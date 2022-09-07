Neighbours at war take shady dispute to Supreme Court

Silverstream resident Helen Chapman moved into her dream home only to discover the 24/7 noise from the neighbouring Farrah's factory. (First published March 16)

Two Ponsonby locals attempted to take a dispute to the highest court in the land, in order to stop the development of a central Auckland villa that would throw shade on one of their properties.

Documentary maker and author Keith Hunter first challenged his neighbour’s plans to extend his Ardmore Rd villa in 2018.

“I told him I would fight him with everything I could, with everything that I had,” Hunter said.

Real estate agent Philip Burley planned to lift his villa 30cm, shift it back 1.5m, and extend it, which would block sunlight from Hunter’s north-facing lower level of his house.

Hunter’s villa is converted into two flats, with the downstairs flat – which would be affected by the development – occupied by his 80-year-old widowed tenant.

“She is a very good tenant, and makes no demands,” Hunter said.

“But instead of hanging her clothes out the front [of the flat] she now has to take them around the back, which is not easy for an 80-year-old to do.”

Keith Hunter/Supplied Ponsonby local Keith Hunter took his neighbour all the way to the Supreme Court, spending tens of thousands of dollars along the way.

Hunter halted these proceedings after Burley withdrew his original resource consent, instead applying for consent that would involve Hunter and his tenant in the decision-making process.

Following the second resource consent, Auckland Council appointed an independent planner, Craig Magee, to report on the application, in which he recommended the resource consent be denied.

A council-appointed panel that assessed the case decided to ignore the recommendation, and dismiss Hunter’s opposition, granting Burley’s resource consent in November 2019.

Not satisfied with the outcome, Hunter applied to the High Court for a judicial review, and claimed the panel’s decision “was the product of error, bias and predetermination”.

However, the High Court and the Court of Appeal dismissed Hunter’s applications in 2020, which led Hunter to take the dispute to the Supreme Court.

Hunter filed his appeal to the Supreme Court on the basis the development would “destroy the amenity of his property”.

“The applicant says that these adverse effects will occur solely so that Burley can park cars on the property,” the judgment states.

Keith Hunter/Supplied Hunter says his neighbour’s alterations means his 80-year-old tenant cannot hang her washing outside her flat.

Hunter’s application also took issue with the panel’s rejection of Magee’s recommendation to not accept Burley’s resource consent, and suggested events leading up to the Supreme Court decision “add up to criminal fraud, but the courts have simply ignored that state of affairs”.

The judgment also stated Hunter’s “various allegations of judicial bias”.

The Supreme Court rejected Hunter’s appeal on September 2, concluding there was “no miscarriage of justice” in the panel’s assessment, and dismissed Hunter’s allegations of criminal fraud.

“There is nothing apparent on the face of the material before the court that substantiates the allegations of bias,” the judgment said.

Hunter estimated he had spent up to $35,000 throughout the legal proceedings.

Burley was approached for comment, but did not have any more to add, other than acknowledging the “long-winded process”.

“It is mad that a resource consent application can get all the way to the Supreme Court,” Burley said. “It is a mockery of the justice system.”

The Supreme Court ordered Hunter to pay $2500 to Burley and Auckland Council.