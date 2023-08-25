5 questions to ask yourself when buying an eco-friendly sex toy

Sofie Louise is a trained sex and libido coach who is passionate about supporting women to access more desire, pleasure and radiance in the bedroom.

As awareness grows around how many plastic dildos and vibrator batteries are ending up in the landfill, environmentally friendly sex toys are becoming more attractive and accessible to consumers.

As a sex coach, I’m a huge advocate for sex toys. They have the ability to create sensations that fingers and other body parts aren’t capable of, they can bring more novelty into the bedroom, and they can help to bring sexual fantasies to life.

When you’re on the look out for your next erotic purchase, here are some things to look for so that your pleasure doesn’t have a detrimental impact on the earth.

Is your toy made of plastic?

While silicone, jelly and PVC are all very common materials to find in your sex toys, they’re not the kindest on the environment. For a toy that the earth is going to love just as much as you are, widen your search to include renewable materials like glass, ceramic and wood.

You’re doing your bit to reduce the amount of plastic in our landfills when you purchase a vibrator, dildo or butt plug made of these materials.

You’re also giving yourself the opportunity to experience new sensations from these more solid toys, which many people prefer due to their ability to stimulate those desired spots more effectively than something softer.

Personally, I believe that these toys tend to be more beautiful to look at too, which can contribute to feelings of excitement for those who enjoy visual stimulation.

If you can’t quite get your head around the thought of having these materials inside of you, some brands are now creating toys made of recycled plastic that will still reduce your carbon footprint.

Sustainable or not, always look for toys that are made of body-safe materials. You’d be amazed at how many companies are selling products that aren’t fit to be on or inside of you, so it’s always worth doing some research.

Landfill or recycling bin?

Most sex toys have a limited lifespan, whether they’ve broken, you’ve gotten sick of them or you're having a Marie Kondo moment with your bedside table drawer.

Instead of chucking them straight into the bin when you’re done, careful purchasing can ensure that your sex toy can get recycled.

Something like a glass dildo can get thrown straight into your recycling bin along with your wine bottles and glass jars. The batteries in your vibrator can be taken to your local e-waste facility, and now, many sex toy companies have their own recycling schemes that include other common toy materials (note that it’s highly requested that you give them a good clean first).

Who are you buying from?

You can go beyond an awareness of the product that you’re buying to look at the company that you’re buying from.

Giving your money to businesses who share your values gives them more power to continue taking sustainable action.

There are many ways to determine what a company’s values are. Look for information about whether your toy is going to arrive at your door in eco-friendly packaging and about whether they have schemes in place to counteract their carbon emissions.

What’s the lifespan of your toy?

There are certainly factors reminiscent of fast fashion present in the world of sex toys.

Many toy companies have cheap bullet vibrators or cock rings available for sale that appeal to consumers trying to spend less on pleasure. However, the cheaper the product, the shorter its lifespan is likely to be.

Spending a little more can ensure that you’re getting a product that is well made and isn’t going to break quickly, so that you can get more use out of it before it ends up in the bin.

Do I actually need to make a purchase at all?

Finally, it’s important to ask yourself whether you actually need to purchase a new toy in the first place.

Sex toys are valuable tools for adding more sensuality, playfulness and novelty into your sex life. However, by getting creative, there are many other ways that you can achieve these things.

Perhaps you have an existing sex toy that you can use in new and exciting ways. Or you could use things that you may already have in the house like rope, feathers and fruit to add some sensuality and exploration into your next escapade.