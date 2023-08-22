Yes, men turn down sex too

If you take your clothes off in public, a lot of people will also automatically expect you to have sex with them too, writes Verity Johnson.

OPINION: “Excuse me, can I ask you a question?”

Hmmm. Sentences like this, delivered at 1am after the end of a male strip show, never ever end well. I smiled blankly at the woman pointing her poison yellow Balenciaga clutch bag in my face and squinting through two bottles of prosecco.

“Is your dancer gay?”

“Ah, what sorry?” I said, stalling. After years of MCing male revues, I know exactly where this conversation is going. She pointed a stiletto sharp acrylic nail at one of our boys,

“He’s gay,” an outraged pause, “he won’t come home with me!”

And there it was. See, if you take your clothes off in public, a lot of people will also automatically expect you to have sex with them too. And, if they’re brazen enough to ask, they’ll be astounded to be turned down. So they come barrelling over to me in outrage, like they just caught the man peeing in their chardonnay.

The younger ones seem amazed this just doesn’t happen automatically as part of the service, the same as a handful of free mints left on the bill at a restaurant. Sometimes the older ones ask how much it is to convince them to change their mind.

It’s happened enough times now for me to have a whole speech prepared. Sorry madam, I’m not a horse breeder, I can’t pimp these performers out like prize stallions in G strings…

And it always strikes me that this scenario has more lurid layers in it than a Cobb & Co Traffic Light. At a top level, they’re just pissed off at getting turned down so they try to justify it. Then beneath that, there’s the assumption that as male strippers they’re basically human nail guns who’ll bang anything into a wall on demand. But then right at the heart of it is the big one:

We still really struggle with the idea that men turn down sex.

I’ve been thinking about it a lot recently because the day after the show, I also had a girlfriend call me in tears. She, as a brave modern lady, had invited a new gentleman caller to take an evening stroll in her lady garden…and he’d politely turned her down.

She wanted to know what was wrong with her? Was she hideous? Was she giving off more man repelling fumes than a denim boiler suit? As it happens, she’s beautiful, and she’s also not the first friend this has happened to. Yet when it does, we all think the same thing.

If men turn down sex, it’s because we’re ugly, they’re gay, or there’s something wrong with them. This is despite the fact that we know there’s many reasons women turn down sex.

We may be feeling sad, flabby, unsexy, generally pissed off or any of the other nuanced, utterly human reasons that stop you feeling frisky. But men? Oh no. Every bloke, society sniffs, is always, always down to rampage through your rose gardens.

And all this suggests is that, despite the manscaped surface, not much has changed when it comes to how we see male sexuality. It’s still as rigid and rabidly randy as it was 200 years ago.

There’s no space in this image to accept that men can be sad, distracted, not in the mood, or just unenthused about the empty prospect of a one night stand that’ll leave them as stickily, guiltily unsatisfied as a bucket of KFC.

And sure, this cynicism is never going to be the worst thing that ever happens in the world of sexual politics, but doesn’t it strike you as a little unfair?

After all, we’ve come a long way in examining and picking apart some of the knottiest, gnarliest sexual stereotypes society holds...Isn’t it time to admit that men have exactly the same erotic fault lines that women do?