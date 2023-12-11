Live the Kiwi dream on a new section at Ōakura

Looking for coastal bliss, but enjoy easy access to city amenities? Just 15 minutes southwest of New Plymouth lies an idyllic location perfect for those seeking a tranquil coastal oasis while still within easy reach of town. A hidden Taranaki gem, the idyllic settlement of Ōakura is best known by surfers and artists, and with the development of the new Te Ara Tīmata subdivision off Cunningham Lane, it could just be the place for you.

Te Ara Tīmata offers a unique take on residential development with a strong focus on the environment and respect for the land.

One of the development's directors notes "Te Ara Tīmata is a special part of the Taranaki region that needs care and historic understanding when developing the land. "We are not only developing a beautiful part of New Zealand but building relationships between the tangata whenua and our team."

Te Ara Tīmata means the start of a journey or trip; it could mean the start of your trek into the home and suburb of your dreams.

The town

With the sun rising in the east and setting in the west, the name Ōakura is said to come from 'ao-a-kura', meaning 'the light that comes with the red sky'. But before the glorious sunset, a host of outdoor activities in spectacular surrounds beckon. Ōakura is a charming seaside village and popular getaway characterized by an eclectic combination of traditional baches and million-dollar beach houses.

Renowned for its beach break delivering right and left-handers, generations of surfers have sought out a wave which can get hollow while delivering considerable power. When the swell is minimal, Ōakura is ideal for learner surfers – especially younger family members - while paddling out further reveals a reef break when it's pumping.

Surfcasters will love the pristine beach and Ōakura river mouth, with snapper, trevally, gurnard and more keeping the anglers busy. A popular swimming beach, a dip on a hot day is a welcome relief from the blazing Kiwi summer heat. While a small settlement, several dining options are available, including Toret Cucina Italiana, Serial Griller, Butlers Reef Restaurant, and the popular Naki Brewing establishment.

Going bush is easy for the trampers and hunters, with the nearby Kaitake and Pouakai Ranges beckoning (and yes, Mount Taranaki is prominent) while the nearby Ōakura School takes care of education.

The site

Ōakura's allure has turned it into a hotspot for tourists, with the town heaving through the holidays. And until now, good properties for those seeking a more relaxed lifestyle were hard to come by, with recent sales in the area rare, and rarely under the $1.2 million mark even for original baches on small sections.

That's what makes the brand-new Te Ara Tīmata opportunity so exciting. The first residential development in nearly a decade sees the 5.4-hectare Cunningham Lane site divided into 40 lots ranging from a generous 655m2 to 1635m2. Surrounded by verdant farmland and with the beach only a minute's walk away, Te Ara Tīmata is the best of both worlds: close to everything yet secluded from the hustle and bustle.

With a commitment to respecting the land, the community and tangata whenua, the developers have worked closely with local Iwi and will plant 20,000 trees while reintroducing fish to local waterways. It's all part of creating lush and inviting living spaces in harmony with the natural surrounds.

Already, the first lots are up for sale with prices ranging from $650,000. Already, the market is taking notice, says McDonald's Real Estate managing director Daniel McDonald. "Demand has been huge, and a lot of the interest so far has been local," he confirms.

Does your journey take you to Te Ara Tīmata? With just 6 sections left in stage one, and plenty of interest, don't delay act now. Titles Due March 2024.

