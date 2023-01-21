Couple stunned by neighbour's carport asks why subdivision covenants weren't considered

Paul and Donna Yates are warning people that subdivision covenants may not be enough to stop neighbours building large structures.

When Paul and Donna Yates built their home they positioned it to see the hills from the kitchen.

Built in Stoke, Nelson, in the 1990s, they thought the covenants attached to the property would protect the outlook, as any large structures that could block it would be prohibited.

Then last year their neighbour started building a carport, after being granted resource consent by the Nelson City Council.

Now they’re questioning why the covenants weren’t taken into account when it was built.

Their neighbour, Mark Dempster, says he followed due process and the suburb has moved on from the 1990s when the covenants were written.

The consent application for the carport, which will be 3.7 metres high, stated the purpose was to “screen the applicant’s motorhome from the street” which would create a “more interesting streetscape than that of just a motorhome parked in the front-yard”.

It also stated that “in regard to neighbouring individual sites the carport will not be readily visible from either 8 or 12 ... as they are largely screened via existing hedging and fencing along street boundaries”.

In granting the consent the council wrote it “would not overlook any adjacent outdoor living area or block views”.

Braden Fastier/Nelson Mail The Yates positioned their house to enjoy a view of the hills, but now have to look through a neighbour’s carport.

But the Yates say it changes their outlook dramatically.

“To say we’re annoyed is a bit of an understatement,” Paul Yates said.

The large structure blocked their view of the hills and went against the subdivision’s lifetime covenants which put restrictions on large outbuildings and requires any additions to be in a “style similar to the dwelling”.

Donna Yates said they built their house to make the most of the small section and positioned it for the outlook, thinking “it would take something pretty big to block that view”, she said.

But, when they asked the council why it wasn’t a notified consent that they could have given feedback on, they were told the covenants weren’t taken into account, she said.

“They don’t even look to see if there are covenants.”

They now realised the covenants were only enforceable if they took the matter to court themselves – something they didn’t want to spend either the time or money on.

People who signed on to covenants thinking it would offer protection needed to “be wary”, Paul Yates said.

“You think your protected with a subdivision covenant and next minute that can pop up.”

They also questioned why they weren’t notified of the consent application, given the impact on their outlook.

“To me, something like that should be notified,” Donna Yates said.

Paul Yates said they would prefer the caravan to just be parked in the driveway – because at least the caravan could move.

Braden Fastier/Nelson Mail Paul and Donna Yates argue their neighbour’s carport is not in keeping with subdivision covenants.

Dempster said the resource consent process was properly handled on their behalf by a planning consultant.

They had since changed the roofing materials to a top quality clear product to help minimise the impact on the Yates’ at increased cost, he said.

They had also applied to change the design in a way that would make it more attractive from the street, by using a rust-coloured steel rather than wood material and were rectifying an error that saw the structure being built 480mm too high.

“We’re looking to make a nice statement for the street, so the streetscape looks a lot better.”

Parking the caravan in the driveway would be more intrusive as it would be right next to the fence.

The covenants were 30 years old, and suburbs evolved over time with plenty of breaches visible around the streets, he said.

“Things don’t stand still. Owners change and old covenants that were appropriate way back then when it was a three to four-year-old subdivision fall aside.”

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Tasman District Council supported 10 proposed developments to the Government's Infrastructure Acceleration Fund. One, for Motueka West, has made it to the final stage.

Nelson City Council acting group manager environmental management Dennis Bush-King said a planner visited the site before consent was granted “viewing it from several places along the road and the building site itself”.

“It was noted the carport would ... be obscured in part by a 1.8m high boundary fence and hedge.”

An application to further enclose the structure was being considered.

Private covenant were registered on a record of title but were “not enforced by the council and are the responsibility of the landowners concerned”, he said.

Simon Penketh, of Penketh Property Law, said owners needed to be aware of covenants when they bought a property, but whether they were enforced would come down to you.

“You’ve got to have the will to actually follow through with that. It’s not that palatable to actually follow up with that unless you're a litigious person.”