Most men, except Sam Uffindell, don't see domesticity as something that deserves a medal

Verity Johnson is an Auckland-based writer and business owner. She is a regular contributor to Stuff.

OPINION: Well, I guess National MP Sam Uffindell has now totally cemented his infamous status as the only National MP anyone actually remembers.

And, as ever, it’s not for the reasons his PR team laid out in their monthly KPIs.

Uffindell’s declaration last week that he does the shopping once a month to “give his wife a break”, and to show us peasants that he buys bread too, was so ominously-about-go-wrong that you could practically hear ravens skwarking as he said it.

Whenever an MP brags about being down with the “everyman”, you hear the patter of embroidered slippers as Marie Antoinette skips down to her custom-made peasant village to show off her butter churning skills to us, the Great Unwashed. And, like all aristocrats, I don’t think Uffindell has any idea how he comes across to us humble milkmaids.

If he did, I doubt he’d frame himself as some kinda progressive, thoughtful, super-bloke for doing the shop once a month.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff

Not only are there often an equal amount of guys and girls in the supermarket, enduring existential crises while staring into the frozen lasagne section. But it doesn’t exactly make you a modern man because you occasionally do the basic minimum of domestic duties…

I was telling this to my parents the other night, but before I could go on my Dad rolled his eyes and sighed, “What a daft banana.”

I paused. It was only then that I realised how irritating Dad would find men like Uffindell.

See, Dad is your typical Boomer dad, known for his love of sensible zip up sweaters and trim flat whites from the Mitre 10 café. He’s not a woke bloke. And yet he vacuums, cleans, does the weekly grocery shop and cooks most meals because, well, that’s normal. And NZ is home to many guys like him, who don’t see domesticity as something that deserves a medal, a speech, or voter’s attention. It’s just part of being an adult, a husband, and a man.

Kevin Stent/Stuff

As such, it must be unbelievably patronising to listen to Uffindell show off like this. It’s as ridiculous and infuriating as Keith Richards giving a speech on wellness, or Waka Kahoti on large scale infrastructure efficiency.

Uffindell clearly has no idea that a lot of men consider it normal to buy broccoli and bin liners weekly. Nor that they don’t appreciate his attempts to style himself as super-bloke because of his once-a-month credentials.

And so it was interesting the most vocal (and excellent) reactions to Uffindell this week have been from women calling him out for being a patronising twit to women. Not from men to men.

Oh sure, some dudes have been on talkback and Reddit. But there’s not so much mainstream, male outcry about how insufferably irritating it is to be lectured in modern manhood by blokes like Uffindell. Most dudes grumble, roll their eyes and move on.

And I can’t help but faintly feel sorry for them. If this had been a chick, lecturing women in modern femininity, we’d be launching ourselves at her like angry birds. But there isn’t the same appetite to talk about modern masculinity in the mainstream.

And yes, that’s largely because it’s hard to talk about it sensibly. There’s no mainstream, moderate, commercial, put-this-on-a-teeshirt-in-Cotton-On face of men's rights that we can all get behind. There’s no Emma Watson for meninism.

But it means dudes like Uffindell get away with giving men a bad name – and men just have to lump it.

And that must be infuriating. After all, who wants to be lectured on masculinity by someone whose attitudes belong in the era of the aristocracy and nobel peasantry?