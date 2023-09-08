I wanted vagina surgery when I was 16 years old

Sofie Louise is a trained sex and libido coach who is passionate about supporting women to access more desire, pleasure and radiance in the bedroom.

When I was 16, I decided that I wanted to get cosmetic surgery on my vagina. So, I changed the name of my savings account to ‘labiaplasty’ and joined the millions of people who desire this procedure.

Becoming more popular every year, a labiaplasty is a surgery which reduces the size of the inner and/or outer labia (the lips or folds of skin around the vaginal opening).

At age 16, I wasn’t aware of the differentiation between my vulva and my vagina- the vagina is the internal structure of the female anatomy, while vulva refers to the external structures, including the clitoris and labia (aka what I actually wanted surgery on). However, I was old enough to realise that there were beauty standards that extended even to this most private part of my body, and to have experienced shame and insecurity around this.

There are hundreds of thousands of people with vulvas who undergo this procedure annually, almost always for aesthetic purposes (though it can also help to reduce discomfort or pain in more extreme cases, or be gender affirming).

It’s suspected that exposure to porn, with its often “picture-perfect” bodies, is one reason why such a significant number of people carry insecurity around the appearance of their genitals. We can view pornstars as being the epitome of sexiness and start putting ourselves down if our bodies don’t look like theirs.

Additionally, once someone begins to research surgery options, they’ll find that many cosmetic surgeons advertise their services with language which provokes insecurity, referring to labia that are “misshapen” and stating that they “correct” the appearance of the vulva.

In reality, when all vulvas naturally look different (just like our fingerprints or our noses), there is no such thing as abnormal labia. It’s normal to have labia that are visible when you’re standing up, or for your vulva to be asymmetrical. As long as you’re not experiencing pain, there is no requirement for surgery, despite what many of these surgeons promote.

However, simply knowing this fact does not always take away from the self-consciousness and even embarrassment that can be felt when you aren’t content with your appearance.

And for those vulva-owners who dislike what’s between their legs, the impacts of this don’t just stop with some judgemental thoughts. Sex can stop being a fun, enjoyable experience, and instead become something that’s riddled with doubt, pain, and a lack of pleasure and orgasm.

Additionally, your libido can take a big hit, as your body naturally stops desiring circumstances where a part of your body that you dislike is put on display and you feel self-conscious.

Investing in a labiaplasty can be a quick way to avoid the mental discomfort of disliking your vulva. However, there are many other ways of creating a loving relationship with your genitals that don’t require you to undergo an irreversible, expensive and painful surgery.

One way that you can do this is by spending time naked in front of a mirror, finding parts of your vulva that you like, or even feel neutral about, and saying these out loud to yourself. This retrains your brain to focus on the positives more than the negatives. You can even ask your partner to join in and tell you the things that they love about your genitals, so that you can hear this from another perspective.

Another powerful thing to do is to write an apology letter to your vagina, saying sorry for all of the judgemental thoughts you’ve had and the times when you haven’t treated her right. You can close out this letter by committing to a new way of treating your genitals.

As a sex and libido coach, I’ve found it’s important to work with clients in one-on-one sessions to process specific experiences which have created insecurity around their vulva, such as thoughtless comments from a past lover. This creates a blank slate for a new connection to be forged on their own terms, and creates space for more pleasurable sexual experiences moving forward.

Personally, I am deeply grateful that I never went through with my desire to surgically alter my vulva. The time that it took me to save up for this procedure was enough to intentionally create a deep love for my body, without needing to step into an operating theatre. However, it’s up to every individual to decide whether cosmetic surgery is the right solution for them.