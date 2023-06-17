Aroha: We overcame cultural differences and fought for our love

Dr Ankit Patel and wife Madeleine Patel went from being colleagues, to a couple, to co-founders.

Madeleine Patel, 34, is the founder of Speak Scents, a company she launched early this year which uses an algorithm to match customers with their perfect perfume.

Her co-founder and husband, Dr Ankit Patel, 32, also runs a data agency, Precision Data. The couple live in Lower Hutt and are expecting their first child in August.

Madeleine:

I’d had a seven year on-off relationship before I met Ankit. It’s why I moved from Christchurch to Auckland and then Wellington. I’d been single for eight months and was happy owning my own life.

I was working in advertising and Ankit worked for our sister data science agency. It was a small office so I’d seen Ankit around but didn’t have much to do with him.

I’d actually seen him on a dating app and was like, hell no! Not only was I not attracted to him, it would also have been weird swiping right on someone from work.

But we got to know each other when we ended up on the same project. There was a lot of long hours and late nights and we talked a lot.

Despite the cultural differences, we had a similar drive and values. Ankit was starting his PhD and was as ambitious as me. He’s an energetic funny guy who gets along with everyone and treats everyone the same way.

I remember feeling a spark and thinking what an inconvenience and distraction a relationship would be to our work. But I knew early on that I would marry Ankit; we were talking about marriage and babies two weeks after being together.

I’d never dated an Indian guy before and naively thought the cultural differences would be fine but Ankit’s family weren’t happy about our relationship. Not only was I two years older than him, I was white, we’d moved in together before being married and they thought I would tear him away from his culture. Our first year together was hard but I have a lot of respect for Ankit because he put me and our relationship first and fought for it.

His family are fine now and we had both a Western wedding and a traditional Indian ceremony in February 2020.

We started the company not long after. I work in it full time and Ankit spends a day a week working with me. Our relationship started at work so we’re very comfortable working together. We have complementary skills that we bring to the table.

I have an active brain that keeps spitting out ideas and Ankit is more logical and linear. But we need both sides - the vision and how it works in practice.

Ankit can be a bit anally retentive and likes things to be done a certain way, but I guess that’s why he’s so good at his job. He’s also obsessive about cleanliness, whereas I can survive chaos better than him.

We’re very much yin and yang but it works because we have our own lanes and try not to step on each other’s toes.

Ankit:

I’d never been in a relationship before I met Madeleine because I was primarily focused on my education. There was the family expectation that I would only date Indian girls but my parents knew I was a bit of a black sheep and wasn’t the arranged marriage type.

I’d been on five or six internet dates but none of the women had aligned with my career aspirations. They were more like girlfriend than wife material.

It wasn’t love at first sight when I met Madeleine. But I was attracted to her drive and ambition – she’s like a pitbull, once she gets hold of something she keeps going.

There was no A-ha moment with us but it happened pretty quickly. By the third week of working together I was falling in love with Madeleine.

My mother was concerned that Madeline wasn’t right for me and Dad thought she’d get in the way of my education. But Madeleine was willing to do whatever she needed to do to learn the culture and the religion and be accepted by my family.

It helps that Madeline is super empathetic and kind. She’s also hard working. We both didn’t come from wealthy backgrounds but we’ve always known what we needed to do in order to achieve our goals.

I knew I wanted to propose by the fourth week of knowing Madeleine. I was a student at the time but Madeline didn’t realise I was squirrelling away money for a ring.

I found a jeweller in Auckland and flew up there to design the ring. A few months later Madeleine was heading home to Christchurch for the weekend and I told her I was going skiing with friends. But I actually flew down on the next flight after hers.

Her brother picked me up and took me to Bridal Path overlooking Lyttelton Harbour because that’s where Madeleine used to go running. I wanted to be there early so I was hiding in the bushes for two hours, freezing my nuts off, waiting for Madeleine’s friend to bring her up there. I jumped out of the bushes, got down on one knee and asked her to marry me.

Madeleine is super creative and has lots of ideas which can be frustrating because I’m the kind of person who believes in focusing on one thing before moving onto the next.

The secret to our relationship is understanding how the other person communicates. I’m extremely linear so the way I come at an issue is different to Madeleine. But we’re a really good team both at work and at home. We know what the other person needs and I’d say 90% of the time we fulfil that.