

When he came back a year later to work on his album I found him to be charming and cosmopolitan with a fun vibe. Christopher knows how to have fun. He kept showing up at my work and at my house but I didn’t take it too seriously because I knew he was a bit of a player and was going back to London.

Supplied Christopher and Tamara got married in a tiny church in Arrowtown in 2011.

But when Christopher surprised me by turning up in Borneo, which was an incredibly romantic gesture, there was no doubt he was serious.

We had 12 years in London together before kids, which gave us a lot of time to get to know each other. We travelled a lot and worked all over the world – Christopher with his DJing and I had a fashion boutique in Primrose Hill, so sourced clothes in Paris - which taught us how to work as a team. We’ve always had each other’s backs.

It means that when we came back to New Zealand it was easy to slot into working together in the family business and then starting Hivern. Everyone has their off days but for the most part, I like working with my husband.'

Supplied “He makes life fun.”

Christopher is incredibly loyal and is a great son, brother, husband, father and friend. He’s caring and confident and also a pretty stylish guy. Some couples say that their differences are what makes them work. But with us it’s the opposite – we’re very similar and have the same shared interests and group of friends.

We got married in a tiny church in Arrowtown in 2011. Christopher had done the down-on-one-knee proposal at the Shotover Jet when we were visiting his sister in Queenstown. Of course it was beautifully romantic.

Christopher is the love of my life. I always say we met each other at just the right time. Every relationship is a journey but we’ve been together 23 years now, we still have fun and never run out of things to talk about. It’s one of the things I love about Christopher – he makes life fun.