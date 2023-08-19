'We got to know each other through our music playlists'

Ché Rogers, 51, is an artist/musician who shares his Taranaki home with his partner of three years, Jennifer Halli, 51, an artist and owner of New Plymouth art gallery Might Could.

The couple, who are both exhibiting at Auckland’s Art in the Park (7-10 September) live in New Plymouth with their dog Luna and cat Tigerlilly. Rogers has two adult daughters from a previous relationship.

Ché

My late wife Carmen and I moved from Christchurch to Raglan in 2000 because of the surf. But we couldn’t afford to buy a house there so we moved to New Plymouth three years later.

We’d been married for 20 years, and had the two girls, when Carmen was killed by a drunk driver.

I had a few relationships before I met Jennifer in 2020.

We actually matched on Tinder. Jennifer got stuck in Kāwhia during the first lockdown and I was in New Plymouth but our search radiuses must have overlapped. What attracted me was that Jennifer was also a full-time artist and we had a lot in common, such as liking the same art and music.

In her Tinder profile Jennifer had listed her height in feet and inches and I got the conversion wrong so I thought she was a lot taller than me. I messaged her to say, I think I’m much shorter than you! It was a relief to find out that I’m slightly taller than her.

Jennifer came down to see me and we clicked instantly. We were back and forth between New Plymouth and Kāwhia for a while. I was a bit hesitant about having a long distance relationship but when Jennifer had to move out of her place she came to stay with me. I wouldn’t normally have moved in with someone so soon after meeting but it’s worked well.

Supplied Jennifer and Ché matched on Tinder and clicked instantly when they met in person.

When Jennifer moved in my youngest daughter Teal was living with me. Jennifer and Teal got on well and the three of us were a nice unit for two years until Teal moved to Wellington for university.

Jennifer and I work from separate studios at home but we cross paths a lot during the day. Jennifer has taken up surfing and we go to yoga so we do spend a lot of time together. But it’s great to be able to talk to each other about our work. We’re not competitive, but we do joke about how many pieces the other has sold.

Jennifer has a kind, calm and caring nature. She’s not aggressive in any way and there are no dramas with Jennifer. We’ve got similar qualities and are both pretty easy going.

We’re on exactly the same path when it comes to our careers and lifestyle – Jennifer doesn’t have children and mine have grown up and moved away, so we’re able to work full-time as artists. We don’t have those issues around raising kids and paying the mortgage. We also share the same passion and excitement for our art and interests such as music, surfing and op-shopping. I play in two bands and Jennifer supports me in that.

Jennifer:

I was born in Pennsylvania but grew up in South Carolina. Art was always my thing and I taught art education in schools for a long time.

A former neighbour had moved to New Zealand so I came to visit her in 1998. It sounds cheesy, but I immediately felt at home here. I moved around a lot, including five years in Wellington with a partner, two years in Melbourne where I studied ceramics and 10 years back in the US.

I returned to New Zealand just before Covid hit and ended up doing lockdown at a friend’s bach in Kāwhia. I’m old-fashioned so I found the idea of Tinder a bit strange but a friend in the US suggested I give it a try. I’d been on Tinder less than a month and was about to delete it the day I matched with Ché. There aren't many self-employed artists out there so I thought, he's just like me.

Supplied Jennifer “immediately felt at home” when she visited New Zealand in 1998.

We started messaging each other and exchanging music playlists. Ché isn’t terribly chatty so we really got to know each other through our music playlists.

I didn’t tell anyone I was going down to stay with Ché but I’d Googled him and figured that I’d know someone who knew him so I wasn’t worried that he might turn out to be a murderer!

I liked him as soon as we met. Ché has a gentle nature and is even keeled. He was worried that I was going to be really tall so the first thing we did when we met was check out each other’s height.

Ché was living with his daughter Teal and two flatmates at the time. Teal and I get on really well and it’s great to be living with another artist.

We generally spend all week together and I run the gallery on the weekend. But we don’t sweat the small stuff and never argue. We share similar experiences, such as Ché losing his wife in a car accident and me losing my only sister in a similar way. It means that we understand each other and how the other person is feeling.

There aren’t many frustrating things about Ché, apart from his ability to eat all the snacks. I have to hide bits of chocolate around the house.

Ché and I have the same outlook on life and how we spend our money. We’re into permaculture and growing our own food. We also have the same tastes in art, music and fashion.

It’s funny because Ché and I grew up on opposite sides of the world and in very different families but we’re at a point where our ideas and how we see the world are similar.