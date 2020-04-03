Double-rent unaffordable, tenants say they have no option but to move

New rules for the housing market are designed to stop as many movements as possible for the next three months.

A Wellington couple say they have been left with little option but to move house during lockdown, even though it goes against official Government advice.

Jolene and her partner, who did not want to be identified while they are in the process of moving, signed up for a new, cheaper rental property for their family before the country shifted into alert level four.

They have paid the deposit and bond for their new home, and took over the tenancy on April 2.

The tenancy on their existing property finishes on April 11.

Jolene said they called the police, Tenancy Services and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development trying to get someone to tell them what they should do.

The ministry said they could only move in extreme circumstances. But then their local MP told them that if they moved without a moving company and remained only with people within their "bubble" they would be okay.

Jolene said they could not afford to pay rent for two properties until the end of the lockdown. Combined, the rents would be more than $1000 a week. They were on reduced salaries while unable to work.

"We've tried to negotiate with both agents but we're still waiting."

She said they would try to move a few boxes each day until the 11th, when they would move their furniture. The apartment they were moving to had been empty until now and the family would sanitise it and deep clean before they moved in. "We're trying to do it the right way."

What must landlords do when they rent out a house?

But Jennifer Sykes, manager of information and education, housing and tenancy services, at the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, said the "right way" would sometimes mean tenants had to pay rent on two properties for a period.

She said, while it was not illegal, people should not be moving house in any except "very extreme" circumstances, such as domestic violence or when something like a flood made a house uninhabitable.

She said if a tenant had given notice to leave a rental property, they could withdraw that. If a new tenancy was periodic, they could give 21 days' notice to cancel it, during which time they might have to pay double rent if they could not come to an arrangement with the landlord.

If the new tenancy was to be a fixed-term, the tenant should try to come to an arrangement with the landlord to cancel it, she said.

"Landlords are encouraged to be flexible during these difficult times.

"An option that tenants and landlords in this kind of situation may want to consider is reducing rent temporarily. The Residential Tenancies Act allows parties to a tenancy to agree that the tenant can pay a lower rent temporarily. This could be for a specific time period or until a specific event occurs.

"Once that time is up, the rent is reinstated at its earlier amount. As the reinstatement of rent is not a rent increase for the purposes of the Act, it would not be caught by the rent increase freeze in the legislation just brought in."

She said the new rules were designed to reduce movement between properties wherever possible for the next three months.

"Landlords and tenants are encouraged to talk to each other, work together and take care of each other wherever possible. If parties cannot work together to plan a move within the rules set by the alert system, then the move must not take place. Try to come to an arrangement that suits everyone."

Sharon Cullwick, executive officer of the New Zealand Property Investors' Federation said she had heard of people who had to pay double rent.

"It makes it really difficult for both the tenant and the landlord, as we know that 90 per cent of landlords only own one rental property and are probably also facing uncertainty about their job and how they can pay the bills. It is best for both parties to communicate and work out something between them that results in a win/win for both parties."

Jolene said she had encountered many other people who were in a similar position. "We're not the only ones in the same boat."