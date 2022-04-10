Man builds railway line in his backyard, complete with 400kg jigger

Dunedin man Jarrod Hodson has built his own backyard railway.

A Dunedin man has installed a 25-metre-long railway across his backyard, complete with a 400 kilogram jigger.

Jarrod Hodson installed the narrow-gauge railway across the backyard of his home, in the suburb of Ravensbourne, which overlooks the Otago Harbour and a busy railway line.

His railway line includes Manapouri St Station – named after his street.

'’I’ve done some pretty crazy things in my life ... but this is how I roll to be honest,” Hodson said.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Jarrod Hodson stops his jigger at Manapouri Station.

The year-long project was first conceived about five years ago.

He planned to build a sleepout resembling a miniature train station, complete with platform, at one end of the track, which could be used as an Airbnb.

Meanwhile, he was busy planning for the final few meters of the line, which would take it to the corner of his house.

He was also planning to install a separate track going into a ''fake coal mine’’.

'’I’m going the full hog. I don’t do things by halves.’’

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Dunedin man Jarrod Hodson has built his own backyard railway

The line included its own jigger – also known as a handcar or pump trolley – which was built by a Dunedin student for his flat almost a decade ago and weighed about 400 kilograms.

‘'He didn’t want to let it go, but he didn’t have a use for it.’'

The jigger had a 400cc motor, but Hodson preferred not to use it, '’as it would probably fly through the house’’.

However, the jigger was light enough to push, and could carry “three or four kids easily”, he said.

His own children were not allowed to push the jigger unless he was present.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff The backyard railway, which overlooks Otago Harbour, comes complete with its own crossing

People had suggested he also use a carriage, but he was more interested in the track being the main focus.

The site initially wasn’t level, so Hodson put down polythene sheeting and tantalised wood, before using about 15 tonnes of gravel.

Part of the track was from the nearby line at Ravensbourne, and he believed part of the other track was sourced from The Catlins.

Hodson had sourced some railway sleepers to complete his project, after making a plea on Facebook.

The post led to many messages from people eager to view his backyard project, he said.

“It is a pleasure ... and it should be shared.’’

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Jarrod Hodson’s jigger with his house in the background.

He estimated the project had cost him just under $5000.

Hodson was born in the United Kingdom before moving to New Zealand as a 7-year-old.

He grew up in a military family, and when his dad was at sea with the navy he would sometimes go on train rides to stay at his mother's family in Glasgow.

‘’I have really vivid memories of staring out the window of the train at night.’’

Pre-covid, he would return to the UK every three years, and made a point of travelling via rail on his journeys.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff The Manapouri Station is named after his street in the Dunedin suburb of Ravensbourne.

His love of rail also meant he was part of several interest groups, and had befriended a Ukrainian man, Alex, who had a 90km disused railway line of his own.

His friend was planning to set up a tourist venture when the war started.

He joined the territorials in the war against Russia and sent Hodson videos “every day”, he said.

Hodson had sent his fellow rail enthusiast updates of his own project, as well images of Ukranian flags around Dunedin, something he had shown proudly to his fellow soldiers.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff The jigger can easily be moved by a person.

He planned to finish the track, and then start work on the miniature station and platform.

He had no plans to ever sell his home.

'’This is my castle to be honest ... but railway stuff like this can be picked up and relocated.’'

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Jarrod Hodson spent a year and about $5000 on his railway.

People could contact him via Facebook if they wanted to look at his railway, he said.