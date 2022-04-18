Historic 1890s Greytown house with links to Katherine Mansfield up for sale

Carol Price and Abe David are selling this Edwardian home at 46 Kuratawhiti St, Greytown.

A grand old Wairarapa brick homestead with links to Katherine Mansfield​ is up for sale.

Elmwood on leafy Kuratawhiti St, Greytown was built in the 1890s and was owned by Maata Mahupuku​ of a prominent local Māori family.

Mahupuku was a flamboyant character who was a close friend, and some might say muse, of one of New Zealand’s brightest literary lights.

Mahupuku featured in several of Mansfield’s stories after they met in London in the early 1900s.

Piers Fuller/Stuff Carol Price and Abe David are looking to sell their historic Elmwood home on Kuratawhiti St in Greytown. They are pictured in the sitting room with Teddy the cairn terrier.

Elmwood had been a wonderful family home for Abe David​ and Carol Price​ for 18 years and it was where they brought up their twin sons.

The family moved from Wellington to Wairarapa because they wanted to raise their children within a small town lifestyle.

“We consider ourselves very fortunate to have stumbled across this place,” David said.

“It’s a really charming old historic home in a precinct of three big old historic houses opposite Memorial Park, so it’s kind of a special little zone in Greytown.”

Piers Fuller/Stuff There is a large courtyard at the rear of the property flanked by original brick outbuildings.

The original property extended about 150 metres back from the road and had since been subdivided, but Elmwood still retained extensive gardens to the front and rear of the house, as well as several outbuildings.

Its mahogany and rimu doors were 60mm thick, and its ceilings were made of tongue-and-groove rimu.

Its almost 4-metre stud and wide hallways gave the place a stately feel.

The family had done extensive renovation work over the years, while staying true to character of the home.

Piers Fuller/Stuff The historic Elmwood home on Kuratawhiti St in Greytown is up for sale.

They had remodelled the kitchen, installed bathrooms and refurbished the outbuildings, which included an old brick laundry with a copper pot.

The lush Edwardian garden was one of the main features of the property and was established by the Thompson family, previous owners who were passionate ambassadors of Greytown’s rich arboreal heritage.

David said it was great place for entertaining, and they had held weddings and bar mitzvahs on the property.

As their children had grown up, the couple were looking to downsize from the 290m2 house, with the option of building on a section they own further off the street.

“We’re thinking it’s too big for us now with two people in this big ol’ place.”

Piers Fuller/Stuff The historic Elmwood home on Kuratawhiti St in Greytown is up for sale.

Price said it was nice to live in a home with such a rich history, and she said they’d had strangers visiting the house because they wanted to see where Mahupuku lived.

Mahupuku’s uncle was Hāmuera Tamahau Mahupuku,who established the first Māori Parliament at Papawai near Greytown.

The property’s current capital value is $2.07 million, according to realestate.co.nz. Elmwood is up for sale by tender which closes on May 11.