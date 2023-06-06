Most people think they’re not having enough sex - no matter how much they’re having

Most people think they’re not having enough sex no matter how much sex they’re having.

Angela Barnett hails from Taradale and her tūrangawaewae is Piha. She’s a writer, body image activist, mother, and lover of wigs.

COMMENT: Did you hear the one about the person who has just the right amount of sex? No, you didn't. It’s very rare.

A survey of 70,000 people by author and Sex Therapist, Vanessa Marin, revealed that most people think they’re not having enough sex no matter how much sex they’re having. Whether it’s twice a day or twice a year, many thought they should be having more.

The word ‘should’ is loaded with rejection, anxiety, and inadequacy. Marin says in her book, Sex Talks: The Five Conversations That Will Transform Your Love Life that the ‘shoulds’ can seriously hurt our sex life. Should be doing it this way. This often. Should look like this when we’re doing it.

Marin says the only should we should be doing is talking about sex more with our partners but the talking part is really hard. Give me a good TV show and I can talk about that for ages but sex? Hell no. Unless I’m away with my girlfriends for the weekend.

Recently I went away with three of them and after we got through the vibrator jokes one of my friends asked us to define what sex is. It was such a good question.

When we were 15 we would have said penetrative, heteronormative sex was real sex–4th base–and anything else wasn’t but we’d all moved from this position.

Was mutual masturbation sex when there’s no penetration? Yep. Oral? Yep.

“If you had a wife,” one friend said, “your definition would be different.” We agreed. Or if your partner was trans it might be too.

We talked about how sometimes sex begins when your partner looks at you in a certain way and hands you a whiskey sour made the way you like it with the hand-whipped froth. It’s about feeling seen and known. We talked about good touch–not a boob honk* to see if we’re in the mood–but exploratory, curious touch. We talked about how sometimes we want to smoosh our bodies against our partners to feel a connection. It’s more than bits in other bits.

Broadening the definition of sex made us think about it differently. We all went home fired up and our partners concluded we should go away together more often.

Unsplash How would you define sex?

But actually talking about it with our partners over a cup of tea? Not for this Silent Sex Queen*.

Still curious, however, I attended a panel about sex at HER festival, hosted by Elina Ashimbayeva, founder and creator of Storyo. Ashimbayeva has recently interviewed 26 people about sex and intimacy for a new Storyo series and asked everyone, including the three people on the panel**, to define what good sex is.

The whole room leaned in to hear the answer and it was surprising. Good sex was not about the number of orgasms or positions or unique sex toys or how often you do reverse cowgirl/cowboy.

More than half the people in the series and everyone on the panel said good sex was about communication.

I sighed. We're talking about talking again? Conversations? Listening? Memos? Communication doesn’t sound very erotic.

Victor Huang/supplied Away with girlfriends recently, Angela Barnett had a long, deep convo about what sex is.

But, as the panel informed us, if sex is knowing your own desires as well as your partner's then, annoyingly, the way for it to be good is to be able to communicate this.To feel safe enough to tell each other what you really want and then help each other to get it. To trust you can share your deepest fantasies and desires and not feel judged. It’s about being vulnerable with each other.

Then there’s no benchmark to compare yourselves to, it’s what you create together.

One of the people interviewed for the series told Ashimbayeva ‘Being good at sex means not giving a f... about being good at sex’.

Ashimbayeva told me afterward that another unhelpful narrative that came up in her interviews is the pressure to orgasm, for all genders. “One man said they only felt good at sex if they made their partner orgasm multiple times.” Ashimbayeva shared her helpful mantra ‘pleasure not pressure.’

So instead of wandering around with a bad case of the shoulds, thinking you aren't having it enough, we have to talk. I know! So difficult.

Fortunately, Marin has a tip for this.

She says don’t start with "we need to talk about sex" or "I think we should have more (or less) sex" as this makes the other person defensive. Instead, bring up a previous time when you had great sex so it creates desire instead of shame or blame. Then you’re in a good place to talk.

And if you don’t know what to ask to get the conversation going, try imagining you're away with your close friends and suggest defining what sex is. You might be surprised by the answer.

*These terms aren’t mine, I heard them on the podcast We Can Do Hard Things, where Marin was interviewed recently.