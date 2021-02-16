Invercargill City Council tenants afraid to use power as rent rise looms

Invercargill City Council tenant Christine Te Moananui at her Murphy street flat, after speaking to councillors at an infrastructure committee meeting at the council chambers on Tuesday.

Invercargill City councillors have been told they will put some of the city's most vulnerable into an even more challenging position if they push on with a rent increase.

The council advised tenants of its 215 council-owned units before Christmas of the plan to raise rents by 35 percent. The units are used to house elderly people on limited incomes.

Council staff told the tenants the increase was proposed to make improvements as per the recent Healthy Homes Standards and also provide for future upgrades.

At a council infrastructure committee meeting on Tuesday, tenants told councillors of the shock of finding out of the 35 percent hike and explained their fears around what it would mean for them.

Robyn Edie/Stuff From left, spokesperson Virginia Wilson, tenant Jin Gleadall, and her daughter Michelle Dodd at an Invercargill City Council infrastructure meeting on Tuesday.

Virginia Wilson spoke on behalf of family friend Jin Gleadall who is 84 and does not speak any English.

Wilson said Gleadall lives off the $347.91 she gets each week for New Zealand Superannuation and has no other income.

Of that, $115 current goes towards rent at the moment, close to $100 for food, $15 for her phone, and she tries to put $30 aside so she can visit, and have lunch, with her husband who has dementia.

It leaves her with close to $90 to try to cover power and anything else that might be needed, including medical costs and clothing.

“She is in a position where she is actually afraid to use her power, she is afraid to turn on the heater,” Wilson said.

Alister Webb said he had lived in his council flat since 2010 and he first paid $94 a week. That was increased to $108, then $117, and he was shocked it was set to jump to $147.

“Why $30 this time?.... I know I’m going to have to reevaluate [my situation],” Webb said.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Tenant Bontetaake Kaiteie looking at Makalita Maka, left, her advocate from the Pacific Trust Otago, at an Invercargill City Council infrastructure committee meeting on Tuesday.

Makalita Maka supported council tenant Bontetaake Kaiteie at the meeting and said Kaiteie's rent was set to rise by $33 a week under the proposal.

“It will be a struggle for her financially,” Maka said.

Raymond Head has rented a council flat in Bluff for 15 years and said he was in disbelief that the council would hike his rent by as much as 35 percent all at once.

He suggested the increase should instead be staggered over a period of time to ease the financial burden on tenants.

Christine Te Moananui, who has lived in her council flat in Murphy St for 11 years, asked who at the council had okayed the increase?

“Thirty-five percent increase is a heck of an increase for people on fixed incomes, mainly pensioners,” Te Moananui said.

Councillor Peter Kett said the council has previously debated selling off the council flats, which he personally was not keen to see happen.

He asked Te Moananui if she was aware they would probably be paying between $200 to $280 for a flat renting on the open market.

Although Southland Beneficiaries and Community Rights representative Micheal Gibson, who also spoke at the meeting, disputed those figures.

He suggested the council flats were much smaller than what was offered by the private sector.

Gibson said the council had been insensitive to its tenants during the process.

It included refusing to push out a deadline for submissions out further when tenants advised the council the closing date, February 8, was a public holiday, Gibson said.

“They are vulnerable, either elderly, disabled, or both.”

Councillors will discuss the proposed rent rise at its next infrastructure committee meeting in a fortnight.