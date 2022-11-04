'Dangerous' house still derelict despite years of complaints

Two containers are dumped in front of a derelict property at Paraparaumu’s Michael Rd.

A derelict house at Paraparaumu Beach on the Kāpiti Coast stills sits in a neglected state more than seven years after neighbours complained it was “dangerous”.

Stuff reported in January 2015 the Michael Rd property had already spent years rotting away after being stripped and having its interior gutted. There were numerous complaints about the overgrown yard and regular break-ins.

Work to renovate the house began in 2008, but it was never completed. Building consent was applied for, but then cancelled.

Neighbour Chris Lewis​ said at that time the house was both a hazard and an eyesore.

Now, the structure is wrapped with tarpaulin with two containers dumped at the front.

Another neighbour, Iain Summers​, said the condition had stayed “on par, if not just sort of fallen apart”.

Joel Maxwell/Stuff Chris Lewis said in 2015 the house not only posed as a hazard, but it was also an eyesore for the community. (File photo)

When strong winds lashed the district earlier this year, bits of the house were blown off and scattered around the neighbourhood.

“[The house] did stand up remarkably well,” Summers said. “But there’s always a worry that the iron sheeting that’s very loosely tacked to the top of the roof could have gone anywhere.

“I think it’s a hazard especially after having those high winds.”

The roof, which doesn’t have a gutter, had been collecting rainwater and washing out Summers’ driveway and fence line.

Supplied In October 2022, the back of the property is visibly wrapped in tarpaulin.

Neighbours would be sending the Kāpiti Coast District Council another letter in the next few weeks highlighting the same concerns, he said.

The property has been on the market since April, with the listing telling potential buyers it is “not a reno for the faint-hearted” and “there is no sugar-coating the condition of the property”.

“It lacks cladding, internal walls, bathroom & kitchen as well as windows,” it reads.

Council building team manager Steve Cody said they were aware of issues raised, but the house was not considered dangerous so no action would be taken.

Justin Wong/Stuff The Michael Rd property’s owners, Michael Williams and Marcelle Quinn-Williams, were ordered by the High Court to pay $137,500 of compensation to their former business partners after a joint venture to develop a Beach Rd property at Paekākāriki broke down.

“Councils have no control over how building owners choose to maintain (or not maintain) their properties,” he said. “We can only assess if the building is considered to be dangerous or insanitary as defined by the Building Act.

“A building in a dilapidated state such as this one isn’t automatically considered to be dangerous. The building also can’t be considered as insanitary as the building is vacant.”

The listed owners in 2015 were Kendons Trustees Ltd and Michael Williams​, but it was transferred the following year to Williams​, Marcelle Quinn-Williams​ and the Brandons Trustee Company Ltd​.

A spokesperson for Brandons said its ownership indicated the property was owned by a trust.

Williams and Quinn-Williams​ were ordered by the High Court in October to pay compensation of $137,500 to their former business partners after a joint venture to develop a property at Beach Rd in Paekākāriki broke down.

The building work, which was outsourced to a company where Williams was the sole director and shareholder, was ordered to stop this April by the Kāpiti Coast District Council because it did not obtain a building consent.

Willians has been approached for comment.