Furry Friday: Treats, not tricks

Life is so good, you can smell it on the breeze. Maggie and Billy get a lungful.

Can there ever be a Halloween edition of Furry Friday? Believe me, I've thought about it. But it won't work, for a very good reason.

As a rule, our pets aren't, you know, frightening. Oh sure, if they yawn or pant or yowl they can be made to look menacing for the shred of a second that a photo captures. Or they can be made to look as though they're singing.

But generally our pets are gentle and peaceful – treats, not tricks. So here instead of frights is a low-key Melloween edition, featuring dogs who are all soulful saints. Scroll and enjoy!

One of these dogs is named Cupcake, the other Ralph. You might be surprised which is which.

Thanks to all for submitting photos. Please email me your own pet photos, or message me via the Four Legs Good Facebook page. Help keep Furry Friday free of embarrassing mistakes by remembering to include your pet's name, and its sex if it's not obvious!

The saintly stylings of the exotically named Ciccio (left) and J'aime.

Ellie's eyes (left) say 'I love you'; Teddy's eyes say 'I love you but I really hated getting that haircut, just so you know'.

Sophie (left) and Simba always look on the bright side of life (da dum, da dum de dum de dum).

Gippers (left) and Luna are partial to summer salads.

Tui (left) and Hearty are so happy, they can't even stay in focus properly.

Suzie takes a senior snooze. At 14 years old, she has earned the right.

Otis wishes to join the conversation. His opinions are genuine and well considered.

Molly's face must be one of the most persuasive in the world.

Dumpling spends her time taking big, juicy bites out of life.

Low, long and lovely: Stubby and Hester.

Sacha is built for speed and smiles.

Joy, in black, white and pink: Newt (left) and Ruger.

Otis is convinced something good is about to happen. Because it always does, right?

Beauty the Pug (left) contemplates the lush depths of nature. Baxter bashes his way through forests to reach you.

Profound profiles: Bingo Starr (left) and George strike a meditative pose.

Georgie has a power of Jack Russell character in her face.

Harry is Westie-Maltese cross who's appeared on Furry Friday a few times over the years. Now he's 12 and recently had cruciate ligament surgery. Hope you're well, Harry!

Herbie (left) and Jacob have learned that handsomeness brings with it a lot of photo calls.

Remy learns to sleep at the feet of a master – Maggie.

Little Katie and big Oscar have been friends for ages. They meet every Wednesday and Saturday morning to walk along the beach.

Alfie (left) powers along the beach at Oriental Bay; Holly sprints back for another throw.

Jack (left) tags along to bring good luck to his golfing dad; Yogi supervises a hardware shopping trip.

Chopper (left), Ben and Pip listen attentively to every word, especially the words 'Chopper', 'Ben' and 'Pip'.

Enzo and Mav make the most of a fully extended foot rest.

Goose (left), Herbie and Cooper can always be relied on to laugh at your jokes.

The sunny grins of Jed (left), Dodo and Bowser.

Rex (left), Phoebe and Finn illustrate the meaning of LOL, LMAO and ROFLMAO.

The mysterious Mona Lisa semi-smile of Peggy (left); the faraway gaze of Barclay.

Eyes that hypnotise: Sassy (left), Lucky and Phaedra.

Oh, hey, it's you. Piper and Fletcher in a laid-back moment.

Another super senior charms the camera: 14-year-old Bella.

Meet Romeo, a survivor. A few weeks before this photo was taken, another dog attacked Romeo at a sports reserve – you may have seen the story on Stuff. The thing to celebrate, alongside the work of vets to mend him, is Romeo's resilience. Dogs are tough, in the best way.