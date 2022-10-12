Karori home built with hand-dug well from the late 1800s now for sale

This Karori home, with original hand-dug, brick-lined well used for water supply, is on the market for the first time in almost 50 years.

You’d likely never know it, but this Karori home, now on the market for the first time in close to 50 years, has a secret.

Beneath a latched trap-door in the centre of its hallway corridor sits an original hand-dug, brick-lined well going down nine metres.

It’s something current owner Mark Sinclair,​ who grew up in the 1890s home, often forgot about as a child but now views as a key selling feature.

“It kinda makes the house,” he said.

Mark’s mother bought the Karori Rd home in 1974 and he and sister Susanna Sinclair took over their mother’s restoration efforts when she died in 2020.

Having spent the past two years restoring the home and making it fit for modern living, he hopes the new owners will keep this quirky bit of history, adding that the “heritage” feature was close to his heart.

The well, which measures about 0.9m wide, was very typical of homes built in the late 1800s and was used for families to source water for drinking, washing and other household needs.

The top layer of the unlined well is made up of bricks before transitioning to bare clay.

Its source is groundwater allowing for a recharge of about 100L a day, Mark estimated.

Mark Sinclair The well sits directly beneath the house and is accessible via a trap door in the hallway corridor.

“Rather than a well, it’s more like a big cistern that fills very slowly. That was okay for running a household in 1890 but not for running a household today.”

Mark said the well was “very common in those days”. He knew of others in the area, though most of these had been filled in.

When he first began clearing the well the cover had fallen in and it was “full of junk”.

Mark bravely dropped his phone down below with a light to see what was at the bottom before clearing it out and cleaning it.

Mark Sinclair/Supplied The original hand-dug, brick-lined well, which was used to source water, runs nine metres deep and measures about 0.9m wide.

He found a “weird combination of jars and bottles”, along with the original pulley hook used to help draw water up.

A pump connected to an outdoor hose meant the well was still useable.

While Mark had drunk from the well and thought the water was fine, it would require regular testing for it to be considered drinkable under current standards.

He said any potential buyers were unlikely to get rich selling Karori spring water, but the extra water supply would be “enough to keep your garden alive” when water restrictions were imposed.

Mark Sinclair/Supplied A collection of the things Mark Sinclair found while restoring the well under his mother's home, including the hook used in the original well pulley system.

It would also be good for a “prepper” or off-gridder wanting their own water supply in case of an emergency, with Mark adding it was “much better than solar panels”.

While he couldn’t bring himself to fill in the well, he had received a quote of $7200 to decommission the well by filling it with gravel, bentonite clay, and capping with concrete.

An open home and Q&A evening would be held at the home (198 Karori Rd) on Thursday from 6pm-7pm covering the well, the house history, and renovations carried out by the owners.

The home is being auctioned later this month.